The FFA is missing a golden opportunity

Melbourne Victory beat cross-town rivals City 2-1 in a cracking Melbourne derby yesterday. The match was highly anticipated with many fans excited about a game between two fierce rivals who have delivered many exciting contests in recent times.
Their feelings were vindicated in what turned out to be a thrilling match turned on its head by one of the goals of the season.
The missing link was this game was not televised across the country meaning numerous fans who unfortunately couldn’t get to Epping Stadium missed out. Why do you ask? Simple, it was a W-League game and not an A-League match.
The game was streamed live on Foxtel but for many fans, this is not a feasible option. The casual fan who we need to convert into a passionate follower would most definitely not consider logging on to their laptop and spending their Sunday afternoon fighting a dodgy internet stream to watch the game.
The W-League TV coverage has improved significantly in 2017-18 with 27 games broadcast live on SBS and Foxtel. However, this needs to be upgraded to every game for 2018-19 at least on SBS or ABC.
The cost of this is going to be tricky with W-League still not lucrative enough for a mega TV deal but by putting the game on TV, you showcase the product to a potential audience, an audience who is growing by the minute with female football a much more appreciated spectacle than it once was.
The coverage this year has been exceptional with the likes of Matildas legends Amy Taylor and Sarah Walsh providing great insight into the W-League in their pre and post-match analysis.
Putting more games as double-headers (up from the 25 originally scheduled this year) is a great way to keep costs down for TV stations and to make televising the match more appealing to the likes of Foxtel and Ten. There are so many young girls playing football who need to see the path that is on offer for them if they want to pursue the game more seriously.
There are also more adults (including men) who are captivated by the improved standards of the women’s game. Stars like Sam Kerr, Jess Fishlock, Natasha Dowie and Lee Falkon, to name a few, have really captured the imagination of football enthusiasts.
By grabbing these fans, it makes the game more lucrative for sponsors and TV entities alike, meaning more money comes into the sport which in turn can lead to decent wages for the players, meaning they can produce an even better product.
Melina Ayres’ goal yesterday for the Victory in Epping was brilliant. A great tackle followed by an instinctive 35-yard lob over a despairing Lydia Williams in the City goals. It is a shame not many will get to see it as the goal would have made headlines if it was scored in the A-League or Premier League.
The excitement of the Victory players and fans showed just how far the W-League has come. But the FFA is missing a golden opportunity to get more fans for the world game and, indeed, the female version of it with the lack of coverage the competition is recieving.
Some cracking matchups are happening in the coming weeks, with Melbourne Victory visiting ANZ Stadium on Friday to take on the Western Sydney Wanderers. Superstar Sam Kerr and her Perth Glory teammates host powerhouse Canberra United at Hay Park next Saturday. The Sydney derby is coming up in a few weeks, too.
Hopefully, this time next year we will be talking about how everyone got a chance to see the spectacular goals and exciting contests dished up by the women. It’s up to the FFA and the W-League to make a move and for Foxtel and the free-to-air networks to come to the party. Otherwise, it is the fans who miss out.
January 15th 2018 @ 8:17am
Wayne said | January 15th 2018 @ 8:17am | ! Report
Even Facebook/Twitter/Twitch Streams would be better than nothing.
January 15th 2018 @ 8:36am
Janakan said | January 15th 2018 @ 8:36am | ! Report
Yeah or why not YouTube or even iFollow
January 15th 2018 @ 4:21pm
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 4:21pm | ! Report
To the author
Last week u stated ,,,,,,””” why would anybody not from Newcastle or Sydney be watching the jets v Sydney FC “””” your words .
Why is anyone not from the city involved going to bother to watch the W league on you tube in your opinion????
Let’s see the backflip on this .
Cheers
January 15th 2018 @ 9:29am
Nemesis said | January 15th 2018 @ 9:29am | ! Report
@ Janakan
I can finally agree with one of your opinion pieces!
To coin the words of Paolo Okon “It’s criminal” that the WLeague and NYL league is not being Livestreamed on a free online platform.
I cannot imagine FoxSports is paying big money for the rights to broadcast these competitions.
We know the large majority of Australia do not, and never will, buy Foxtel. So, it’s not unreasonable to speculate that the majority of actual and potential WLeague and NYL audience do not, and never will, buy Foxtel.
The FFA needs to think “big picture”. Put these competitions on Youtube for free. If people are worried about production costs, I’ve been reliably informed by a company that broadcasts FFA Cup matches for the State based teams, costs would be around $2-5k per match.
This is nothing. Heck, for that sort of price, I’d be willing to buy the rights, pay for production & collect the advertising revenue.
January 15th 2018 @ 10:14am
Janakan said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:14am | ! Report
The thing is $3,000 x 52 games plus salaries of broadcasters plus moving around of equipment all adds up. I doubt that they are getting enough revenue to cover it.
It’s worth the loss though if they can grow the league in the long run. But my understanding is cash flow is tight at the moment
January 15th 2018 @ 10:22am
Nemesis said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:22am | ! Report
Salaries for broadcasters? Get real. There are hundreds of people, who are looking to get noticed in the sports media world, who would do the job for nothing. Would give them huge exposure. The FFA Cup matches from Tassie had 2 local guys commentating – most likely for free – whose commentating style became the talk of the whole FFA Cup community.
As I said, if production costs are $2-5k per match to get the LiveStream to every internet enabled device – not just in Australia, but all over the world – I would be willing to underwrite the cost for WLeague each season.
I would generate 10x that in Ad Revenue.
January 15th 2018 @ 12:12pm
Mattyb said | January 15th 2018 @ 12:12pm | ! Report
Is having people broadcast the game and not being paid legal?
January 15th 2018 @ 2:22pm
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 2:22pm | ! Report
Bar tv in Newcastle are doing all the sports
They generate income from advertising, clubs who use the video for training , associations for judiciary and are becoming in high demand.
I’m pretty sure I read they went from nothing to generating a million or 2 in a few years . Not bad for a hobby for 3 newy blokes .
January 15th 2018 @ 4:32pm
Nemesis said | January 15th 2018 @ 4:32pm | ! Report
Of course it’s legal. Just like internships are legal.
People volunteer their time & services to sporting clubs across Australia – in all sports – all the time.
Even local businesses donate goods & services. It could be the local butcher donates the meat for the canteen; local tradesmen donate their services (electricians, plumbers, sign writers etc etc.)
They don’t get paid. They do it because they love their club and they also know their association with the club generates business for them in the longer term.
The fact you ask this question suggests you have never been part of a sporting club.
Put down your mouse and go have a kick of a real ball in a real park with real people.
January 15th 2018 @ 4:12pm
steve said | January 15th 2018 @ 4:12pm | ! Report
Yeah cos that’s what people want, ads plastered all over their game feeds. LOL
January 15th 2018 @ 4:27pm
Nemesis said | January 15th 2018 @ 4:27pm | ! Report
Unless you’re a teenager, you’d know that’s how radio broadcasts were done. And, no one is forcing people to watch the free online stream.
If you don’t like it, fine get your parents to pay a subscription to Foxtel & you can watch sport without ads.
The streaming option I’m suggesting is for people who refuse to buy Foxtel (i.e. 75-80% of Aussies) but they’re willing to watch pirate streaming rather than buy Foxtel.
AFL fans get ads every time a goal is scored & can’t enjoy the celebrations. My online streaming strategy will not interrupt the broadcast for 1 second.
January 15th 2018 @ 10:24am
Betty B said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:24am | ! Report
The W League is a great contest this year, the closest it’s ever been perhaps, and of the highest standard. It deserves more coverage than it gets. If the NPL matches can be streamed live on Facebook, surely that should be the minimum coverage for the W League.
January 15th 2018 @ 10:28am
Kanga Rodriguez said | January 15th 2018 @ 10:28am | ! Report
The BAR tv you tube live stream of northern nsw football is an example of how it’s done
The bar tv guys branched to cover all footy codes in regional nsw . I’m pretty sure those guys are millionaires now . Well done to them