Australia, you’re to blame for the Glenn Maxwell fiasco

As long as Glenn Maxwell is never provided a clear reason for his omission from national duty, this nation should rejoice. Because all we’ve ever yearned for is consistency.

So why the outrage surrounding the inexplicable ignorance of his match-winning services? Why are we up in arms that he is being passed over for anything from veterans to pot plants, just as long as it’s not him?

What a nation of ingrates we’ve become.

After our selection panel has aimlessly bounced from youth to experience to nepotism over the years, all we’ve craved in our selection policy is stability.

But the minute the administration has struck a groove with Maxwell, we’re all wailing about “prejudice” and “factionalism”.

Firstly, these are not a new phenomenon in cricket, and secondly, can’t we be happy they are sticking to something for once? For goodness sake, we used to appreciate 5.65 runs per over, but now look at us. Will we ever be content?

Sure, Trevor Hohns and his hierarchy may be implementing our feedback in an evil fashion and not as it was intended, but at least they are implementing.

It’s their clear vision for Maxwell we should be appreciating. Sure, it’s one of unwarranted persecution, but if he doesn’t like it he should react like a good cricketer always does and just move to New South Wales.

And what about the panel’s newfound transparency? They’ve gone to courteous lengths of providing a wide range of vague reasons using encrypted language through the media, with none of them based on cricket or reality. It’s like we are right there with them at the round table.

Frankly, nobody is in the dark as to what is required from the electric all-rounder: just train smarter, bat faster, bat slower, chum-up with the skipper, hit short balls over the fence, and stop talking. And when he achieves all that, cure cancer.

Following this, he just needs more runs and to be someone else. Not a difficult ask, is it? And best of all, clear and fair.

Put simply, the selectors are displaying a reliable pattern of behaviour, and we should give thanks and praise. After all, it’s everything this country has ever wanted after years of unexpected selections like Cameron White.

It’s this stable approach to selection that will take the panel to their ultimate long-term goal; seeing Maxwell psychologically tortured in to signing an exclusive lifetime deal with the Barbados Tridents, thus neatly wrapping up his legacy as a player who selectors were desperate to pick when he wasn’t ready, before being ignored when he was. Just another success story, really.

So Australia, let’s enjoy this newfound equity in selection and stop complaining. We wanted it this way.

If you still feel for Maxwell, blame this nation’s insatiable desire for consistency. Or because Steve Smith reckons he’s less bearable than an Australian tennis player.