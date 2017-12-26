If you’re reading this, you’ve survived two nights without Big Bash League cricket to watch on the TV (or at ground near you). Perfect opportunities to resolve annual family disputes by bringing them together to watch cricket have been lost.
Could it be the last time you’ll have to endure talking to the ‘relos’ all Christmas Night?
Well, maybe. And only maybe.
Cricket Australia don’t shy away from it, and they even say fairly regularly that BBL cricket on Christmas Eve and Christmas Night is inevitable. But we’re just no closer to knowing when it will happen.
The Perth Scorchers-Melbourne Stars game in Perth on Boxing Day is the first of 22 games in 19 straight days. The first six games in five days to kick off BBL07 was the entrée to this buffet-sized main course.
But just as we get used to the cricket-driven summer TV line-up, December 24 and 25 continue to be BBL-free. And like expansion of the competition that seems equally inevitable, the question needs to be asked: when will this happen?
Auckland played Wellington in NZ’s Super Smash on Christmas Eve, and the NBL scheduled a game on Sunday night between Adelaide and Cairns. The BBL’s closest sporting competitors don’t miss the opportunity. And Boxing Day scheduling is commonplace these days, as we all know.
Why should the players have to travel on Christmas Day, you might ask, but that’s easily fixed, too. You could just schedule Melbourne and Sydney derbies for December 24 and 25 and no one needs to travel at all. In fact, a Melbourne derby on Christmas Night in the Docklands would the perfect lead-in to the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.
Make it a huge family festival – even with large portions of the entry price going to Christmas charities or the like – and it becomes the perfect way to finish Christmas Day.
Maybe the next TV deal is the timeframe we’re looking at, and the seemingly accepted increase in the number of games played and the number of weeks the tournament will run for will likely necessitate playing games over Christmas anyway, lest the BBL not finish until March.
Until it happens though, we have this weird feeling that something’s missing. If it’s so inevitable that BBL games will be played on Christmas Day, then what are we waiting for?
For how many more years must we endure Uncle Terry’s slightly inebriated, slightly inappropriate comedy routine?
Won’t Cricket Australia, please, think of the children?
BBL07 table
After the Renegades knocked off Brisbane by seven wickets on Saturday night in Melbourne, the Big Bash League table looks this way.
MELBOURNE RENEGADES 4, ADELAIDE 2, PERTH 2, BRISBANE 2; Sydney Thunder 2; Sydney Sixers 0, Hobart 0, Melbourne Stars 0.
Upcoming games
TUESDAY – GAME 7: Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars, the WACA: It’s quite remarkable that the Scorchers are again battling an annual horror injury and unavailability list, yet can still put out a side that’s not just competitive, but actually well-balanced, too.
Their bowling is the strength, and that’s their best way of attacking green-Melbourne. The Stars’ top order should be dispatching attacks everywhere, yet they look vulnerable to early wickets. And with so many dashers, it’s hard for them to consolidate when they need to.
TIP – Scorchers in front of a sold out ‘Furnace’ should be too good.
WEDNESDAY – GAME 8: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder, the Gabba: Like the Stars, Brisbane have a wonderful batting line-up on paper, but a nervous one that’s stuttering on the field. In the absence of Chris Lynn – who may or may not be back this game – Brendon McCullum is trying to do it all himself, but in both Brisbane’s opening games, he’s fallen early in the innings.
If he really wants to do it all himself, he needs to bat at least the first ten or twelve overs. But the Thunder have the same trouble; a lack of support for Shane Watson. So this game becomes a race to get the key bats the earliest.
TIP – Heat. But only if Chris Lynn plays…
THURSDAY – GAME 9: Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers, SCG: Wickets in clumps is the Sydney Sixers’ biggest problem at the moment. They started well enough against the Thunder in Game 1, but then lost 3/5 between the 10th and 12th over, and 4/33 in the last four overs of their innings.
Against Perth on Saturday night, it was 3/4 in and around the end of the batting powerplay, 2/1 in three balls in the 14th over, and 3/0 as Andrew Tye took his second BBL hat-trick (and third overall) to wrap up the innings. The Strikers have a really handy bowling attack, well and truly equipped to take advantage of yet another pink-Sydney implosion.
TIP – Strikers. I’ll get enthused about the Sixers when they survive a batting powerplay.
FRIDAY – GAME 10: Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers: They might be even older than Dad’s Army, but the Renegades are fast showing why they featured so heavily in all the pre-BBL predictions. Ricky Ponting thinks they can go all the way, and consecutive wins to start their season definitely helps.
I reckon this is their biggest test to date; Perth’s bowling attack is apparently down to seventh and eighth choices, yet is performing like they’re First XI regulars. A Renegades win here, and we’ll be using the term ‘finals-bound’ very soon.
TIP – Renegades are on a roll now.
December 26th 2017 @ 7:36am
Kangajets
I’d like to keep tradition in my Xmas day and fall asleep by 4 pm on the Lounge .
so no point putting on bbl matches on Xmas day for me .
December 26th 2017 @ 10:50am
Brett McKay
Haha, that made me laugh, Kanga! Might be the best ‘anti’ argument I’ve heard… 😄
December 26th 2017 @ 9:24am
mds1970
I’m sure live sport on Christmas Day would rate well on telly; but absolutely no-one would go.
For the leagie as a whole it would be a positive. But the home team on the day would take a hit, not just on the day but memberships would be devalued in the eyes of people who would be asked to pay for a day that’s impossible to attend.
You wouldn’t waste a local derby on Christmas Day. Would make more sense to schedule a game that wouldn’t have drawn a crowd anyway, and give it the high ratings.
December 26th 2017 @ 10:54am
Brett McKay
You don’t think it would draw a crowd, MDS?
The issue with playing a non-derby is the size of Australia, and the locations of the teams. If you’re not playing a local derby, then one team is away on Christmas Day..
December 26th 2017 @ 9:37am
jamesb
I’d be more concerned about improving the teams batting line ups like the two Sydney sides and Hobart, before thinking about playing on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
And the Renegades have an old team. It doesn’t
augurs well for BBL expansion in the short term.
December 26th 2017 @ 11:16am
Simon
I saw Zamps tweeting about having to have a four hour flight to Perth Christmas morning so I guess they’re already having to travel.
In my opinion though, I really hope we haven’t. Christmas is the perfect day to tune out of everything, it doesn’t need live television.
Even worse, BBL Fantasy requires you to check the teams 40 minutes before each game in order to be competitive, I don’t want that pressure on chrissy afternoon
December 26th 2017 @ 11:45am
Brett McKay
That sounds like.more reason to not get caught up in fantasy leagues, Simon!!
December 26th 2017 @ 12:19pm
sheek
Call me old fashioned, & I know you will, but I still believe in Xmas & Easter being sacred, even if I don’t particularly believe all the hocus-pocus surrounding each day.
If we don’t have stand alone days for religion, then sharing with family more than suffices.
There are 365 days in the year. Big business can do what it mostly likes on the other 363.
I also love Kangajets response. Thank God there are others who pass out by 4pm!