The Roar’s A-League expert tips and predictions: Round 14

After a tough week of tipping, I might just gloss over the results so everyone can maintain some dignity. Round 14 is upon us and things won’t get any easier.

There is a strange structure to the week with a Wednesday start, a Saturday finish and some tricky games to navigate in between.

Good luck and don’t forget to insert your tips on the form below to have your say as a member of the crowd, as the masses bid for tipping glory.

Here is the way the experts see things panning out this week.

Mike Tuckerman

Tips: Sydney, draw, Adelaide, Victory, draw

Late goals and personnel changes make the A-League unpredictable as ever going into Round 14, even if Sydney FC look impregnable at the top of the table.

The Sky Blues should have too much firepower for the Newcastle Jets in tonight’s first-versus-second encounter at Allianz Stadium, while Brisbane Roar and Western Sydney Wanderers could finish all square on Friday night.

Adelaide United might nick all three points off Perth Glory at NIB Stadium in Friday night’s other encounter, with the Glory remaining one of the most frustratingly inconsistent teams in the league.

Melbourne Victory should see off the Central Coast Mariners in Geelong – provided the game goes ahead given the predicted heat – while Melbourne City and Wellington Phoenix will finish in a draw in the free-to-air clash at AAMI Park, with both teams still struggling to find some form midway through the campaign.

As usual, about the only constant is the sight of Sydney FC at the top of the standings, with the Sky Blues already threatening to run away with the League.

Stuart Thomas

Tips: Sydney, Western Sydney, Adelaide, Victory, City

The Jets have the chance to cement themselves as real contenders against the high-flying Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium on Wednesday. Unfortunately, the fortress will prove to be exactly that and a full strength Sydney should edge Newcastle for class.

The Wanderers have had a turbulent start to the New Year despite the win against City and some personnel changes could have numerous effects.

I’m tipping a galvanising one, as Josep Gombau might now have a balance in the team with which he is more pleased. Brisbane will be buoyant after their unlikely win against Adelaide, however, the Wanderers will steal the points up north.

Friday’s late game sees Perth looking to rebound from the drubbing against Sydney and Adelaide desperate for three points after slipping up against Brisbane, despite dominating possession. In a tough one to line up I feel Adelaide will get the points in the west.

In Saturday’s matches, the Victory will beat the Mariners after finally starting to show their teeth and the Mariners suffering from a lack of depth due to representative duty.

City will towel up the hapless Phoenix at home in the later game.

Daniel Jeffrey

Tips: Sydney, Brisbane, Draw, Victory, City

It’s all getting a bit monotonous, continually tipping Sydney to win week in, week out. But the Sky Blues are that much better than the rest of the competition that it pretty much goes without saying they’ll take home the three points each round. Watching Milos Ninkovic and Adrian Mierzejewski on the same pitch is a joy.

It was a much-needed win for Brisbane last round, and that could kick-start their season. John Aloisi will certainly be hoping it will. Western Sydney are starting to play a little better under Josep Gombau, but the Wanderers were still far from convincing last week. The Roar could well make it two in a row here.

For Adelaide, that defeat to Brisbane came as a real shock. United had been in decent form and should never have lost to an undermanned Roar. They travel to Perth this week, where the Glory will be desperate to bounce back after being completely dismantled by Sydney. With both teams looking to improve this round, I can’t split them.

The Victory have finally found a run of positive results after a dreadful start to the year, while the Mariners are going in the opposite direction – they hardly looked like scoring last time out against the Phoenix, which isn’t what you want to see against the worst side in the league. Melbourne should make it four straight wins on their home paddock against Paul Okon’s men.

Melbourne City are in a funk. They shouldn’t have lost to Western Sydney after taking the lead last week and have now copped three straight defeats on the trot. A win against bottom-of-the-ladder Wellington is still the likely result this weekend, but Warren Joyce has some serious work to do to ensure this season doesn’t fall by the wayside after a promising start.

Alan Kearney

Tips: Sydney, Western Sydney, draw, Victory, City

A top-of-the-table clash to start off this round. Can Newcastle bounce back from last week’s defeat and stop the Sydney FC machine from rolling on? The neutrals around the country surely want a Newcastle win to close the gap on the league leaders as they are currently eight points ahead.

A win for the home side would surely wrap up the premiers plate. I know it’s still very early but the way Sydney are going, it would have to be a catastrophic collapse for them to throw it away should they win this game. As impressive as Newcastle have been this season, Sydney will continue their brilliant form.

Both sides had much-needed wins last round with Brisbane holding on for in Adelaide despite being down to ten men for the whole second half. The Wanderers also had a much needed win against Melbourne City.

A point separates the two sides and they will be both desperate for the win to catapult themselves towards finals positions after recent poor form. Brisbane will be without Matt McKay after he was needlessly sent off last week while WSW will be without Jumpei and Melling after both had their contracts mutually terminated this week. As the ladder suggests not a lot separates these two but my gut feeling is that WSW will get the win on the road.

Perth were absolutely dismantled last week against Sydney and confidence will be very fragile among the squad. Adelaide, on the other hand, are probably still scratching their heads as to how they lost against Brisbane. They were dominant in possession but unfortunately, two key lapses in concentration while playing out from the back cost them dearly. Again, only one point separates both teams and it will be a tight affair.

The Victory have hit some form of late and were impressive in the win over Newcastle last week while the Mariners managed to stop the rot at home to Wellington.

I can only see a win here for Victory, as they have finally clicked into gear after a difficult start. The players they have in the attacking third are playing really well while at the back and Rhys Williams has been a standout for them so far. The Mariners will do what they normally do – play well in possession but ultimately come away without the points.

City will see this game as an ideal opportunity to get back on track after losing three games in a row as they face off against bottom-of-the-ladder Wellington. The Nix got a point last round against the Mariners and that may give them some much-needed confidence, but they have shown very little all season to suggest they can cause an upset here.

Round 14 Mike Stuart Daniel Alan The Crowd SYD vs NEW SYD SYD SYD SYD ? BRI vs WSW DRAW WSW BRI WSW ? PER vs ADE ADE ADE DRAW DRAW ? MVC vs CCM MVC MVC MVC MVC ? MCY vs WELL DRAW MCY MCY MCY ? Last week 2 1 1 2 1 Previous Total 27 20 28 24 28 New Total 29 21 29 26 29