The sporting stars who captured my salutes for 2017

As the curtain is drawn on 2017, these my podium awards for those who gave sports-lovers so much pleasure throughout the year.

Gold goes to Cameron Smith for a stellar 12 months during which he totally dominated the 13-man code.

He captained the Melbourne Storm to another NRL premiership, the toughest rugby league competition on the planet, he captained Queensland to another Origin series success despite losing Origin 1 at their Suncorp fortress and being behind 16-6 at half-time in Origin 2 and he led the Kangaroos to retain the World Cup, downing England in the final.

On a personal note Smith reigned supreme. He played his 358th NRL game to take over from Darren Lockyer’s 355 as the code’s record holder. He won his second Dally M Medal 11 years after he won his first, and he won a second Golden Boot ten years after his first, the symbol of the world’s best rugby league footballer.

Cameron Smith’s longevity is as spectacular as his ability, and he shows no sign of calling it a day.

Silver goes to Ellyse Perry, having just won the inaugural Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award as the world’s best women cricketer.

The award was fitting recognition for the multi-talented Perry, who became a dual cricket and football international as a teenager. The charismatic all-rounder had to decide on one sport, and cricket was the choice, highlighted by her 213 not out against England at North Sydney Oval in the recent Ashes series, which was won by the Australians.

That was Perry’s first Test ton in seven Tests, even though she debuted in 2008 as a 17-year-old. She averages 61.71 in Tests and 50.27 in 94 ODIs, where a ton has so far escaped her, but there are four digs in the 90s, with a top score of 95 not out.

At a time when women’s sport has started to gain some long overdue recognition and momentum, Ellyse Perry is the perfect standard bearer.

Bronze for Steve Smith, who in any other year would deservedly win the gold.

The Australian cricket captain is rightfully ranked as the number one Test batsman in the world, and the way he constantly scores big runs, nobody is going to deny him that status.

So far in four Ashes Tests this summer he’s accumulated 604 runs at a whopping average of 151.00. That includes three tons and a highest score of 239. The closest Australian is his vice-captain, David Warner, with 395 runs at 64.16.

But the number of balls faced highlights the difference – Smith has faced 1258, Warner 738, which is proof of not only Smith’s dedication but also his enormous powers of concentration.

He shares with Cameron Smith and Ellyse Perry the honour of being a top-shelf Australian ambassador on the world stage,

Honourable mentions

Graham Arnold for coaching Sydney FC to the A-League premiership by the length of the straight, and he looks likely to repeat that dominance come the end of this season next year. The quicker Arnie takes over the Socceroos, the better, starting with Russia.

Sam Kerr as the golden striker for the Matildas, the national women’s football team, as they keep climbing the world rankings on her boot. In keeping with the charismatic mode, her backflips after netting another goal would do credit to an Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast.

Jeff Horn for capturing the world title by beating legendary Manny Pacquiao and safely defending it against Gary Corcoran with an 11th round TKO – a genuine champion.

Jamie Whincup for winning an unprecedented seventh Supercars series, especially as Scott McLaughlin enjoyed a 73-point lead at the business end.

Australian offie Nathan Lyon for ending the calendar year as the world’s most successful Test bowler with 63 wickets, six more than South African quick Kagiso Rabana and seven more than Indian offie Ravi Ashwin.

Sally Pearson for ending a wretched run of injuries to regain her world 100 metres hurdling title. Now for the Comm Games on the Gold Coast.

And last but by no means least, Winx and her 22 straight wins, including three Cox Plates, to capture the imagination, respect, and following of countless sports-lovers, many of whom have never been trackside nor had a bet.

Happy New Year to all Roarers. May 2018 be healthy, productive and safe.