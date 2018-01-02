Melbourne scorcher causes havoc with A-League plans

A-League chiefs are anxiously watching the weekend’s weather forecast in Melbourne, with a re-think needed ahead of a bumper day of football.
A forecast 41-degree day could see A-League and W-League matches shifted to later in the day, moved to different venues, or postponed.
Complicating factors mean there’s no easy fix for league chiefs, with Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City scheduled to host matches – as well as City’s W-League team.
Both clubs have sounded out FFA as to the viability of the day’s football ahead of decisions to be made later this week.
Victory are due to host Central Coast in Geelong at 5:35pm.
That would be a no-brainer to push back into the night, except for several factors.
As a standalone game in Victoria’s second city, backed by the City of Geelong, organisers are loathe to meddle with the financial partnership.
Victory don’t want to reschedule given the fixture falls during the festive period, when the Surf Coast’s population swells, and a new date could add congestion to their Asian Champions League campaign.
A timeshift back into the night is problematic, given the match would clash with City’s game with Wellington Phoenix, kicking off at 7:50pm at AAMI Park.
The A-League makes decisions around kick-off times in consultation with host broadcasters Fox Sports and Channel Ten.
As City’s game is broadcast on both channels, FFA don’t want a clash that drives eyeballs away from the free-to-air match.
The W-League match, which sees Sam Kerr’s Perth Glory visit, is a simpler proposition as it’s not a broadcast match. This could be moved to another time, day or pitch with more ease.
It’s a mess, and one that FFA is watching closely.
“If there is a risk to player or match official safety then matches will be delayed or postponed at the discretion of the Head of the Hyundai A-League and Westfield W-League in consultation with both clubs and the host broadcaster,” an FFA spokesperson said.
Drinks breaks are extremely likely to be taken under the FFA heat policy, and matches are expected to be delayed or postponed if temperatures soar.
It also begs the question why Victoria is staging two matches on the same day?
In a season where FFA can’t take a trick, their decision to allow City and Victory to host home games on the same day for the first time in several years has been stymied by mother nature.
But that’s life at the moment for administrators of soccer in Australia; anything that can go wrong generally seems to.
Nemesis said | January 2nd 2018 @ 11:39am | ! Report
Extraordinary stuff.
FFA is now being ridiculed for fixture 2 matches in 2 different cities on the same day because the weather is going to be 41C – something that is possible in January in Victoria, but is literally in the “Laps of the gods”.
Today, in Melbourne, it is currently 20C with forecast 21C at 5 pm and 19C at 8 pm.
Conditions in Geelong today are exactly the same.
Perfect football weather.
I understand people hate the FFA, but this type of criticism is unhinged.
January 2nd 2018 @ 1:14pm
albatross said | January 2nd 2018 @ 1:14pm | ! Report
Playing outdoor sports of any nature in summer is going to become more and more problematic.
January 2nd 2018 @ 1:46pm
Mark said | January 2nd 2018 @ 1:46pm | ! Report
Why should playing two games on the same day in Melbourne be a problem at all? You could count the number of people who may otherwise attend both on one hand.
January 2nd 2018 @ 2:20pm
Waz said | January 2nd 2018 @ 2:20pm | ! Report
The FFA can’t be blamed for the weather but there’s a huge question mark over why both Melbourne sides regularly play in Melbourne on the same weekend. Surely it would make more sense to have as few overlaps as possible with one at home and the other away as much as possible?
January 2nd 2018 @ 2:28pm
Nemesis said | January 2nd 2018 @ 2:28pm | ! Report
They’re not both playing in Melbourne on the same weekend.
MV is playing in Geelong & City is playing close to the Melb CBD.
Road distance from AAMI Park to Kardinia Park is similar to Gosford Stadium to Newcastle Stadium. Do you suggest Jets & CCM must never play on the same weekend?
Regardless, even if City & Victory are playing in Melb on the same weekend – and they have played on the same weekend many times over the past 6 years – what’s the issue?
You honestly think City fans turn up to MV matches & vice versa when their teams are interstate? Casuals? You’re kidding yourself if you think thousands of casuals are coming to MV or City matches.