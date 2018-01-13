Has Glenn Maxwell finally got the message?

Yesterday morning Australian skipper Steve Smith and the twice overlooked Glenn Maxwell met in Melbourne over coffee.
It was Smith who had previously ventured the opinion that Maxwell wasn’t selected in the ODI squad because he played too many funky shots and needed to train smarter.
Last night Maxwell seemed to have reacted to the coffee break by not playing one funky shot in his unbeaten 31 off 16 with two fours and two sixes, and he followed that up with four catches to set a new Big Bash record for a non-keeper.
Maxwell played a small part in the Melbourne Stars’ first BBL win after eight straight losses. Small it may have been, but for Maxwell’s future as an international it was big.
Maxwell’s appearance at the crease was delayed for 13 overs as Peter Handscomb and Kevin Pietersen flogged the Melbourne Renegades attack in a 110-run second-wicket stand. With less than seven overs in hand, there wasn’t really enough time for Maxwell to get among the big runs.
He received a let-off on seven when Mohammad Nabi dropped a sitter at extra cover and when Tom Cooper made a real hash of a chance at long one from the very next ball. Instead of moving forward for a waist-high catch, Cooper was slow off the mark and ended up taking the ball on the half volley.
Normally Maxwell would celebrate two let-offs with a series of reverse sweeps, ramping or any other Maxwell manufactured funky shot. But not last night. He stuck to playing every delivery on its merits in a major step in the right direction.
Let’s get my perspective on Glenn Maxwell right for all time. He has always been one of the most naturally gifted cricketers on the planet.
All he had to do was treat every delivery on its merit and stop trying to be a smart-arse batsman who loves thrilling big crowds but who got out far too early and far too cheaply.
It’s been a career of wasted opportunities, yet the pro-Maxwell clan keep bringing up the odd dig where he’s fired, completely ignoring the many where he’s failed miserably.
A tragic waste of talent not only personally but for Australia as well.
Keeper Matthew Wade did his mate Maxwell no favours by nicknaming him the Big Show, which Maxwell tried so hard to live up to. It wasn’t long before Maxwell was better known as the No Show.
Fingers crossed yesterday’s coffee break with the skipper has cleared the air and cleaned out the Big Show mentality for all time.
Let his wonderful natural ability shine through and the Australian team in all three formats will have a major asset. Revert to type and the closest Glenn Maxwell will get to playing for Australia again will be watching them perform on television.
In short, Glenn Maxwell’s future is entirely up to Glenn Maxwell.
Mark b said | January 13th 2018 @ 6:58am | ! Report
it wont matter what glenn maxwell does.
he has obviously rubbed up someone/several people the wrong way. he is destined for the outer in for the same reasons as fast bowler stuart clarke was. it will be a miracle if he makes a return!
real shame. he is talented, exciting, a consistant performer and a real match winner.
a cricketer that can pull in the crowds.
January 13th 2018 @ 2:06pm
Chris Kettlewell said | January 13th 2018 @ 2:06pm | ! Report
I don’t think so. He’s had some good domestic performances so far this season, but as pointed out previously, his last couple of years at ODI level hasn’t been great, so it’s understandable to give some other players a go, but I also think that the selectors are probably seriously hoping Maxwell can continue good domestic form and find some real consistency because when Glenn Maxwell is playing well he’s definitely an asset, but it’s just been too infrequently in recent times.
January 13th 2018 @ 9:27am
Don Freo said | January 13th 2018 @ 9:27am | ! Report
I teally don’t think a conversation with Smith produced those 4 catches.
January 13th 2018 @ 10:51am
David Lord said | January 13th 2018 @ 10:51am | ! Report
That’s typically pathetic Don Freo, name the person who suggested the coffee chat produced four catches?
January 13th 2018 @ 11:04am
Don Freo said | January 13th 2018 @ 11:04am | ! Report
David Lord
January 13th 2018 @ 11:09am
David Lord said | January 13th 2018 @ 11:09am | ! Report
You’ve reached a new all-time posting low Don Freo, even for you. There’s no possible link to Glenn Maxwell batting responsibly, and taking four catches.
January 13th 2018 @ 11:41am
Don Freo said | January 13th 2018 @ 11:41am | ! Report
“Last night Maxwell seemed to have reacted to the coffee break by not playing one funky shot in his unbeaten 31 off 16 with two fours and two sixes, and he followed that up with four catches to set a new Big Bash record for a non-keeper.”
Your words. You may not have meant that but I’d expect you’d write what you meant to say.
January 13th 2018 @ 12:09pm
Jordan c said | January 13th 2018 @ 12:09pm | ! Report
David for God’s sake, you look like a teenager being baited all the time. A bit of maturity please looks shocking for an author to be arguing in the comments section. Let your articles do the talking mate.
Having a said that I’m with Don here, he has clearly annoyed someone. Maxwell should just say “stuff ya” produce dual forks and live off 20/20.
January 13th 2018 @ 9:51am
Brainstrust said | January 13th 2018 @ 9:51am | ! Report
England are looking easy beats why would you bring in someone you don;t like when you can bring in another mate to share the glory.
The importance is whether Maxwell has had a succesfull social interaction with Smith and gotten back on his good side.
January 13th 2018 @ 9:57am
G said | January 13th 2018 @ 9:57am | ! Report
It’s become a running joke in my house that whenever Maxwell does something brilliant, someone will say “that 6 was too fancy, not good enough”, or “selectors want to see you celebrate catches conventionally Glenn, too funky mate”. I am sure the poms are glad to see him out of the side.
January 13th 2018 @ 10:32am
Taurangaboy said | January 13th 2018 @ 10:32am | ! Report
Why is a reverse sweep “funky”? It is a genuine cricket shot, as is the ramp, and for certain bowlers and fields it can be very rewarding. Even I practise it in the nets.
January 13th 2018 @ 10:41am
paul said | January 13th 2018 @ 10:41am | ! Report
these shots are high risk, way higher than just about any other shots in the game. That’s why their classed as “funky”. Put it another way, if you got out hitting a ramp or reverse sweep, first ball in a Test innings, you better hope you have it in writing from the skipper that it was okay to play that shot or your team was 3 for 600!
January 13th 2018 @ 11:18am
David Lord said | January 13th 2018 @ 11:18am | ! Report
paul, when Trevor Chappell bowled underarm under instruction from his captain-brother Greg for the final ball of a ODI against the Kiwis at the MCG in 1981, the ICC banned underarm bowling for life a month later.
When Kevin Pietersen first reversed swept Muttiah Muralitheran for six over cover in a Test match at Edgbaston in 2006, the ICC should have banned the shot, and any derivatives, for life. They didn’t, and arguments will forever rage as to its fairness until the ICC steps in.
January 13th 2018 @ 12:55pm
DaveJ said | January 13th 2018 @ 12:55pm | ! Report
Why? I saw it in grade cricket 35 years ago. Pieter hardly invented it.
January 13th 2018 @ 1:10pm
Egbirt said | January 13th 2018 @ 1:10pm | ! Report
What is unfair about a reverse sweep??? Maybe they should outlaw googlies too because they’re unexpected?
January 13th 2018 @ 2:11pm
Chris Kettlewell said | January 13th 2018 @ 2:11pm | ! Report
Reverse sweeps aren’t an issue. There’s definitely some controversy about the full-on switch-hit where the batsman fully changes to batting the other way around. I could understand a rule that says to switch hit you need to say you are going to bat that way around before the bowler starts to bowl, just like a bowler has to tell you which side of the wicket they are going to bowl from and which arm they are going to bowl with ahead of time. But I’ve never seen much argument about the reverse sweep.
January 13th 2018 @ 12:37pm
Bob Sims said | January 13th 2018 @ 12:37pm | ! Report
Unfortunately, David, it’s crystal clear that Maxi’s career is not entirely up to Maxi. You concede that he is gifted with natural talent. When the gauntlet was thrown down in India, he responded with a century at number six. When the gauntlet was again thrown down pre-Ashes, he responded with Shield runs in buckets. Where did it get him? Exactly! He can keep scoring runs hand over fist, but as long as Captain Smudge has as much influence as he has, the coach remains in place, and the selection panel remains unchanged, the door is shut firmly in his face!
January 13th 2018 @ 2:14pm
Chris Kettlewell said | January 13th 2018 @ 2:14pm | ! Report
Hardly shield runs in buckets. He managed a couple of fifties. The double hundred and such came after the test series started. Sure, many people suggested that he should then have been ahead of Mitch Marsh for the third test, but the selectors clearly prefer a pace bowling allrounder (at least in Australia) and like Mitch in the team. And so far it’s worked for him. But before the first test when the real fight was on, he had a couple of decent innings, but certainly hadn’t scored “buckets” of runs at that point.