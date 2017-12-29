Melbourne truly is the sporting capital of the world

How often have we heard Bill ‘It’s all happening’ Lawry championing the cause of the G, and Melbourne, on Channel Nine over the last 40 years?
In latter years he’s been joined by Shane Warne, as a partner-in-crime for the cause.
Parochial as it may seem, they are both right on the money. Melbourne is the the best sporting spectator city in the world, pro-rata to population.
There are just over four million living in Melbourne, but a tick over nine million in London.
Compare the MCG, and the home of cricket at Lord’s.
The record at the G is 93,013 for the 2015 World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand.
Lord’s is chockers at 30,000.
With the Ashes series decided, there were still 88,172 at the G on Boxing Day, 67,882 on the second day, a working day, and 61,839 yesterday, another working day.
That’s 217,893 with two days to go. Lord’s at capacity for five days – 150,000.
But cricket’s not the only sport where Melbourne is the best.
Melbourne has hosted the first Formula One Grand Prix of year at Albert Park since 1996, rated by the drivers as the very best year in, year out.
On race day there are always 100,000-plus, with over 300,000 for the event.
The Australian Tennis Open at Melbourne Park also kicks off the four Grand Slam tournaments every year – again voted the best by the players year in, year out.
It’s also the Slam tournament with vision, having the first retractable roof, then the first two, and now the only three.
With such superb state-of-the-art facilities, Melbourne Park keeps breaking attendance records – setting a record that currently stands at 728,763 for the two weeks, set last January.
And the race the stops the nation the Melbourne Cup, the richest and most prestigious two-miler in the world.
The first Tuesday in November at Flemington regularly attracts 100,000-plus with 123,736 the record set in 2003.
Throw in Melbourne’s world-renowned sand-belt golf courses, and if ever the PGA of Australia got off its butt to provide world class tournaments to attract the world’s best, the crowds would flock there too.
So the next time you hear Bill Lawry, and Shane Warne, extolling the sporting virtues of the southern capital, they have good reason.
By the way, that will probably be today, and tomorrow.
December 29th 2017 @ 6:48am
AR said | December 29th 2017 @ 6:48am | ! Report
In a London v Melbourne comparison, London wins by history/tradition and Melbourne wins by sheer number of spectators.
London is the ‘home’ of several sports, with Lords, Wembley, Twickenham, Ascot etc.
But as David points out, Melbourne draws significantly more spectators to the Aus Open, Grand Prix, Flemington carnival, Test cricket etc, than the corresponding events in London.
(*it should be noted, however, that Silverstone and Cheltenham are not in London, unlike Melbourne’s racing and motor racing events). And let’s not forget Bells Beach, the home of surfing in Australia.
The sheer volume of spectators that flock in to Melbourne events is quite amazing.
But there is genuine history too. The MCG is older than Twickenham and Wembley. It is the venue which hosted:
– the first ever game of Test Match cricket
– the first ever Ashes Test Match
– the first ever ODI Match
Not bad for a dull little town at the arse end of the earth.
December 29th 2017 @ 9:32am
Not so super said | December 29th 2017 @ 9:32am | ! Report
Bells beach ain’t the home of surfing
It’s the Gold Coast followed by sydneys northern beaches
Hardly any pro surfers come from bells and it’s not in australias top ten waves
And it’s not in Melbourne
December 29th 2017 @ 11:00am
AR said | December 29th 2017 @ 11:00am | ! Report
“Bells beach ain’t the home of surfing”
In Australia it certainly is.
It’s the home of the oldest surfing tournament in the world, and the place where Quiksilver and RipCurl were born.
There’s plenty of better waves around, but nowhere with that sort of bonafide history.
December 29th 2017 @ 7:02am
Not so super said | December 29th 2017 @ 7:02am | ! Report
How about including some sporting events that matter to a decent amount of countries?
Those cricket match numbers are less than what turn out to college football games in Hicksville towns of less than 200,000.
Ever heard of NYC? Or Rio?
December 29th 2017 @ 8:21am
David Lord said | December 29th 2017 @ 8:21am | ! Report
Not So Super, you’re not so hot on facts:
New York has a population of 8.5 million, with their biggest sporting ground New Era Field, home of the Buffalo Bills, capacity 71,608.
The famous Yankee Stadium has a capacity of 50,291, the home of the New York Yankees baseball, and basketball’s Carrier Dome, capacity 49,262. There are plenty more, but all well short of Carrier Dome.
Rio has a population of 6.32 million with Maracana their biggest sporting ground, capacity 78,838, with their next biggest Engenhao, capacity 46,831.
The MCG, with the biggest capacity stadium and the smallest population, leaves your alternatives Not So Super for dead.
December 29th 2017 @ 9:28am
Not so super said | December 29th 2017 @ 9:28am | ! Report
Yeah, but he hide stadiums fill up on a much more regular basis
2 NFL teams that fill that stadium every week
2 baseball teams that play 81 home games each.
3 Hockey teams with 41 games each
Madison square garden which hosts the knicks and various other sports
The us open tennis which is the most attended
Plus 2 professional soccer teams in a much bigger league than ours
You can’t claim to be the sporting capital of the world then qualify it by being on a per capita basis.
You also can’t pick out certain events – it’s the day in day out attendance that matters
According to David lord the measure of sporting capital of the world is stadium size adjusted for population. Nothing to do with actual total number of people
December 29th 2017 @ 12:28pm
Bakkies said | December 29th 2017 @ 12:28pm | ! Report
I think what David is trying to say is that the only NFL stadium in New York is upstate in Buffalo. The Giants and Jets play in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
December 29th 2017 @ 7:45am
Glen said | December 29th 2017 @ 7:45am | ! Report
Has to be London.
Most of Melbourne’s sporting events aren’t watched by most of the world. Compare international TV ratings for the Melbourne based AFL clubs with the London based EPL clubs. What is more popular globally?
– Chelsea or Carlton?
– Arsenal or Collingwood
– Tottenham or Richmond
Nearly the whole world know about the first 3 clubs. Probably less than 1% know about the latter 3
Wimbledon is a hell of a lot more prestigious than the Australian Open. Wembley is the home of the FA Cup Final.
London could probably hold the Euros or even a World Cup all on its own. Just look at the sheer number of modern large stadiums already there or being constructed.
Melbourne in comparison has only a measly 2 (3 if you count AAMI Park) decent sized stadiums. And two of those are oval, making them useless and horrible for most sports.
December 29th 2017 @ 8:11am
Geoff Schaefer said | December 29th 2017 @ 8:11am | ! Report
Ah yes, the delusional Victorian syndrome….
“Melbourne has hosted the first Formula One Grand Prix of year at Albert Park since 1996, rated by the drivers as the very best year in, year out.”
Being closely involved with the race when it was held in Adelaide before Melbourne made an offer Bernie couldn’t refuse, I can assure you the drivers said exactly the same thing every year. As the tennis players do as well, because it’s common courtesy and they’re hardly going to say it’s a shit hole if that’s what they think.
And having watched cricket and AFL at most Australia venues, there’s plenty I would prefer to be at than the MCG where you need binoculars to view half the action from many parts of the ground.
The Melbourne Cup of course is viewed by the equine elite as the pinnacle. But do you really think the 100,000 attendees are going to see a sporting event? For most it is just an excuse for the ladies to frock up, the A listers to mingle and a giant swim through for the rest interspersed with a few horse races which can only be seen in the last few hundred metres of the race anyway. If you think the average attendee is interested in the nags, ask him or her to name even three Group One horses.
Yes, Melbourne has some good sporting venues and they are well attended. Largely I suspect because without sport, Melbourne and its surrounds really doesn’t offer a lot else to inspire.
A crowded city on a brown river with people dressed in black.
The only colour is in the graffiti filled lanes…
December 29th 2017 @ 8:31am
Justin Kearney said | December 29th 2017 @ 8:31am | ! Report
Melbourne the sporting capital of the world? Massive lols at this. Should be fun watching the inane discussion that follows.
December 29th 2017 @ 8:55am
JohnB said | December 29th 2017 @ 8:55am | ! Report
If they keep producing pitches like that, it should be the MCG that is in danger of losing its test match.
December 29th 2017 @ 11:04am
Alicesprings said | December 29th 2017 @ 11:04am | ! Report
Thats what happens when AFL pays the bills. Drop in pitches are a reality if we want modern stadiums.
The ground that really needs to lift is game is the Gabba, evident with Canberra winning out hosting Australia v India next summer.
December 29th 2017 @ 12:30pm
Bakkies said | December 29th 2017 @ 12:30pm | ! Report
Canberra is hosting a test against Sri Lanka.