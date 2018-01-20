Live scores
Live Commentary
Australia
vs
England
| England 1st Inn 6/274
 

Gabba: What the hell were the Australian selectors thinking?

David Lord Columnist

By David Lord, David Lord is a Roar Expert

Tagged:
 , , ,

0 Have your say

    The national selectors gave ODI captain Steve Smith an impossible task to beat England at the Gabba last night.

    Down one-nil in the five-game series, the selectors handed Smith eight top-order batsman, rested quality quick Pat Cummins, and dropped the only recognised leggie Adam Zampa for a batsman.

    Eight just doesn’t go into five.

    The batting order for the MCG was David Warner, Aaron Finch, Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Tim Paine, Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye and Zampa.

    Australia lost by five wickets.

    For the Gabba – Warner, Finch, Smith, Head, Marsh, Stoinis, Cameron White, Alex Carey, Starc, Tye, and Jhye Richardson.

    Australia lost by four wickets.

    Carey for the virus-struck keeper Paine was a given, but why Cummins was rested with Josh Hazlewood still in virus mode and batsman White promoted for leggie Zampa beggars belief.

    On the plus side, Carey has the second highest number of runs in the BBL with 368 at 61.33 opening the batting for the Adelaide Strikers that includes a 56-ball century this week.

    Yesterday, Carey batted eight which was a ridiculous decision, yet was the only recognised Australian batsman who scored more runs off less deliveries with 27 off 24.

    White has the third highest number of BBL runs this season with 285 at a massive 142.50 average, batting three for the Melbourne Renegades.

    But White batted seven yesterday, but like Carey was severely buried and wasted, despite being in top form.

    The batting order should have looked like this.

    1 – Warner.
    2 – Finch.
    3 – Leftie Carey if Warner was first out, White if Finch.
    4 – Smith.
    5 – Carey, or White, depending on who missed out at three.
    6 – Marsh.
    7 – Stoinis.
    8 – Head.
    9 – Starc.
    10 – Tye.
    11 – Richardson.

    The selectors must put some sanity into the SCG side for Sunday, or the series will be lost.

    Hopefully Hazlewood will be fit enough to play and bring back Cummins, so Tye and Richardson will be dropped – and replace Head with Zampa.

    Australia's Adam Zampa bowls

    (AAP Image/SNPA, John Cowpland)

    So the batting order would be:

    1 – Warner.
    2 – Finch.
    3 – Carey, or White, depending on the first wicket to fall.
    4 – Smith.
    5 – Carey, or White, depending on who missed out at three.
    6 – Marsh.
    7 – Stoinis.
    8 – Cummins.
    9 – Starc.
    10 – Hazlewood.
    11 – Zampa.

    Retain Carey even if Paine is fit, reunite the big three quicks of Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood, and return to a recognised spinner in leggie Zampa.

    The fifth bowler would be a mixture of Marsh, Smith, and Finch – the latter a very under-rated slow left-arm orthodox.

    That line-up would at least give Smith a team he can compete with, he had no chance at the Gabba.

    David Lord
    David Lord

    David Lord was deeply involved in two of the biggest sporting stories - World Series Cricket in 1977 and professional rugby in 1983. After managing Jeff Thomson and Viv Richards during WSC, in 1983 David signed 208 of the best rugby players from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and France to play an international pro circuit. The concept didn’t get off the ground, but it did force the IRB to get cracking and bring in the World Rugby Cup, now one of the world’s great sporting spectacles

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    Explore:
    , , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion