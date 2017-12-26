2017 Sydney to Hobart live stream: How to watch Yacht Racing online or on TV

The annual Australian pastime of switching from the cricket to the Sydney to Hobart yacht race will continue on Boxing Day, with over 100 yachts set to make the over 600-mile trek south. This is The Roar‘s guide to streaming the race online and watching it on TV.

Like previous years, the race will begin at 1pm (AEDT) in Sydney Harbour on Tuesday, December 26.

The race, which has been running since 1945 is one of the biggest sailing races in the world and attracts boats of all sizes.

The defending champion, Perpetual Loyal is now known as Infotrack after being sold during the year and will line up alongside other former winners including Commanche and Wild Oats XI, with the yacht skippered by Mark Richards winning line honours eight times.

While line honours – the first boat over the finish line in Hobart – draws the most media attention – the battle between what are normally smaller yachts for the handicap victory is also one to watch. The defending champions of the Tattersalls Cup are Giacomo.

How to watch the race on TV

Because the Sydney-Hobart yacht race is so long, being raced on the open ocean, overnight and into the next day, it’s impossible to cover the whole race on TV.

Channel Seven hold the rights to the race and will cover approximately the first hour of the event on their main channel.

The coverage will go live on Boxing Day from 12:30pm (AEDT), allowing for a half-hour build up, then broadcast the yachts leaving Sydney Harbour, through the heads and the first part of the trek away from the coast.

Their coverage is due to end at 2pm (AEDT).

To watch in high-definition, you’ll need to tune into Channel 70, or in standard, 71.

How to live stream the race online

The first hour of the race can be streamed on Seven’s streaming applications.

To watch online through either desktop or laptop, you will need to use the 7 Live website. To watch on mobile or tablet, you will need to download their mobile application in the same name from either the apple or google play store depending on your device.

Once the first hour of the race is over, you can follow the race online through the official race tracker on the Sydney-Hobart website.

The Roar will also be covering the race with a live blog. This will incorporate hourly updates throughout the course of the race to Hobart.