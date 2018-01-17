BBL07: Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes preview and prediction

It’s a blockbuster at the Adelaide Oval tonight as the Strikers tackle the Hurricanes. Here is my full preview.

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes at the Adelaide Oval

Head to head history: Adelaide Strikers four, Hobart Hurricanes 3

Last five: Adelaide Strikers three, Hobart Hurricanes two

Adelaide Strikers 13-man squad

Colin Ingram (c), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Jono Dean, Rashid Khan, Ben Laughlin, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle, Kelvin Smith, Billy Stanlake, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells

Hobart Hurricanes 13-man squad

George Bailey (c), Jofra Archer, Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Alex Doolan, Ben McDermott, Simon Milenko, Tymal Mills, Nathan Reardon, Tom Rogers, Clive Rose, D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade

Preview

It’s a battle between two Top four sides, as the 5-2 Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes clash at the Adelaide Oval tonight. The Strikers are unbeaten at home so far this year, and will be looking to rebound from a poor performance in their six-wicket loss to the Scorchers in Alice Springs. The Hurricanes are the hottest side in the BBL right now, having won five straight, including a six-wicket thumping of the Brisbane Heat in their last home game.

Big batting battle: D’Arcy Short vs Alex Carey

We have two left-handed opening batsmen here with very contrasting styles in D’Arcy Short and Alex Carey. Both have been huge reasons why the Hurricanes and Strikers have been big surprise packets this season, with them laying the foundation at the top.

Short has now plundered 416 runs in his last five games, and has already set a record for most BBL runs in a season, with at least three more games still to go in this extended season. Carey is the third leading run scorer in BBL07, with 268 runs at an average of 53.

Big bowling battle – Rashid Khan vs Cameron Boyce

Two in-form leg spinners going head to head here, with Rashid Khan and Cameron Boyce crucial to their team’s chance of victory tonight. Khan is the second leading wicket-taker in BBL07 with 12 wickets at an average of 11. Incredibly, he is going for just five runs per over, putting him in contention for player of the tournament alongside D’Arcy Short.

Comparably, Boyce only has five wickets at 34, but has been far tighter this year, going for just 6-7 runs per over, which is very good for an attacking leg-spinner.

Ground dynamic: Adelaide Oval

Usually we get a pretty true wicket at the Adelaide Oval, so I wouldn’t expect anything different despite it getting late into the tournament. With the straight boundaries far bigger, expect the fast bowlers to bowl a lot fuller than they do at some other grounds around the country.

The Prophet’s pick (15-15): Adelaide Strikers

“Unbeaten at home, the Strikers will put an end to the Canes five-game winning streak.”

The Prophet’s ten-unit bank

Five Units: Strikers to win by 1-20 runs or 1-4 wickets at $5

Two Units: Strikers to score Over 174.5 Runs at $2.15 (Bet refunded if don’t bat first)

1.5 Units (2.5 Units if Hurricanes bat first): Strikers high bat/bowler to be Ingram/Laughlin at $14

1.5 Units (2.5 Units if Hurricanes bat first): Hurricanes high bat/bowler to be Bailey/Archer at $28