Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash preview and prediction

The Brisbane Heat will be looking for revenge when they head to Hobart to take on the Hurricanes tonight. Here is my full preview, as well as The Prophet’s pick.

Hobart Hurricanes (4-2) vs Brisbane Heat (4-3) at Blundstone Arena

Head-to-head: Hobart Hurricanes 7, Brisbane Heat 4

Last five: Hobart Hurricanes 3, Brisbane Heat 2 Brisbane Heat 13-man squad

Brendon McCullum (c), Ben Cutting, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Gannon, Sam Heazlett, Shadab Khan, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Lalor, Chris Lynn, Jimmy Peirson, Alex Ross, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson Hobart Hurricanes 13-man squad

George Bailey (c), Dan Christian, Cameron Boyce, Clive Rose, Ben McDermott, Jake Reed, Simon Milenko, Tymal Mills, Tom Rogers, D’Arcy Short, Jofra Archer, Matthew Wade, Nathan Reardon, Alex Doolan

With fourth spot up for grabs, both sides will see this as a must win affair.

Just six games ago, the Hurricanes upset the Heat by three runs in a game marred by controversy at the Gabba, an ‘obstructing the field’ call against Alex Ross causing friction between captains George Bailey and Brendon McCullum.

Big batting battle – Brendon McCullum versus D’Arcy Short

I am sticking with the two pocket rockets that open the batting for their sides.

McCullum has threatened to explode through the BBL, however despite being the team’s leading run scorer, he only has 191 runs at an average of 27.

Short is surely the player of the tournament in waiting, having hit an astounding 122 against the Heat last Tuesday, giving him 406 runs in BBL07 at an average of 81 and strike rate of 159.

Big bowling battle – Mitchell Swepson vs Cameron Boyce

Here we have a battle between two leg spinners. Boyce only has four wickets in six games this year, however he is going at less than seven runs per over, which is far better than last year’s tournament, when he went at over eight.

Swepson also only has four wickets, but is going for a respectable 7.23 run per over.

Ground dynamic

Blundstone is one of the best batting tracks in the country, and with two in-form batting units, this should be a high-scoring game.

Generally there is a short square boundary on one side, so expect the batsmen to try to target it, while the bowlers try and bowl away from that with the lines they hit.

The Prophet’s pick – Brisbane Heat

“The Heat need a win here a fraction more the Hurricanes. I can’t see them losing twice to the Canes so I’m backing them with confidence.”

The Prophet’s pick ten-unit bank

Running tally: -66