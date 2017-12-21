The Roar’s A-League expert tips and predictions: Round 12

First of all, may I say Merry Christmas to all irrespective of your faith or beliefs. May it be a restful break for all and a festive weekend of A-League action.

Daniel Jeffrey continues to lead yet Mike Tuckerman took a hit last week and the Editor has skipped clear. As for Alan and I, a late surge looks necessary, as the season nears it half-way mark.

Predictably, the Roar of the crowd is close at hand and nothing else would be expected from the loyal and informed Roar audience.

Mike Tuckerman

Draw, Western Sydney, Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory, Adelaide United

It’s that time of the season when teams start to sink or swim, and judging by my tips of late, it looks like I’m doing the former.

Brisbane Roar are always a tough side to tip, and that’s probably not going to get any easier when they host Perth Glory on Thursday night.

I’m expecting that one to finish all square. The Jets enjoyed a slice of fortune against Adelaide United last weekend, but their luck could run out against the Wanderers, with Western Sydney potentially snatching all three points in the Hunter.

Sydney FC will hammer a direction-less Wellington Phoenix, but the big question is what will happen in the Melbourne derby? Neither side is in form, while City go into this game suddenly looking like they could do with a big-name striker. Besart Berisha, anyone? He’ll score the winner for Victory, in my opinion.

We have to wait until Boxing Day to complete the round, but that doesn’t make it any easier to tip. I suspect the Reds will take all three points in that one, although there’s no telling who will be left with a post-Christmas hangover going into another tough-to-tip round of fixtures.

Stuart Thomas

Perth, Newcastle, Sydney, City, Central Coast

Thursday night sees the Roar attempt to bounce back from what was a close run thing against the Victory, where the visitors nabbed the points late Sunday. Things are starting to look very grim for the Roar in terms of wins, however, they are only four points off the top four thanks to the top three clubs clearing away. Perth got the win they desperately needed last week and I am tipping they can parlay that into a win on the road this week.

The Jets are on a roll and will beat the Wanderers at home on Friday night. I am filthy that I jumped ship and took Adelaide against them last week, although a draw was perhaps the fairer result. The Wanderers are still in trouble despite a better performance last week.

On paper, Saturday’s early game looks like the mismatch of all mismatches. It will be. Sydney will win again, with complacency their only danger. The Phoenix need a win yet will have to wait at least another week.

The match of the round could be the Melbourne Derby on Saturday night. A win for Victory shakes up the entire competition and could see them sit fourth at the end of the weekend. It is hard to believe I am saying that after such a slow start, however, such is the nature of the congestion in mid-table. With very little between the teams I feel City will get the win.

Boxing Day sees Adelaide and Central Coast meet in the City of churches in a clash between two continually improving teams. I am a real believer in the Mariners yet they seem to let me down when I climb aboard a potential upset result. Despite Adelaide continuing to develop and creating many chances, the Mariners may just sneak home in this one.

Daniel Jeffrey

Perth, Newcastle, Sydney, Draw, Adelaide

Brisbane continue to be thoroughly unimpressive, although plenty of that is no doubt due to their horrendous run with injury. Even at home, they’ll struggle against Perth.

Newcastle have continued their strong run of form to the point it’s obvious they’re as genuine a threat to Sydney FC’s title chances as anyone else. They should easily account for the Wanderers. Unless, of course, Western Sydney get the benefit of the VAR again.

As for Sydney travelling across the ditch to play the Phoenix, there’s no point wasting words here: the Sky Blues will win, and should do so comfortably.

City have been by far the better of the two Melbourne sides this season, although Ross McCormack’s injury will have them wondering where the goals are going to come from. That lack of a cutting edge up front should allow the Victory to grab a draw in the derby.

Adelaide might have lost to the Jets last week, but they’re still looking one of the better sides in the comp. At home they should be too good for the Mariners, although expect a good performance from Paul Okon’s side after their recent controversial loss.

Alan Kearney

draw, Newcastle, Sydney, Victory, Adelaide

Thursdays nights action is brought to us by two sides who have struggled so far this season. To be fair both clubs have been hit with key injuries and will be hoping their fortunes turn around coming into the new year. Perth snuck into the top six with win over Wellington while Brisbane lost at home to the Victory. I can’t split these two so I am going with a draw.

WSW finally got off the mark last week and they will be looking to go on a run to put the early season form behind them. It’s a difficult task for them this week against the in form Jets. They were awarded a controversial penalty last time out against Adelaide which helped seal three points to keep them in second position.

Newcastle haven’t been spectacular in the last two weeks yet they have picked up the points and I think they will make it three out of three at home to the Wanderers. I feel with the momentum they have it will prove too much for WSW to stop them.

This will be a short one… Wellington are a shambles at the moment. Sydney are cruising and look unstoppable.

Easily the game of the round! The Melbourne Derby has produced some cracking games over the years and I’m hoping this game will be another one of those memorable games. As poor as Victory’s start to the season has been a win here would see them only three points off their cross town rivals. The confidence of last weeks win should be a slight advantage to Victory as City lost away to Sydney. Both teams have an array of talent and it’s hard to call but I will go with Victory to get the win in a tight affair.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Adelaide are still upset at the decision which cost them the game last week. Can they use that as extra fuel to get back to winning ways? The Mariners love to build your hopes up they have turned a corner but in recent weeks results have them sliding down the ladder. Two evenly matched teams but I am going to pick the Reds to get the three points in this one.