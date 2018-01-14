A-League live scores: Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City

Match result:

Central Coast and Melbourne City fought out a 2-all draw at Central Coast Stadium on Sunday.

Final score

Central Coast Mariners 2

Melbourne City 2

Match preview:

Third-placed Melbourne City must look to make up ground on the high-flying Sky Blues and Jets when they travel to face the Central Coast Mariners in Round 16 of the 2017-18 A-League season. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at Central Coast Stadium on Sunday, starting from 5pm AEDT.

There aren’t a lot of really impressive teams in the A-League right now. Look at it on goal difference – Sydney are killing it with +26, the Jets doing very well also at +18, but there’s a massive drop off after that.

In fact below those two, only two of eight teams in the entire league have a positive goal difference. Melbourne City is one of them, Adelaide United the other, but for both of them it’s by an almost negligible amount – they’re both up +2.

Is it going to be possible, with twelve games left to play in their season, for City – or any other team for that matter – to lift their form and at least seriously chase if not catch up with the top two?

If it is, it’s going to be crucial to get points and goals on the road in matches like this one, where they face a Central Coast Mariners team that is sitting in the lower half of the table.

The Mariners, on the other hand, would really love a sweet little taste of victory right about now as their form lately has been pretty average. They haven’t actually won a game since December 3 – more than a month ago – when they beat Perth Glory 1-0, and they haven’t scored more than one goal in a game since November.

These two teams last played in early December when City won 1-0 at home.

Prediction

Another City win looks likely today.

City 2-0.

