Smith leaves door open to Lyon ODI return after England loss

Steve Smith expects to continue hearing the calls for Nathan Lyon’s return to white ball cricket amid Australia’s worst 10-game span in one-day international history.

England chased Australia’s 9-270 with 34 balls remaining in Brisbane on Friday to go 2-0 up in the five-game series.

Legspinner Adam Zampa’s omission in favour of batsman Cameron White raised eyebrows, particularly when England’s spinners contributed to slowing Australia’s bright start.

Kevin Pietersen, Shane Warne and Michael Clarke were among those critical of the decision to drop the leggie as part-timers Aaron Finch and Travis Head were easily picked off in the chase.

Zampa returned career-worst figures of 0-72 in the series opener and, having already been unseated by Ashton Agar on last year’s tour of India, is under pressure to retain his post ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Australian selector Mark Waugh said on Sky Sports radio on Friday that Lyon was “bowling too well to ignore”, while Smith agreed he deserved to be in discussions for a recall.

“I’m sure it’ll be talked about; he’s obviously had an exceptional summer with the red ball and he’s gone and started to bowl really well in the Big Bash,” Smith said.

“No doubt his name is going to continue to be talked about in one-day cricket.”

But Smith said the side’s problems stretched deeper than just spin bowling, with Friday’s defeat their ninth from the last 10 completed games played.

Just like in game one, Aaron Finch (106) and Mitchell Marsh (36) anchored the innings but got out as Australia began to launch.

Despite picking the extra batsman, Australia could only scrape together 62 from the last 11 overs and only debutante Alex Carey (27 from 24) striking above 100.

Smith said he wasn’t sure if a change of personnel or tactics was the solution.

“I don’t know the answer to that, I wish I did,” he said.

“I think in the last 10 games we’ve got ourselves into some reasonable positions and haven’t been able to take advantage of them, like today.

“We went in without the spinner on this occasion and tried to make our batting a little deeper and that obviously didn’t work as well as we would’ve liked.

“We’re still trying to find the right balance.”

While impressed with 21-year-old debutante Jhye Richardson, Smith said it was likely Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins would be available to join Mitchell Starc in the attack for Sunday’s must-win clash at the SCG.