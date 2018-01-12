The Roar’s A-League expert tips and predictions: Round 16

Round 15 saw a shock loss for the Victory that made the elusive five unachievable once more. The author and the masses performed well with three correct tips, however Alan Kearney was the star of the week with four.
The real experts are in the Crowd and the voice of the people take a two game lead into week 16, after what has been the busiest week I can ever recall in Australian football.
Here is how the experts see things panning out this week and good luck in what will be a tricky week to tip, with fatigue and squad depth playing a role in many of the matches.
Mike Tuckerman
Newcastle, Draw, Victory, City, Sydney
I’m just about ready to chuck it all in on the tipping front, having rather unwisely decided to tip against Sydney FC on Monday night.
The Jets should overcome a struggling Brisbane Roar at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night, even if there should be a few doubts over the freshness of Ernie Merrick’s side.
Wellington Phoenix remain as enigmatic as ever – are they a decent team or not? I’m tipping a draw at Westpac Stadium on Saturday afternoon, while Melbourne Victory will hope to bounce back against an under-pressure Perth Glory. The hosts should take all three points, but Glory will be desperate to end a dismal run of recent form.
Melbourne City and local wunderkind Daniel Arzani should be strong enough to finish over the top of the Central Coast Mariners in Gosford on Sunday, while Sydney FC will look to continue their winning ways against Adelaide United in a blockbuster Sunday afternoon clash at Coopers Stadium. The Sky Blues always seem to be able to find an extra gear, and they may need to put it to good use against the Reds.
Stuart Thomas
Newcastle, Western Sydney, Victory, Central Coast, Sydney
The Jets are the flavour of the month and anyone who tips correctly against them in this clash with the Roar has a crystal ball with magical qualities. They did take a long time to get going last week in the F3 derby yet the Roar just can’t get going at all.
I called the Wanderers as back a few weeks ago and I didn’t see anything to change my mind after last week’s draw with Adelaide. Wellington will be buoyed after their second win of the year and another could start something for them, however the Wanderers will be too strong.
Perth seem to be losing their inconsistent tag and playing poorly more often than not. Kevin Muscat’s men will be furious with the dropped points against Wellington and should rebound against the Glory who have considerable travel this week.
The Mariners host City on Sunday afternoon and will look to get back into winning ways after a poor few weeks where scoring has proven an elusive feat. City played well for the win against Perth and if they can overcome the travel, should pick up a victory. However, I’m a gambler; Central Coast to win.
Sunday night in Adelaide sees the final game of the round as the Reds host Sydney in what could be the game of the week. Sydney are the logical tip and Adelaide will be disappointed with last week’s effort despite grabbing a late equaliser against the Wanderers. The Sky Blues’ tilt should continue and their good form, despite the busy workload, is proving good preparation for the upcoming Asian Champions League.
Daniel Jeffrey
Newcastle, draw, Victory, draw, Sydney
Another round, another game in which it’s hard to find many positives for Brisbane. Newcastle might not have been particularly dominant against the ten-man Mariners, but at home it’s hard to see them dropping any points to the Roar.
Wellington were hardly convincing against a ten-man Victory last round, but there was enough to suggest they’ll be competitive against the Wanderers. Nathan Burns made a positive impact for the Phoenix in his return to the club and will be a valuable addition for the side. At home, I’ll back Wellington to pick up a point here.
The Victory were unlucky against the Phoenix (although less so in going a man down early in the game), taking the lead before conceding two scrappy goals in the second half to let the game slip. With Perth in such dire form, Melbourne should get back in the winners’ circle this round.
Central Coast’s scoreline against the Jets was probably a touch unfair to them, while it’s hard to put too much stock in a victory over the Glory, even if City’s success last round did come on the road. I’ll sit on the fence for this one, although the Mariners will need to avoid giving away any free kicks around the box to help nullify the impact of Ross McCormack.
Adelaide’s season has stalled a little in recent weeks, with a late draw against the Wanderers and a loss to Brisbane punctuated by a win against the out-of-form Glory. Sydney, on the other hand, remain the team to beat, and, with two extra days’ rest up their sleeves compared to United, should be too strong.
Alan Kearney
TBC
|Round 16
|Mike
|Stuart
|Daniel
|Alan
|The Crowd
|NEW vs BRI
|NEW
|NEW
|NEW
|TBC
|NEW
|WEL vs WSW
|DRAW
|WSW
|DRAW
|TBC
|WSW
|MVC vs PER
|MVC
|MVC
|MVC
|TBC
|MVC
|CCM vs MCY
|MCY
|CCM
|DRAW
|TBC
|MCY
|ADE vs SYD
|SYD
|SYD
|SYD
|TBC
|SYD
|Last week
|2
|3
|2
|4
|3
|Previous Total
|30
|24
|30
|28
|31
|New Total
|32
|27
|32
|32
|34
January 12th 2018 @ 10:01am
Waz said | January 12th 2018 @ 10:01am | ! Report
Jets 1, Roar 2; Aloisi’s has all the backing he needs and all but one of his injured first team is back. The season “turned” with that Adelaide win but …. turning like a supertanker we’ll see the result tonight.
Nix 2, WSW 0; both sides improving but Nix have become tougher to beat over the last month so add in burns and I recon they’re favourites.
Victory 3, Glory 0; unless Lowe gets a massive change in attitude this is going one way only and could become a real thumping.
CCM 1, Sky Blues 3; Mariners won’t win many without a decent striker. City too strong.
Reds 1, SFC 3; an unlikely result is a 1-0 Reds win but without having the midfield fire power to contend with Sydney this will go Sydney’s way after a bright start from the Reds
January 12th 2018 @ 10:22am
Kangajets said | January 12th 2018 @ 10:22am | ! Report
Waz
Newcastle v Brisbane ,,,
I’m cautious because as we know the away team always wins .
Will be interesting to see if fbk team talk revs the roar up .
Newcastle need to improve on how they played ccm.
Nix draw wsw
Victory to beat Perth
Ccm to best city
Sydney to beat Adelaide
January 12th 2018 @ 11:24am
Waz said | January 12th 2018 @ 11:24am | ! Report
It could get messy for Roar all the same; their defending from low balls crossed in from the flanks is extremely poor and that’s been a Jets strength.
But assuming Bautheac, McKay, and Avraam are back and other players have remained injury free this week, then Aloisi is very close to putting out a full strength side for the first time this season. There’s only Holman that is arguably a starter of the guys out.
So will I be reading more excuses tomorrow or will they get their act together and make a fight of it?
January 12th 2018 @ 11:52am
Kangajets said | January 12th 2018 @ 11:52am | ! Report
I don’t have a massive gut feeling yet abt this one .
I think jets 2-1 just . But I’m cautious abt that prediction .
January 12th 2018 @ 1:51pm
Choco Muffin 911 said | January 12th 2018 @ 1:51pm | ! Report
I don’t see McKay being back as a positive.
January 12th 2018 @ 2:55pm
Waz said | January 12th 2018 @ 2:55pm | ! Report
Aloisi does that’s what counts, without him he has an excuse, with him he doesn’t. Where fans are now is kinda depressed that everyone has backed JA (there now seems to be no accountability at Roar where with Mulvey, there was too much) so let’s get as much of the squad back as possible, let him pick who he wants and see how he goes.
January 12th 2018 @ 2:03pm
Stevo said | January 12th 2018 @ 2:03pm | ! Report
NEW
WSW
MVC
MCY
SYD
January 12th 2018 @ 2:23pm
punter said | January 12th 2018 @ 2:23pm | ! Report
Tough round, some teams have to show something
BR v NJ draw
WP v WSW I’m tipping another draw
Victory will beat Perth
CCM cannot score, so MC to win 1-0
SFC v AU, the only team to really challenge us this year & not win. I’m tipping a draw.
January 12th 2018 @ 2:34pm
Grobbelaar said | January 12th 2018 @ 2:34pm | ! Report
Jets 2 BR 1
Nix 0 WSW 0
MV 2 PG 1
CCM 0 City 0
AU 0 SFC 2
January 12th 2018 @ 3:16pm
Kangajets said | January 12th 2018 @ 3:16pm | ! Report
Grobelaar
Only 8 goals this weekend, I’m going to have a bet on that on the tab
Cheers for the tip