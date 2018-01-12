A-League live scores, blog: Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar

The Newcastle Jets soar into this Round 16 clash off the back of a derby win at home, hosting a Brisbane Roar side stung after two home losses in a row. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEDT).

If you ask Paul Okon, the better side last in Newcastle on Tuesday. If you ask most other people though, the better side is normally the one that takes three points.

Central Coast ran Newcastle ragged at times, but the scoreline simply doesn’t lie. A goal from player of the season candidate Dimitri Petratos was followed shortly after by a new Argentinian, and while he may not be Messi, Pato Rodriguez lit up the Hunter with a cameo of pace, skill, ferocity, and footballing instinct.

As for Brisbane, one week you think they’re on the rise, the other you think they’re rundown and headed for the spoon. To some extent they were unlucky against Western Sydney, and paid for not taking chances. But last up against Sydney they were comprehensively outplayed, and given Newcastle are second on the table, John Aloisi may be coaching for his career.

To be sure, the Jets will want to start a lot brighter than they did against the Mariners, and Ernie Merrick will be reminding all of his players that there are a lot of new and fit faces to return.

As for Brisbane, most of these players are playing for contracts, and they should use that incentive to take the game to the home side and keep their season alive.

Prediction

This will be something of a bittersweet match for Newcastle. It was against Brisbane that they lost Ronny Vargas to that horrific legbreak, however tonight, they get to show off their latest import, who is likely to start in place of Joe Champness.

The Jets are in form, and on fire in front of goal, while the Roar are on a losing streak and haven’t scored in their last two games. While the away side will likely score tonight, against a Newcastle side that has exhibited an ability to concede, they won’t hold enough out.

Also, the home side here have scored in every match this season – that streak won’t end against a disjointed Brisbane.

Newcastle 3-1.