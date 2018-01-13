Has Glenn Maxwell finally got the message?

Yesterday morning Australian skipper Steve Smith and the twice overlooked Glenn Maxwell met in Melbourne over coffee.

It was Smith who had previously ventured the opinion that Maxwell wasn’t selected in the ODI squad because he played too many funky shots and needed to train smarter.

Last night Maxwell seemed to have reacted to the coffee break by not playing one funky shot in his unbeaten 31 off 16 with two fours and two sixes, and he followed that up with four catches to set a new Big Bash record for a non-keeper.

Maxwell played a small part in the Melbourne Stars’ first BBL win after eight straight losses. Small it may have been, but for Maxwell’s future as an international it was big.

Maxwell’s appearance at the crease was delayed for 13 overs as Peter Handscomb and Kevin Pietersen flogged the Melbourne Renegades attack in a 110-run second-wicket stand. With less than seven overs in hand, there wasn’t really enough time for Maxwell to get among the big runs.

He received a let-off on seven when Mohammad Nabi dropped a sitter at extra cover and when Tom Cooper made a real hash of a chance at long one from the very next ball. Instead of moving forward for a waist-high catch, Cooper was slow off the mark and ended up taking the ball on the half volley.

Normally Maxwell would celebrate two let-offs with a series of reverse sweeps, ramping or any other Maxwell manufactured funky shot. But not last night. He stuck to playing every delivery on its merits in a major step in the right direction.

Let’s get my perspective on Glenn Maxwell right for all time. He has always been one of the most naturally gifted cricketers on the planet.

All he had to do was treat every delivery on its merit and stop trying to be a smart-arse batsman who loves thrilling big crowds but who got out far too early and far too cheaply.

It’s been a career of wasted opportunities, yet the pro-Maxwell clan keep bringing up the odd dig where he’s fired, completely ignoring the many where he’s failed miserably.

A tragic waste of talent not only personally but for Australia as well.

Keeper Matthew Wade did his mate Maxwell no favours by nicknaming him the Big Show, which Maxwell tried so hard to live up to. It wasn’t long before Maxwell was better known as the No Show.

Fingers crossed yesterday’s coffee break with the skipper has cleared the air and cleaned out the Big Show mentality for all time.

Let his wonderful natural ability shine through and the Australian team in all three formats will have a major asset. Revert to type and the closest Glenn Maxwell will get to playing for Australia again will be watching them perform on television.

In short, Glenn Maxwell’s future is entirely up to Glenn Maxwell.