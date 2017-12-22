Hughes, Daly to miss start of Six Nations

Nathan Hughes and Elliot Daly will miss at least the first half of England’s Six Nations title defence through injury.

The Wasps pair limped off in Sunday’s Champions Cup rout of La Rochelle at Coventry’s Ricoh Arena and although neither player requires surgery, they face extended spells in the treatment room.

A specialist has confirmed that No.8 Hughes will take eight to 10 weeks to recover from his knee problem while the prognosis for Daly’s sprained ankle is 10-12 weeks of rehabilitation – potentially ruling the wing out of the entire Six Nations.

England open their campaign against Italy in Rome on February 4 before hosting Wales a week later and travelling to Scotland on February 24 prior to the tournament pausing for a fortnight.