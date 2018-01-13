A-League live scores: Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers

The A-League’s bottom team host a side on the edge of finals when the Wellington Phoenix welcome the Western Sydney Wanderers to New Zealand. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at Westpac Stadium on Saturday, starting from 5:35pm AEDT.
While the Wellington Phoenix may find themselves on the bottom of the ladder at this exact moment, they have a few reasons to be happy, perhaps optimistic, even a little excited.
It’s true the team has won only two matches for the season so far, but their most recent win came just a few days ago, when they defeated Melbourne Victory 2-1 at home on Wednesday night.
On top of that, a fact that’s worth keeping in mind is that they’re one of only two teams in the league to be a game behind the pack – so when it comes to trying to make up ground, they will have a game in hand to do it with.
Finals isn’t that much of a pipe dream just yet as the majority of teams below the top two of Sydney FC and the Newcastle Jets have been inconsistent and unimpressive, and the Nix can dare to dream. Getting off the bottom of the table would be a good start.
Their opponents today, coincidentally, are the other team to hold a game in hand, the Western Sydney Wanderers. They have four wins for the season and at the moment find themselves in sixth place on the table.
The Wanderers’ most recent win came last Friday against the Brisbane Roar, 2-0, and they can boast an undefeated streak across their last three matches – in fact, they could technically call themselves undefeated in 2018 if they really wanted to – their most recent loss having been against the Jets before Christmas.
Prediction
The Wanderers are in better form, but the Nix have the home ground advantage. Tough call.
1-1 draw.
7:36pm
Stevo said | 7:36pm | ! Report
Mathew Ridenton’s selfish act on the 92nd minute mark cost Nux a win. Only in amateur or park football can you such a silly, selfish thing.
8:14pm
Lionheart said | 8:14pm | ! Report
very immature play
8:18pm
Kangajets said | 8:18pm | ! Report
Total stuff up . I don’t think he’s ever been that close to the goals before and panicked
7:16pm
Stevo said | 7:16pm | ! Report
What a goal from Matija Ljujic for the Nux! Check it out on the replay.
7:20pm
Lionheart said | 7:20pm | ! Report
then nearly scored a second. Lots of movement in this game, could go either way still. Good for ‘Nix fans.
7:38pm
Kangajets said | 7:38pm | ! Report
Very entertaining end to the game
Sensational goal from
Ljujic.
Ridenton butchered the chance at the end .
Hamill red card for wsw
Phoenix will be happy win 4 points in 2 games .
6:12pm
Kangajets said | 6:12pm | ! Report
Great finish by Santalab makes it 1-0
Should have been 2-0 a minute later , but a lazy no look cross from mark Bridge goes across the face of goal .
5:51pm
Kangajets said | 5:51pm | ! Report
Hoping for a 5 goal thriller