BBL Big Bash live scores, blog: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers

The Melbourne Stars will look to clock up a second straight win in this year’s Big Bash League when they host the Sydney Sixers at the MCG. Join The Roar for live scores and blog from 7:40pm (AEDT).
Both teams are in a similar situation: the Stars are 1-5 – their only win coming from the latest Melbourne Derby, against the Renegades, while the Sixers are 1-6, a derby win against the Thunder their only success so far.
While the Stars have lost Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa to the Aussie ODI team, they have retain´d Peter Hanscomb and James Faulkner.
Handscomb is coming off a 41 against red Melbourne, while Faulkner has scored a 47 and a 34 in a season with limited opportunities for the all-rounder.
The Sixers on the other hand are a very different side to what they were in the early games,
The welcome addition of Nathon Lyon and Jackson Bird from the Test team brings a top-quality spinner and some more experience into the bowling attack.
At the same time, Carlos Brathwaite and Joe Denly join the side to bolster the batting. Against the Thunder, Denly scored 43 off 29 to show what a danger he can be to spin-heavy bowling attacks.
Also look for Glenn Maxwell to continue his good run of form with the bat, having scored 50, 33, 60 and 31* in his last four BBL appearances.
The key player for the Sixers may be Jordan Silk. The 25-year-old wasn’t able to break into the matchday XI for the Sydney team’s two opening games, but has recorded scores of 50, 45*, 16 and 45 since.
Prediction
All of a sudden the Sixers have batting depth and should out-bat the Stars to record a second win.
10:51pm
Thomas English said | 10:51pm | ! Report
The Sydney Sixers have absolutely waltzed home tonight against the Melbourne Stars winning by by 8 wickets with 4.5 overs remaining.
Absolutely dominant from the get-go, The early wickets of Pieterson, Wright and Dunk being a huge factor in their convincing win. The standout player was probably Nic Maddinson for the Sydney Sixers, With 62 runs off 31 deliveries, He helped stabilise the innings after an early wicket of Joe Denly in their run-chase of 128.
As for the Stars, Well, They have some serious improving to do. The top 3 batsmen really set a platform for failure, By scoring 27 runs between the 3 of them, There was always going to be huge pressure on Glenn Maxwell and James Faulkner through those crucial middle overs. The condemning fact is that no batsman scored more than 28 runs in their innings making it a real team effort (or not).
Nathan Lyon bowled brilliantly for the Sixers with 3/18 off 4 overs, Which won him the man of the match award, After what was an extremely economical spell of overs.
Other notable contributors would be Daniel Hughes who came ever so close to a half-century with 49* off 46 balls, and Sean Abbott with 2/25 off 4 overs.
From here the 6ers go on to play their two remaining games at home, With the return fixture against the Stars and prior to that, A match up against the Brisbane Heat.
The Stars will play out the majority of their next fixtures at home with clashes against the 2 Sydney teams at the G.
Toss in a matchup in Hobart against the 5-game-winning-streak Hurricanes, and that’s a tough 10 days till offseason.
10:22pm
Thomas English said | 10:22pm | ! Report
so Hughes finishes on 49* off 46 as the Sydney Sixers romp home by 8 wickets with 4.5 overs to spare
10:20pm
Thomas English said | 10:20pm | ! Report
Hughes goes high in the air! And bounces safely, they run through for 1 run and WIN THE GAME!
10:18pm
Thomas English said | 10:18pm | ! Report
push to mid on, quick single, after 15.0 Sixers @2/128
10:18pm
Thomas English said | 10:18pm | ! Report
Daniel Hughes is struck on the thigh pad no run
10:17pm
Thomas English said | 10:17pm | ! Report
Defensive stroke, No run by Hughes
10:17pm
Thomas English said | 10:17pm | ! Report
swing and miss by Hughes