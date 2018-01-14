A-League live scores: Adelaide United vs Sydney FC

Adelaide United will welcome the table-topping Sydney FC to Coopers Stadium in the final match of Round 16. Join The Roar for live scores from the match starting from 7pm AEDT.
Adelaide come into this match after a hard fought 1-1 draw against the Wanderers midweek thanks to a late equalizer from Stamatelopoulos with the substitute scoring two minutes after he came onto the pitch.
Sydney continue to dominate the league with an effortless 3-0 victory against Brisbane at home extending their streak to 11 matches without a loss.
Even with the festive season both teams still have healthy squads with no changes made by either side. So I would expect the same 11s from mid week to both start again.
Adelaide’s defence has been rock solid all season long only conceding 17 goals in 15 games, they are just lacking a real weapon upfront and with Sydney’s measly defence will be hard to see them being able to break through.
Normally you say every team has a weakness but with this Sydney juggernaut you genuinely can’t pick one. Conceded the last amount of goals and have scored the most.
Prediction
I would love to not be boring and saying Adelaide could surprise and get the upset – but sorry Reds fans, that won’t be happening. This Sydney squad may be the best squad we have ever seen I the league and they will just continue on their merry way and chalk up another three points.
Sydney FC 3-0
Join The Roar for live scores from the match, starting from 7pm AEDT.
11:02pm
Kangaroos said | 11:02pm
9:42pm
Nemesis said | 9:42pm
Allegedly the best team in the history of Australia couldn’t beat AUFC’s 2nd team filled with teenagers. But Arnie doesn’t rate youth players, he wants elderly footballers.
9:09pm
Kangaroos said | 9:09pm
Grobelaar
So close mate . 4 out of 5 right
Sorry, you don’t win the cheeseburger 🍔😁
9:06pm
Kangaroos said | 9:06pm
Sydney after a 6 day break take in a team of kids from Adelaide.
Well done reds
A very Decent game in a Great round 16 of A League overall
Maybe the best of our youth are still in Australia and not at the tournament in China
Player of the round is Lachy Wales from ccm for me . But Adelaide might argue they had someone better .
Love the A league.
9:03pm
JimmyJax said | 9:03pm
Against effectively a youth team -Arnold plays with 2 defensive mids – go figure !
8:53pm
Kangaroos said | 8:53pm
Full time
Vietnam 1-0
Australia will need to beat South Korea on Wednesday to qualify
From what I saw , Jose Mourinho would have been proud of the defensive discipline by Vietnam. Aussie’s could not break through the bus .
8:57pm
LuckyEddie said | 8:57pm
Maybe Vietnam are a better team and our junior teams are very very ordinary and have been for about 10 years.
9:03pm
Kangaroos said | 9:03pm
Eddie
Maybe you didn’t watch the game I’m guessing .
Vietnam are a good team and like I said Australia couldn’t break through .
9:20pm
LuckyEddie said | 9:20pm
Sorry I should know your the expert. As someone has said recently on this site there a few few who think they are the geniuses and thoughts from other people are derided.
Well genius the score was Vietnam ONE Australia ZIP/ZERO.
Again I apologise profusely fir daring to challenge your ‘genius’.
9:25pm
Kangaroos said | 9:25pm
Eddie
U didn’t answer if u watched the game ?????
Read my thoughts
Vietnam played well I said . Are you not reading the text .
Where did I say Australia deserved to win . Not once
Read it again
And answer if u actually watched the game
9:26pm
Kangaroos said | 9:26pm
Eddie
One would almost think you are hoping Australia lose ,
so you can pick on someone.
I guess if you want Australia to lose that’s your choice
9:27pm
Kangaroos said | 9:27pm
Eddie
Your silence is deafening…,
9:31pm
LuckyEddie said | 9:31pm
You need help.
9:38pm
Kangaroos said | 9:38pm
Eddy
To tell everyone to get on there meds . Especially nemesis
You are just looking for an argument .
And YOU didn’t watch the game .
9:22pm
Kangaroos said | 9:22pm
Final thoughts on the Vietnam game
The Aussie played such a slow build up , the typical Ange Postecoglou way .
It’s just flat out boring , and if a team parks the bus and defends well , Australia will never score goals .
The system just sucks in my humble opinion.
Australia, start passing forward with a bit of speed and desire to break the lines instead of this slow build up .
8:44pm
Kangaroos said | 8:44pm
Adelaide are giving debuts to more young Aussie’s tonight .
As I said earlier in the ccm v Melb city game , it’s very impressive to see new blood in the A league.
8:36pm
Kangaroos said | 8:36pm
Well nil all at Hindmarsh still
And Vietnam have just gone 1-0 up in the 71 st minute.
7:43pm
Kangajets said | 7:43pm
The Aussie v Vietnam game is on at the same time .,
Aussie’s have all the territory but Izzo had to pull out a cracker of a save .
Where is the blog for reds v sfc ?
7:15pm
Kangajets said | 7:15pm
Who we tipping here .
Sydney at full strength after 2 games in 12 days
Or Adelaide with a stack of players out injured or olyroo duty and playing their third game in game in 8 days .
I always like the contrast of these two teams style of play .
Sydney should be too strong .