A-League live scores: Adelaide United vs Sydney FC

Adelaide United will welcome the table-topping Sydney FC to Coopers Stadium in the final match of Round 16. Join The Roar for live scores from the match starting from 7pm AEDT.

Adelaide come into this match after a hard fought 1-1 draw against the Wanderers midweek thanks to a late equalizer from Stamatelopoulos with the substitute scoring two minutes after he came onto the pitch.

Sydney continue to dominate the league with an effortless 3-0 victory against Brisbane at home extending their streak to 11 matches without a loss.

Even with the festive season both teams still have healthy squads with no changes made by either side. So I would expect the same 11s from mid week to both start again.

Adelaide’s defence has been rock solid all season long only conceding 17 goals in 15 games, they are just lacking a real weapon upfront and with Sydney’s measly defence will be hard to see them being able to break through.

Normally you say every team has a weakness but with this Sydney juggernaut you genuinely can’t pick one. Conceded the last amount of goals and have scored the most.

Prediction

I would love to not be boring and saying Adelaide could surprise and get the upset – but sorry Reds fans, that won’t be happening. This Sydney squad may be the best squad we have ever seen I the league and they will just continue on their merry way and chalk up another three points.

Sydney FC 3-0

Join The Roar for live scores from the match, starting from 7pm AEDT.