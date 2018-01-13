Can the Wallabies master that deadly combination?

I have previously preached the gospel of the 2-4-2 attacking system used by the New Zealand teams, and now I’m going to reminisce on the three vital cogs without which it just couldn’t work and ask: “Do the Wallabies have those same cogs?”.
The 2
Dane Coles and Codie Taylor, with Nathan Harris in the waiting – not too big, not too small but with plenty of skill and agility. The bit of skill and agility they do lack are being worked on over time to help them fit into the 2-4-2 structure.
This side of the ditch we marvel at Dane Coles’s running and handling exploits – he runs around like a second open side flanker, and this is exactly how New Zealand hookers are used. The 2-4-2 makes him look good and gives him the opportunity to make himself look good.
Codie Taylor is being baptised in these ways at the moment and is doing a better job of it at every outing. When is the last time you saw Dane Coles or Codie Taylor making a front-on hit on the defensive line and make significant brute metres? Never, and this is because they aren’t used in this way and it is not expected of them.
Do we have hookers who rival them? Think about the persistent selections of Stephen Moore and Tatafu Polota-Nau, who offer only slow, immobile diesel engines as opposed to the more efficient turbocharged petrol engines of the New Zealand hookers.
I will admit Jordan Uelese is an exciting prospect, but will his engine match those of the smaller, more mobile and agile New Zealand hookers? I for one hope Uelese is an exception to the rule in the Malcolm Marx mould.
I’m also a big fan of Damien Fitzpatrick now that he has returned to our shores. He would fit nicely into the New Zealand hooker mould, especially given his last name.
The 9
Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara provide excellent service with electric decision-making. With them rest the keys to the All Blacks attack. Most of the time it’s their split-second decision-making and quick vision that allows the All Blacks attack to function.
After the 2009 All Black debacle against the Springboks kick and contest game their scrum halves have also now been upgraded to include a deadly kicking game a la Fourie du Preez. They are slight of frame because they are so fit, excellent low tacklers behind the defensive line, excellent kickers and always in support of the ball runner or not far off it – again, because they are so fit.
Do we have scrum halves who rival them? Think the persistent selections of Will Genia and Nick Phipps – slow service, poor kicking games and poor split-second decision-making and vision. Plus they’re much slower, heavier framed and less energetic than their New Zealand counterparts.
Joe Powell does not inspire me with confidence but, then again, he is not even allowed to get decent game time at the Brumbies. In my mind Jake Gordon is the future, but he too will be wasted if the current attacking structure used by the Wallabies is persisted with.
Ryan Louwrens and Michael Ruru are also reminiscent of the New Zealand scrum half mould – good energy, good speed, good kicking and good intuition.
The 15
Ben Smith, Jordie Barret, Damien MacKenzie and David Havili are in the waiting. As much as the public raves about Beauden Barrett, it is from here that the attack is informed – true rugby instincts reside here.
These guys stand back and see the play and gaps unfold in front of them and have the ‘rugby knowledge’ to take advantage of it. They are constantly roaming with perfect positioning because of their understanding of the game. Roam, identify, call and attack unselfishly is the modus operandi here.
Do we have fullbacks to rival them? Think Israel Folau’s persistent selection with Kurtley Beale as a recent back-up. Folau is physically gifted with talent to burn almost anyone one-on-one but he is no ‘rugby brain’. His positional play is not up to scratch and he cannot for the life of him put someone through a gap, create that gap or see a gap develop.
In my mind he’s an out-and-out left wing cross-field kick option in the mould of Rieko Ioane. Beale is a man on his own mission. He plays on his own, thinks on his own and almost always keeps the ball for that second too long.
He does not possess the unselfish trademarks of the New Zealand fullbacks who accept that their role is to roam, identify, call and attack and in almost all instances give the ball to a teammate to make the break or right after a break is made.
I also personally think Beale is a bit lazy in his positional play. I suspect he is also constricted at fullback due the attacking structure used by the Wallabies – and you have to feel for a bloke who is playing 12 the whole year and then moved to 15.
Tom Banks seems to be the future here, along with Jack Maddocks. Dane Haylett-Petty should just be left at fullback – he is not a wing. Even Reece Hodge can be given a crack here – in my mind, given some freedom, he’s a player in the mould of Jordie Barrett.
It’s also a pity that Jesse Mogg was not given a proper crack; he’s Ben Smith’s twin in terms of playing style if I ever saw one – given the proper attacking structure of course.
I didn’t mind Luke Morahan either. He’s a very smart, deceptively dynamic and unselfish player. We could’ve called him ‘Luke from accounts’.
January 13th 2018 @ 10:23am
Tooly said | January 13th 2018 @ 10:23am | ! Report
Pretty much spot on .
Andrew Ready is very good over the ball and runs well .
Stirzacher needs looking at .
Beale is 12 , Folau a winger , Hodge a fullback and Banks a utility .
Jake McInyre is playing well in England .
January 13th 2018 @ 10:54am
Rugby is Life said | January 13th 2018 @ 10:54am | ! Report
Pretty good article. I see exactly the same things with Folau. Not a fullback, it frustrates the hell out of me when he is lauded as the world’s best fullback. NZ have 5 guys who would tank in front of him and there are a clutch of others like Halfpenny and Hogg who would also rank in front of him.
Spot on in terms of Kurtley. DHP looks good at fullback and is a real fullback. Can read a game, can kick and has pace.
January 13th 2018 @ 10:57am
Sweaty Prop said | January 13th 2018 @ 10:57am | ! Report
Tipsy,
Great article. I want to thank you for highlighting these issues. You have captured just how lacking and backward the Wallabies are in Rugby thinking.
The challenge that your article highlights is that the current regime is incapable of thinking beyond a very base strategy of one-out running and bash forward plays.
I would be happy for someone in the Australian coaching ranks to point out that there are equally intelligent approaches that are alternatives to what you have described……. but I hold little hope.
January 13th 2018 @ 2:15pm
Cliff (Bishkek) said | January 13th 2018 @ 2:15pm | ! Report
A very good article and well researched and put together and quite frankly, 100% correct. What it actually delivers without mentioning it is that Cheika cannot coach and is a very poor substitute for an international coach. Rugby has changed but Cheika cannot change as he does not have the rugby brain to see the forest for the trees. Similarly, I am concerned that Larkham and Byrne are not being listened to or are not allowed to or do not want to question the Coach on the team selections.
2018 and 2019 will be another continual Wallabies fialure owing to the Cheika mantre of “Do not Change. Do it my way”.
January 13th 2018 @ 11:26am
taylorman said | January 13th 2018 @ 11:26am | ! Report
Yes youve highlighted some of the AB strengths and at hooker theres also Aumua who could displace them all, especially if Coles cant regain his form around the field.
We will struggle at 10 with Cruden and Sapoaga both gone, Barrett himself sometimes struggling in the position and its a huge drop to the next in terms of experience at the top level. Thats Hansens biggest challenge this year. Two years ago we had Carter, Barrett, Cruden and Sapoaga.
Now we have Barrett, Mouaga?, McKenzie?,??
Given how important Carters performance was in the World cup, Barretts slip vs the Lions, we have problems going into the next two years and world cup. 9 and 10 have been more solid in the last five years than at any other time in terms of depth.
The other issue is our midfield, we have several putting their hand up, but none owning either spot outright. No. 8 after Read could also be a concern.
For Oz I think Folau and Beale are the best two backs so despite their shortfalls they still offer much more than anyone else, but unfortunately only on ‘sunny days’, and there havent been many of those.
Halfback, 10 and Hooker, after P-Nau, are real issues for Oz, and have been for some time.
January 13th 2018 @ 1:50pm
RobC said | January 13th 2018 @ 1:50pm | ! Report
Thanks Tipsy! I think the challenge is coaching and prep. Not the players
January 13th 2018 @ 1:56pm
ethan said | January 13th 2018 @ 1:56pm | ! Report
Great articles Tipsy. It really doesn’t look like our players have the skill set to play NZ structures, hence why we don’t.
Hooker. It’s interesting that these are the structures NZ have adopted at all levels from the grass roots up – makes Coles one of the most influential men to ever have played the game. None of our current hookers are in the Coles mould – an extra flanker. Taniela Tupou has a similar skill set for a short big man, but is a prop.
Fifteen. Given NZ favour a big man at inside centre, fifteen tends to be the second play maker position, offering the vision as you say. Kurtley Beale currently performs this role from 12 for the WBs, whereas TK performs the Sonny Bill role from 13. I’m sure Kurtley could do the same from fullback if given the NZ structures and a full season of SR playing the position (not Ben Smith level, but certainly Damien McKenzie level), but our depth is not nearly as strong as theirs. Izzy is a great fullback performing the role that he does, but as you say it wouldn’t really work in the NZ structures, and he is more suited to the wing. Best to start Hodge out in the Conrad Smith role now I reckon, with the potential to shift to fullback in time if his passing skills develop. Would have loved to see more of Morahan, but Mogg, while lightning fast with a big boot, was as flakey as they came, and never lived up to the big moments. Ben Smith does, every time.