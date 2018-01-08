The Roar’s A-League expert tips and predictions: Round 15

Welcome to a rather quirky and strange week of A-League action with a Monday night start to round fifteen and a Friday night start to round sixteen.

Last week, the author finally show a bit of tipping form and with some luck, four from five was well on the cards, after no one dared tip against the Champions.

Mike Tuckerman

Draw, Newcastle, Perth, Victory, draw

There’s barely a moment to catch your breath from the last round of A-League action, not that it’s done my tips many favours.

I expect a reaction from Brisbane Roar tonight. Will it be enough to topple a star-studded Sydney FC? Maybe not, but I’m tipping a draw at Suncorp Stadium.

The F3 derby takes centre stage on Tuesday night, and the Jets will be buoyed by their excellent display against Sydney FC last time around.

I suspect the Novocastrians will have too much firepower for their local rivals, while Perth Glory desperately need to find some form when they host Melbourne City. I’m tipping the Glory in somewhat of an upset in the west.

Melbourne Victory should take care of a floundering Wellington Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon, while Adelaide United and Western Sydney Wanderers could finish all square at ANZ Stadium on Wednesday night, with the Wanderers really struggling to turn their cavernous home away from home in Homebush into a fortress.

Stuart Thomas

Sydney, Newcastle, Perth, Victory, draw

Sydney will beat Brisbane on Monday night and may do it comfortably as well. Not much else can really be said. The Roar are injured, lacking confidence and complacency might be the only threat to Sydney.

Tuesday’s first clash sees the best derby in the competition played in the Hunter. The Mariners will look to steal the points against the Jets who will look to get back into winning ways after their excellent draw with Sydney last week.

With both teams affected by injury and representative duty, it is a tough game to call. The Jets should get home however, thanks to more polish up front.

Perth meet Melbourne City in the second game and I am taking Perth in an upset. Throwing a dart at the wall might prove more reliable than tipping a game with the inconsistent Glory and a City side that hasn’t shown much quality lately. Out on a limb with this one; Perth.

The Victory travel to Wellington on Wednesday and should be too good for the home side, despite Wellington showing some promising signs against City last week. The final game is the pick of the bunch, with the Wanderers and the reds set to fight it out at ANZ Stadium.

I can’t split this one at all and will go with the draw. Both teams look certain to play semi-final football, especially considering the Wanderers’ recent rejuvenation. Something tells me they may just cancel each other out here.

Daniel Jeffrey

Sydney, Newcastle, draw, Victory, Adelaide

It was a rare case of dropped points last time around for the Sky Blues, but all signs here suggest a Sydney win. Graham Arnold’s side will want to get back among the winners as soon as possible, and the three-day turnaround is a cruel bit of scheduling for a Brisbane side which would struggle against Sydney at the best of times.

Newcastle showed with their excellent performance against Sydney that they are clearly the next best side in the league, and that they have the quality to genuinely challenge the Sky Blues come finals time. Central Coast, on the other hand, aren’t and won’t. Newcastle should take this derby comfortably.

Tough to pick between Perth and Melbourne City. The former were outclassed by the Reds despite being at home last round, and while City did pick up a victory against Wellington, they were far from convincing against the team at the foot of the ladder. Sounds like as good a game as any to sit on the fence.

With just the sole win against their names this season, Wellington haven’t picked up three points since the early weeks of November. It’s hard to see that changing this round, although home ground advantage could give them something of an edge, I suppose. Regardless, Melbourne are the team to tip here.

Two wins in a row for the Wanderers, and three in their last four matches – Josep Gombau is finally getting some results from this team. But an encounter with Adelaide United, even if it is at home, is a more difficult prospect than a trip to Brisbane. The Reds dominated the Glory in Perth and should pick up another win here, although fatigue could prove a factor in their second road game in five days.

Alan Kearney

Sydney, Newcastle, City, Victory, draw

Alan’s business commitments prevented the preparation of his thoughts on the round. Rest assured he will be back on deck next week.

Round 15 Mike Stuart Daniel Alan The Crowd BRI vs SYD DRAW SYD SYD SYD ? NEW vs CCM NEW NEW NEW NEW ? PER vs MCY PER PER DRAW MCY ? WEL vs MVC MVC MVC MVC MVC ? WSW vs ADE DRAW DRAW ADE DRAW ? Last week 1 3 1 2 2 Previous Total 29 21 29 26 29 New Total 30 24 30 28 31