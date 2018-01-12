A-League live scores, blog: Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar

The Newcastle Jets soar into this Round 16 clash off the back of a derby win at home, hosting a Brisbane Roar side stung after two home losses in a row. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEDT).
If you ask Paul Okon, the better side last in Newcastle on Tuesday. If you ask most other people though, the better side is normally the one that takes three points.
Central Coast ran Newcastle ragged at times, but the scoreline simply doesn’t lie. A goal from player of the season candidate Dimitri Petratos was followed shortly after by a new Argentinian, and while he may not be Messi, Pato Rodriguez lit up the Hunter with a cameo of pace, skill, ferocity, and footballing instinct.
As for Brisbane, one week you think they’re on the rise, the other you think they’re rundown and headed for the spoon. To some extent they were unlucky against Western Sydney, and paid for not taking chances. But last up against Sydney they were comprehensively outplayed, and given Newcastle are second on the table, John Aloisi may be coaching for his career.
To be sure, the Jets will want to start a lot brighter than they did against the Mariners, and Ernie Merrick will be reminding all of his players that there are a lot of new and fit faces to return.
As for Brisbane, most of these players are playing for contracts, and they should use that incentive to take the game to the home side and keep their season alive.
Prediction
This will be something of a bittersweet match for Newcastle. It was against Brisbane that they lost Ronny Vargas to that horrific legbreak, however tonight, they get to show off their latest import, who is likely to start in place of Joe Champness.
The Jets are in form, and on fire in front of goal, while the Roar are on a losing streak and haven’t scored in their last two games. While the away side will likely score tonight, against a Newcastle side that has exhibited an ability to concede, they won’t hold enough out.
Also, the home side here have scored in every match this season – that streak won’t end against a disjointed Brisbane.
Newcastle 3-1.
11:29pm
Grobbelaar said | 11:29pm | ! Report
Another solid crowd for the Jets.
The provinces are showing us the way.
And to think people are concerned about P&R and clubs from little far-off places getting promoted into the big league.
11:14pm
Cousin Claudio said | 11:14pm | ! Report
Took the family out for a nice dinner tonight at the local pub that has a good bistro.
When we got there every TV in the place had the bashing cricket on.
I asked the barman nicely if he could put on the A-League on the big TV near where we were sitting.
No probs Fox 501.
Sat down enjoyed a nice steak and a very entertaining game of football. I noticed other people stopped watching the crickets and were enjoying the A-League too.
Couldn’t believe it when they announced the crowd as 12K, they looked and sounded more like 20K.
The Novocastrians are really getting behind their team and enjoying their football.
The Roar put in a good effort second half but still not gelling together as a team with all their new players this year. I don’t think Johnny Hasiteasi is up to A-League coaching standard.
They could do a lot better with a more experienced coach, like the Jets now have and what a difference Ernie has made for them.
It was a good night.
Good on the A-League and you true football supporters.
11:03pm
Lionheart said | 11:03pm | ! Report
Roar has no excuses. Jets played better and deserved the win. Aloisi has to assess where we are at. He’d walk if he was honest, but I’m expecting he’ll stay and we’ll replace a dozen players at season’s end with more of the same, and be back next year for more of the same. Until we have relegation, and another club in Qld, we’re going to be stuck with this rubbish.
12:33am
j,binnie said | 12:33am | ! Report
Lionheart – Well Roar had 5 players back from injury and /or suspension tonight, Papadopolous,Mackay, Franjic,, Bautheac, and Kristensen, and as usual you ,as a loyal fan, was given the promise,”things will get better”.
Post match the story changed to the fact that although the 5 were back they still lacked “match fitness” and would be better next time out.???????
Question , does JA really believe what he is saying, for it certainly looks as if his brother and Craig Moore don’t agree with his sentiments if looks and posture on the bench are any guide.
That is the sixth game this season they have failed to score, that is 6 out of 15.
Do you think he is aware of the problem Roar is facing every game. Cheers jb.
9:55pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:55pm | ! Report
Full Time
Newcastle have finished the victors over a valiant Brisbane Roar side, on a hot Friday night in the Hunter.
Hoffman’s first half goal was the difference, as the home side took charge early and maintained a stranglehold on the contest.
Brisbane looked confused at times, but still competitive in the first half, but it was the second half where the contest reached fiercer levels.
Newcastle, clearly tiring after two games in four days, held strong, as Brisbane came home the stronger with big chances to Ivan Franjic and O’Toole. Glen Moss playing his big part in the home side winning.
Pato Rodriguez was hot at times, and Petratos enjoyed controlling the game and having extra options in attack.
Overall, both teams played good games, but for Brisbane, the golless drought continues.
For the Jets, they keep some semblance of pressure on Sydney, five points off, but with Sydney having a game in hand.
For Brisbane, again no points, but they should take confidence in the performance, and in a competition this tight, no team is out of it yet.
Newcastle welcomed over 12,000 in attendance, the city clearly starting to take a liking to their football team.
Newcastle Jets: 1
Brisbane Roar: 0
10:52pm
Griffo said | 10:52pm | ! Report
Yep scrap the Summer festival of football – nice for the fans but dicey between the right turn-arounds and squad depth.
Again another team with a bit more quality may have had a couple of goals but then take nothing away from Moss’ strong-arm save second half.
Nice Petratos had some space, while Nabbout looked tired in muggy conditions.
Rodriguez almost with a chance to score but got mugged at last second while looking for better options. Can only get better with game time.
A much needed win but a game we should have buried.
And I think those rumors of Clut on the way out are firming: lack of game time and quality showed at times. He had a few moments in keeping the attack going.
Merrick will be looking to improve that roster spot for sure.
12:37am
j,binnie said | 12:37am | ! Report
Karlo- In that first half ,and the second half performance, if was Young in Roar’s goal that prevented a “whitewash.
He was awarded MOTM but not once did any of the interviewed mention that fact. Cheers jb.
9:50pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:50pm | ! Report
Yellow Card
94‘ – Jets with a free kick into the area, this will likely be the last play of the game.
Petratos tries a short one, gets it back, backheels it, but Pato misses it.
Petratos gets a card for time wasting. can Brisbane get something?!
Moss punches a floating cross, Brisbane come again … nope, that’s it, it’s over.
Newcastle Jets: 1
Brisbane Roar: 0
9:48pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:48pm | ! Report
93‘ – Brisbane have not given up on this.
What can they do with these two minutes. Jets have almost clocked off.
But Petratos chases down the ball as it is passed back to Young, and Thurgate hassles the defence, Pato races in, plays it across the face, and it misses everyone.
AND PATO SHOOTS FROM THE RIGHT, THURGATE SLIDES IN FROM THE LEFT – goal kick.
Newcastle Jets: 1
Brisbane Roar: 0
9:46pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:46pm | ! Report
91‘ – Brady shoots, it’s deflected for a corner.
Roar take the corner, and it floats out wide.
roar raise the bat for their 250th corner without a goal.
Newcastle Jets: 1
Brisbane Roar: 0
9:45pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:45pm | ! Report
90‘ – Brisbane quite possibly should have been in front in this half, but those headers haven’t been converted.
Thurgate gets involved, but he’s offside.
This Brady is quick, as he paces down the left. He lofts it into the area, over Maccarone and into the hands of Moss. Roar finishing strong, but can the Jets finish it here?
Petratos shot is blocked, Pato is knocked over in the area, but he stays on his feet.
That was close for Roar, but they live.
4 minutes of stoppage time.
Newcastle Jets: 1
Brisbane Roar: 0
9:43pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:43pm | ! Report
88‘ – VAR checking a handball shout for Roar, Georgievski said it came off his chest.
And he was right.
SUB: Thurgate on, Nabbout off.
Big debut for Thurgate, a local product. What a game to come in on, can he help his team ice the contest?
Newcastle Jets: 1
Brisbane Roar: 0