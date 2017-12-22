Hughes, Daly to miss start of Six Nations

Nathan Hughes and Elliot Daly will miss at least the first half of England’s Six Nations title defence through injury.
The Wasps pair limped off in Sunday’s Champions Cup rout of La Rochelle at Coventry’s Ricoh Arena and although neither player requires surgery, they face extended spells in the treatment room.
A specialist has confirmed that No.8 Hughes will take eight to 10 weeks to recover from his knee problem while the prognosis for Daly’s sprained ankle is 10-12 weeks of rehabilitation – potentially ruling the wing out of the entire Six Nations.
England open their campaign against Italy in Rome on February 4 before hosting Wales a week later and travelling to Scotland on February 24 prior to the tournament pausing for a fortnight.
Cynical Play said | December 22nd 2017 @ 9:54am | ! Report
Injury Crisis?
Is is happening here?
Are we looking after the players?
What price constant compeition?
Shaun McMahon predicts he won’t last past 30
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/dec/21/injury-crises-rugby-union-breaking-point-the-breakdown
December 22nd 2017 @ 10:09am
Jumbo said | December 22nd 2017 @ 10:09am | ! Report
These’s guys spend too much time in the gym, maybe rugby should go back to semi pro and these guys have to train after work and juggle family life. Bring them back to reality, harden up, play for the love of the game not the mighty dollar, blood was washed from the mouth with beer and concussions were fixed with a couple nights sleep.
December 23rd 2017 @ 1:07pm
Cynical Play said | December 23rd 2017 @ 1:07pm | ! Report
Yep Jumbo. I think these guys feel the same
http://www.rugby.com.au/news/2017/12/22/defence-coaches-forum-concussion