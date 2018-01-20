Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix: A-League live scores

The Newcastle Jets look set to add another win to their ledger when they host the Wellington Phoenix in Round 17 of the 2017-18 A-League season. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday starting from 5:35pm AEDT.

These two sides are basically polar opposites this season – the Jets in the fight for the title race with Sydney FC and second on the ladder, the Phoenix stranded at the bottom.

Newcastle have had a radically improved season compared to last year, and sixteen rounds in they can boast ten wins, only two behind the Sky Blues.

They’ve won four of their last six matches including their last two straight, and recorded a 2-all draw with Sydney earlier this month.

The Phoenix, on the other hand, have only two wins for the year, which places them at the bottom of the table, and is the least wins by any team in the comp.

Their last two weeks has been relatively promising though, having recorded a 2-1 win over Melbourne Victory a fortnight ago, and then a 1-all win with the Western Sydney Wanderers last week.

Both of the Phoenix’s wins this year have come in home matches, which is concerning, and they’ll be hoping to break through for a win in Australia sometime between now and the end of the season.

It seems pretty unlikely that it could come today though – the Jets are in great form and there’s little to suggest they’re at risk of dropping a match to the likely wooden spooners.

Prediction

Anything but a comfortable win the Jets would be a significant surprise.

Newcastle Jets 2-0.

