 

A-League live scores: Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City

By , 14 Jan 2018

    Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne City FC

    Central Coast Stadium, 14 January, 2018

    		  
    Central Coast Mariners Full Time Melbourne City FC
    2 2
    8 SHOTS 13
    2 SHOTS ON GOAL 6
    13 FOULS 7
    2 CORNERS 4
    4 OFFSIDES 1

    Match result:

    Central Coast and Melbourne City fought out a 2-all draw at Central Coast Stadium on Sunday.

    Final score
    Central Coast Mariners 2
    Melbourne City 2

    Match preview:

    Third-placed Melbourne City must look to make up ground on the high-flying Sky Blues and Jets when they travel to face the Central Coast Mariners in Round 16 of the 2017-18 A-League season. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at Central Coast Stadium on Sunday, starting from 5pm AEDT.

    There aren’t a lot of really impressive teams in the A-League right now. Look at it on goal difference – Sydney are killing it with +26, the Jets doing very well also at +18, but there’s a massive drop off after that.

    In fact below those two, only two of eight teams in the entire league have a positive goal difference. Melbourne City is one of them, Adelaide United the other, but for both of them it’s by an almost negligible amount – they’re both up +2.

    Is it going to be possible, with twelve games left to play in their season, for City – or any other team for that matter – to lift their form and at least seriously chase if not catch up with the top two?

    If it is, it’s going to be crucial to get points and goals on the road in matches like this one, where they face a Central Coast Mariners team that is sitting in the lower half of the table.

    The Mariners, on the other hand, would really love a sweet little taste of victory right about now as their form lately has been pretty average. They haven’t actually won a game since December 3 – more than a month ago – when they beat Perth Glory 1-0, and they haven’t scored more than one goal in a game since November.

    These two teams last played in early December when City won 1-0 at home.

    Prediction
    Another City win looks likely today.

    City 2-0.

    Join The Roar for live scores from the match between the Central Coast Mariners and Melbourne City at Central Coast Stadium on Sunday, starting from 5pm AEDT.

    Live Score Updates

    13' GOAL - Alan Baró Calabuig (Central Coast Mariners)

    27' RED CARD - Harrison Delbridge (Melbourne City FC)

    42' GOAL - Ross McCormack (Melbourne City FC)

    45' YELLOW CARD - Antony Golec (Central Coast Mariners)

    50' GOAL - Jake McGing (Central Coast Mariners)

    64' YELLOW CARD - Tom Hiariej (Central Coast Mariners)

    83' YELLOW CARD - Jake McGing (Central Coast Mariners)

    86' GOAL - Marcin Budzinski (Melbourne City FC)

    • 7:06pm
      Kangajets said | 7:06pm | ! Report

      Well that’s that

      Full time 2 all

      City have played with 10 men for over an hour . Another entertaining game in round 16 .

      The A league really delivered the goods again today .

      As the ccm didn’t win …My tips are blown now

      But …. grobelaar is 4 from 4 ,, can mr grobelaar tip the round and win a cheeseburger.

      Great game

      Remember to watch the under 23 Australia v Vietnam right now

      Or Adelaide v Sydney in the rematch of the ballboy gate …. FA Cup

      Will Adelaide ball boys exact some revenge today on Sydney . Time will tell .
      Over and out

    • 6:56pm
      Kangajets said | 6:56pm | ! Report

      Sensational equaliser from outside the box for Melb city , initially ruled as an offside but correctly overturned.

      2 all

    • 6:53pm
      Kangajets said | 6:53pm | ! Report

      The ever dangerous former mariner Nick Fitzgerald shoots and Ross McCormack seems to have a tap in …, but well done Ben Kennedy saves point blank.

    • 6:45pm
      Kangajets said | 6:45pm | ! Report

      The lad from Terrigal United leaves the field to a standing ovation. Well played lachy Wales

    • 6:43pm
      Kangajets said | 6:43pm | ! Report

      Fitzgerald almost scores for city

      , then next minute Asrubal has a dig from 20 out and puts it over the palm trees and sauce bottles

      And it lands on the deck of someone’s yacht on Brisbane waters . Gotta love the central coast stadium.

    • Roar Guru

      6:39pm
      Griffo said | 6:39pm | ! Report

      Hope the Mariners win this one.

      • 7:27pm
        Kangajets said | 7:27pm | ! Report

        A draw was probably a fair result although I tipped the mariners to win .

        Gives a bit of breathing space between Newcastle and Melbourne City , and keeps the hopes of ccm making the top 6 alive .

    • 6:35pm
      Kangajets said | 6:35pm | ! Report

      Asrubal gets a runaway chance on goal but lacks confidence and Jacobsen recovers well …. golden chance missed

      Meanwhile straight down the other end Kennedy saves from Malik .

    • 6:18pm
      Kangajets said | 6:18pm | ! Report

      The youngster lachy Wales whips in a beautiful corner which gets headed onto the crossbar,…..Jake McGing is first to react and heads in the rebound. 2-1 mariners

      If any of you read my thoughts last Monday, I said this Lachy Wales is a player to follow….

      And for all of the negative stuff written about A league, this is what I love , the emergence of good Aussie kids playing good football….
      Hallelujah

      Game on

      City will undoubtedly come back.

    • 5:59pm
      Kangajets said | 5:59pm | ! Report

      Beautiful play down the left from Jamieson finds McCormack in the box who spins and puts it past Kennedy. Nice goal

      Very decent game

      1 all

