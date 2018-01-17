KNOW YOUR LAWS: Cricket world in a spin after ‘obstructing the field’ dismissal

The Under 19s Cricket World Cup is in the spotlight after a rare dismissal sent the internet into meltdown and opened up a discussion about the spirit of cricket.

South African opening batsman Jiveshan Pillay made it to 47 off just 51 balls but his decision to pick up the ball and throw it back to West Indian captain and keeper Emmanuel Stewart proved to be his downfall.

Steward appealed for the wicket and the umpires sent it upstairs.

Under changes to the laws of cricket, the third umpire used Law 37 to determine that Pillay was out.

Out Obstructing the field

37.4 Returning the ball to a fielder

Either batsman is out Obstructing the field if, at any time while the ball is in play and, without the consent of a fielder, he/she uses the bat or any part of his/her person to return the ball to any fielder.

It could certainly be argued that the ball had stopped and therefore wasn’t in play but that is up to the umpire’s discretion.

Most cricketers are taught not to pick up the ball but when it does happen there’s usually a commonsense approach from teams that they won’t appeal unless the ball has a chance of hitting the stumps.

Stewart’s decision to appeal and failure to withdraw the appeal had twitter fired up.

So what will happen now..a player should practice what happens in the field. So when you bowl to me in the nets. You come down and get it out of the net! #iamnottouchingit https://t.co/jqxbyTQpIG — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) January 17, 2018

Now that the new definition of the law (Law 33 Handled The Ball was rolled into Law 37 Obstructing the Field last year) has been tested, it is incumbent on Captains to ensure that an appeal for this type of action is never prosecuted to the full. https://t.co/DTaP71yemc — Jim Campbell (@JustJimWillDo) January 17, 2018

These West Indian juniors are ruthless! First Keemo Paul successfully mankads v Zimbabwe in 2016, now Emmanuel Stewart with a successful appeal for obstructing the field in 2018 v South Africa. Can't take your eyes off this U-19 World Cup! — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) January 17, 2018





WATCH the video in the player above and let us know your thoughts.