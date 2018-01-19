Promising Aussie teen Arjun Nair banned from bowling

The Sydney Thunder will still play talented spin bowler Arjun Nair against the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash despite Nair being banned from bowling for three months.

Nair was reported for a suspect action during the match against the Hobart Hurricanes on December 30.

He was tested at the National Cricket Centre but the results found that his action had changed from the reported match footage.

A player who has a significantly different action in testing from that of a match situation is automatically banned from bowling for 90 days until a fresh test is conducted.

“Arjun is a talented and popular member of our club,” said Sydney Thunder General Manager Lee Germon.

“We believe he will have a long and successful career with Sydney Thunder and shall support him through this process.”

As a result the Thunder will play Nair as a batsman.

Nair is still eligible to play club cricket at the consent of Cricket NSW.

Sydney Thunder Squad To Face The Melbourne Stars:

Shane Watson (c)

Fawad Ahmed

Callum Ferguson

Andrew Fekete

Chris Green

Jay Lenton

Usman Khawaja

Arjun Nair

Mitch McClenaghan

Kurtis Patterson

Ben Rohrer

Gurinder Sandhu

James Vince