Are the Marsh brothers here to stay?

Shaun Marsh and Mitch Marsh together have made 669 runs at an average of 96 in this Ashes.
Anyone who before the series predicted such a return for the much-maligned Marsh brothers would have been mocked mercilessly.
And rightly so, because it is an unfathomable return from two cricketers who were fortunate even to be picked to play in this series.
When the elder Marsh pushed incumbent Glenn Maxwell out of the side for the first Test I was shocked, as were many cricket fans and pundits.
It’s not that Shaun Marsh was an awful choice, rather that it seemed dreadfully unfair on Maxwell, who had comfortably outperformed Shaun in Australia’s recent Tests in Asia.
Awful choice, however, was exactly how I felt about the elevation of Mitch Marsh to the Australian XI for the third Test in Perth.
The all-rounder had averaged just 17 with the bat in Tests over the previous three years, across 18 matches.
Yet here we are now in what seems almost like an alternate universe, one in which everything about life is the same, except that here Mitch Marsh smashes Test runs for fun. In four knocks this series Mitch has made 282 runs. To highlight just how extraordinary that is, consider that it’s as many runs as he made in his previous 16 Test innings combined.
I’ve delved into the technical refinements Mitch has made and also analysed his improved temperament.
Both of those elements of his game were on show yesterday as he continued his rampant form with 63 not out as Australia went to stumps at 4-479, a lead of 133 runs. Mitch’s innings was like a mix of the commanding 181 he struck at Perth and his dour 29no from 166 balls at Melbourne.
He struggled early on, particularly against English leg spinner Mason Crane. But he didn’t throw his wicket away, instead toughing it out as he moved to 5 from 33 balls.
Then, in the space of five minutes, the game changed for Mitch as he clattered three boundaries in as many balls, two off Crane and another from the bowling of Stuart Broad.
By stumps, his last 58 runs had come from just 54 balls. Now, it must be said that the runs Mitch has hoarded in this series have come on three roads against a very ordinary English bowling attack.
It will be a far different proposition for him in Australia’s next series against South Africa, whose supreme pace unit has routed India in the first Test in Cape Town.
Regardless, Mitch has taken truly enormous strides in this series and given generous reason for optimism about his Test future. So, too, has his brother Shaun who will start today needing just two runs to register his second ton of this Ashes.
That would be his fourth hundred in his past 12 Tests, during which he has piled up 951 runs at 53. Shaun is officially in the form of his life. Most importantly, he’s found the one thing which eluded him for so long in Test cricket – consistency.
Shaun has passed 50 in four of these five Ashes Tests and in the other match, in Perth, he cruised to 28 in his only innings before getting undone by a good ball from Moeen Ali. He has been resolute throughout the series, scoring at a strike rate of just 43 as he’s placed a high price on his wicket.
This is just what Australia needed from Shaun given the flakiness of their middle order in recent years. He has given it some steel.
That is also what will be required next month when Australia head to South Africa, a series which looms as the true litmus test for he and Mitch. But right now there’s cause to believe the Marsh brothers are finally starting to realise their great potential.
January 7th 2018 @ 5:24am
Don Freo said | January 7th 2018 @ 5:24am
You re right Ronan. I have “been mocked mercilessly”.
January 7th 2018 @ 10:11am
Rissole said | January 7th 2018 @ 10:11am
Mitch Marsh has a higher series average than Steve Smith.
January 7th 2018 @ 12:44pm
Bunney said | January 7th 2018 @ 12:44pm
Kudos to you Don for getting it right.
But you were mocked for a reason – you have backed the Marsh boys hard for a long time and predicted fantastic returns for them at every opportunity. Shaun’s test form over the last 3 or so years has been alright – his usual inconsistent mix of ups and downs – while Mitch’s has been downright ordinary.
So your pre-match or pre-series predictions have been incorrect many more times than they’ve been validated.
Ronan’s correct about the alternate universe – it’s like Mitch Marsh has been abducted by aliens and replaced by a doppleganger such has been his reversal in batting form. I wrote on the live blog yesterday that his new-found ability to go slow and put a premium on his wicket, as well as his ability to put the foot down make him an ideal #6, if he can keep this kind of form up. I hope he does.
January 7th 2018 @ 12:54pm
Don Freo said | January 7th 2018 @ 12:54pm
Not inconsistent at all. As Ronan pointed out, the second half of his career, he has been averaging over 50. That is elite.
That’s this current second half of his career. Only the prejudiced would add a “but” to that.
January 7th 2018 @ 1:35pm
Bunney said | January 7th 2018 @ 1:35pm
Tsk, tsk Don. You often berate others for using stats, as they don’t represent form.
Further, prior to being selected in this Ashes series, he has never averaged 50 in his most recent run of matches, no matter how far you go back (average calculated from his last match and then back).
Only if you remove his tour of India stats from March – where he averaged 19 for the series (including 1 game saving knock) – can you get a run of scores from Marsh that averages 50 or more. And by doing that, you are tacitly acknowledging that he has been inconsistent.
Just continue revelling in his great Ashes series Don. I for one didn’t think he should have been selected over Maxy, but you can’t argue with 455 runs @ almost 76.
January 7th 2018 @ 6:49am
Ironmonger said | January 7th 2018 @ 6:49am
Good luck to them both. They’ve played well under some difficult circumstances, and also taken advantage of some flat tracks when the chance came. It is turning quite a bit this pitch, even Ali tied the batters (particularly cacky-handlers) down for periods, so not completely a pitch without offering.
I like the look of Crane, with his Stu McGill “cocked wrist” style he turns the ball a fair bit. Unlucky not to find M Marsh’s edge when he first came out. Lacks a bit of variation and control so tough to tie down batters. I had also noticed prior to the disputed no-ball that he was over-stepping the line regularly. The field umpires don’t seem to even look at the front foot now, just referring as needed.
I’d love to say we’ve got a settled looking team now…maybe an opening bat still to secure. Bring on SA!
January 7th 2018 @ 6:55am
Kangajets said | January 7th 2018 @ 6:55am
I’m happy for Shaun Marsh , but this is just more evidence that is the worst England team to tour in 30 years .
January 7th 2018 @ 6:59am
Adsa said | January 7th 2018 @ 6:59am
Justin Langer has done wonders for there techniques and shot selection, hopefully he can do the same with Bancroft.
January 7th 2018 @ 8:29am
Jeffrey Dun said | January 7th 2018 @ 8:29am
It wasn’t Langer who worked on Mitch’s technique.
I read somewhere that it was Mitch’s personal batting coach named Scott Meuleman (from a famous WA cricketing family).
I’ve said it before on these boards in relation to the coaches employed by the States and CA – what do they actually do? It is a natural assumption that JL, or Boof, or Hick worked with MMarsh to improve his technique, but no, it seems that they had no input, and that Marsh sought out his own personal coach.
This reinforces my view that many of these coaches are a waste of space.
January 7th 2018 @ 8:45am
Bakkies said | January 7th 2018 @ 8:45am
That’s what KP did when he was struggling before the 2010/11 series he went back to SA to seek Graham Ford who he knew since he was at school. Players have these mentors who know them personally. Squad coaches come and go. Apart from WA most players are working with different sets of coaches due to the two month Shield hiatus which is not a good thing.
January 7th 2018 @ 11:37am
ScottD said | January 7th 2018 @ 11:37am
I would thought he’d also talk to his brother or Dad. He isn’t short of options
January 7th 2018 @ 2:30pm
Graeme said | January 7th 2018 @ 2:30pm
Jeffrey sayiing JL had no input into M Marsh is like saying Don Bradman couldn’t bat. I have heard that Scott Mueleman coaches his batting but Langer is hands on and guaranteed would have plenty of advice.
January 7th 2018 @ 7:27am
jamesb said | January 7th 2018 @ 7:27am
It looks like Shaun has made it as a test batsman. Unfortunately he is 34. He probably only has a couple of years left. As for Mitch, a bigger test awaits- South Africa away.
If he can survive that series, then we may have a long term number six.
January 7th 2018 @ 8:04am
rock86 said | January 7th 2018 @ 8:04am
Yep, unfortunately seems he won’t get the fruits of his labour for too long but at least it will give some time for the younger green batsmen we’ve got to learn at domestic level rather then being thrown to the wolves at test level prematurely.
January 7th 2018 @ 7:48am
DonFreo said | January 7th 2018 @ 7:48am
Poor Don – Is Don is good, yes?
January 7th 2018 @ 10:10am
Don Freo said | January 7th 2018 @ 10:10am
Hmmm.Still allowing this person to post in my name.
The original Don Freo did not post this. ‘Alert moderators’ does not work.
January 7th 2018 @ 2:39pm
Graeme said | January 7th 2018 @ 2:39pm
No worries Don, The fake DonFreo doesn’t have a space in the name like the real Don Freo, most will pick it.