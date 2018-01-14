A-League live scores: Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City

Match result:
Central Coast and Melbourne City fought out a 2-all draw at Central Coast Stadium on Sunday.
Final score
Central Coast Mariners 2
Melbourne City 2
Match preview:
Third-placed Melbourne City must look to make up ground on the high-flying Sky Blues and Jets when they travel to face the Central Coast Mariners in Round 16 of the 2017-18 A-League season. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at Central Coast Stadium on Sunday, starting from 5pm AEDT.
There aren’t a lot of really impressive teams in the A-League right now. Look at it on goal difference – Sydney are killing it with +26, the Jets doing very well also at +18, but there’s a massive drop off after that.
In fact below those two, only two of eight teams in the entire league have a positive goal difference. Melbourne City is one of them, Adelaide United the other, but for both of them it’s by an almost negligible amount – they’re both up +2.
Is it going to be possible, with twelve games left to play in their season, for City – or any other team for that matter – to lift their form and at least seriously chase if not catch up with the top two?
If it is, it’s going to be crucial to get points and goals on the road in matches like this one, where they face a Central Coast Mariners team that is sitting in the lower half of the table.
The Mariners, on the other hand, would really love a sweet little taste of victory right about now as their form lately has been pretty average. They haven’t actually won a game since December 3 – more than a month ago – when they beat Perth Glory 1-0, and they haven’t scored more than one goal in a game since November.
These two teams last played in early December when City won 1-0 at home.
Prediction
Another City win looks likely today.
City 2-0.
7:06pm
Kangajets said | 7:06pm | ! Report
Well that’s that
Full time 2 all
City have played with 10 men for over an hour . Another entertaining game in round 16 .
The A league really delivered the goods again today .
6:56pm
Kangajets said | 6:56pm | ! Report
Sensational equaliser from outside the box for Melb city , initially ruled as an offside but correctly overturned.
2 all
6:53pm
Kangajets said | 6:53pm | ! Report
The ever dangerous former mariner Nick Fitzgerald shoots and Ross McCormack seems to have a tap in …, but well done Ben Kennedy saves point blank.
6:45pm
Kangajets said | 6:45pm | ! Report
The lad from Terrigal United leaves the field to a standing ovation. Well played lachy Wales
6:43pm
Kangajets said | 6:43pm | ! Report
Fitzgerald almost scores for city
, then next minute Asrubal has a dig from 20 out and puts it over the palm trees and sauce bottles
And it lands on the deck of someone’s yacht on Brisbane waters . Gotta love the central coast stadium.
6:39pm
Griffo said | 6:39pm | ! Report
Hope the Mariners win this one.
7:27pm
Kangajets said | 7:27pm | ! Report
A draw was probably a fair result although I tipped the mariners to win .
Gives a bit of breathing space between Newcastle and Melbourne City , and keeps the hopes of ccm making the top 6 alive .
6:35pm
Kangajets said | 6:35pm | ! Report
Asrubal gets a runaway chance on goal but lacks confidence and Jacobsen recovers well …. golden chance missed
Meanwhile straight down the other end Kennedy saves from Malik .
6:18pm
Kangajets said | 6:18pm | ! Report
The youngster lachy Wales whips in a beautiful corner which gets headed onto the crossbar,…..Jake McGing is first to react and heads in the rebound. 2-1 mariners
If any of you read my thoughts last Monday, I said this Lachy Wales is a player to follow….
And for all of the negative stuff written about A league, this is what I love , the emergence of good Aussie kids playing good football….
Hallelujah
Game on
City will undoubtedly come back.
5:59pm
Kangajets said | 5:59pm | ! Report
Beautiful play down the left from Jamieson finds McCormack in the box who spins and puts it past Kennedy. Nice goal
Very decent game
1 all