Selectors name two bowling bolters for South African Test squad

Australian selectors have made two surprising selections for the Test tour of South Africa, including left-arm orthodox spinner Jon Holland and young speedster Jhye Richardson in the 15-man touring party.
Holland has been one of the most incisive bowlers in the Sheffield Shield in recent years, finishing with 50 wickets in the 2016-17 season, behind only South Australian quick Chadd Sayers. Having struggled with injury early in 2017-18, Holland currently has 11 wickets at 18.6 from two first-class games this season.
Holland has made just two Test appearances in his career to date, both of which came on the ill-fated tour of Sri Lanka in 2016. Holland only picked up five scalps across four innings as he was unexpectedly drafted into the touring squad following an injury to Stephen O’Keefe.
Holland’s selection means Ashton Agar, who was the second spinner in Australia’s squad for the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney but didn’t play, has missed out on the Test team, but has instead been named in the T20 squad for the tri-series against New Zealand and England.
Unless first-choice spinner Nathan Lyon breaks down with an injury, the event of Holland actually playing in South Africa remains unlikely, given local pitches tend to favour seam and swing bowling. While the most recent Test between India and the Proteas did feature an unusually dry pitch at Centurian, Australia will not be playing at the venue on their tour.
“We envisage the wickets we will see in South Africa will not warrant the need to play two spinners,” selector Trevor Hohns said.
“Therefore, should Nathan not be able to play at any stage, we wanted to have the best specialist spinner available to us and based on current red ball form Jon warrants that spot.”
Unlike Holland, Jhye Richardson is yet to make his Test debut. The 21-year-old tearaway has played just five first-class matches for Western Australia, but has already captured 21 wickets at an impressive average of 25.7. Richardson made his ODI debut for Australia on Friday, taking 2-57 against England at the Gabba.
While the selection news is excellent for Richardson and Holland, it is far less so for Chadd Sayers. Despite being named in Australia’s Ashes squad earlier in the summer, and finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the 2016-17 Sheffield Shield with over 60 scalps, there’s no room in the side for Sayers, with Jackson Bird named as the other backup paceman.
The rest of the squad contains few surprises. While there were question marks surrounding the place of Cameron Bancroft, Joe Burns’ recent injury means there were no obvious in-form replacements at the top of the order, helping the Western Australian to keep his place in the squad.
Victorian Peter Handscomb has been named in the touring party as a backup batsman and wicketkeeper, while the rest of the squad is the same as what was used throughout the Ashes.
As for the T20 side, David Warner will captain the team in the absence of Steve Smith, who has been rested for the tri-series. Warner is the only member of the Test side who will play the T20s.
Aaron Finch will step up as vice-captain, while there are possible T20I debuts looming for Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis and D’Arcy Short. Glenn Maxwell has also made the squad after being overlooked for the current one-day series against England, as has Chris Lynn.
The first of Australia’s four Tests against the Proteas in South Africa will begin on March 1 in Durban, while the first T20 International of the tri-series will be played on February 3.
Australian Test squad for tour of South Africa
Steve Smith (c) (NSW)
David Warner (vc) (NSW)
Cameron Bancroft (WA)
Jackson Bird (TAS)
Pat Cummins (NSW)
Peter Handscomb (VIC)
Josh Hazlewood (NSW)
Jon Holland (VIC)
Usman Khawaja (QLD)
Nathan Lyon (NSW)
Mitchell Marsh (WA)
Shaun Marsh (WA)
Tim Paine (TAS)
Jhye Richardson (WA)
Mitchell Starc (NSW)
Australian T20 squad for tri-series against England and New Zealand
David Warner (c)
Aaron Finch (vc) (Melbourne Renegades)
Ashton Agar (Perth Scorchers)
Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers)
Ben Dwarshuis (Sydney Sixers)
Travis Head (Adelaide Strikers)
Chris Lynn (Brisbane Heat)
Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars)
Kane Richardson (Melbourne Renegades)
D’Arcy Short (Hobart Hurricanes)
Billy Stanlake (Adelaide Strikers)
Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars)
Andrew Tye (Perth Scorchers)
Adam Zampa (Melbourne Stars)
BurgyGreen said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:10pm | ! Report
Why do they need a second spinner? Holland has done great but the only way this makes sense for an SA tour is if they think they need a left arm spinner to prepare for Maharaj – kinda sucks for Holland to be picked as a glorified net bowler though.
Or maybe they thought that picking a second spinner makes the squad too big so they can justify not bringing Maxwell.
Don Freo said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:28pm | ! Report
They needed someone expendable to tour. Agar is better served playing Shield and the shorter tour than serving drinks in SA.
jameswm said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:48pm | ! Report
Could be right. Holland has done well over the past 2-3 years in Shield cricket though.
Need a backup in case of last minute injury/illness.
BurgyGreen said | January 22nd 2018 @ 2:07pm | ! Report
I just don’t think they needed a second spinner at all. Lyon being injured is so unlikely. An extra batsman or all-rounder in Maxwell or someone like Stoinis would be much more useful for a 4-Test tour.
Geoff from Bruce Stadium said | January 22nd 2018 @ 2:33pm | ! Report
I’m surprised your not arcing up Don. I think I’d prefer Agar to be touring for the experience than Holland who hasn’t performed when given the opportunity at Test level. Why waste a touring spot? Doesn’t make any sense.
Don Freo said | January 22nd 2018 @ 3:07pm | ! Report
A touring squad is just a remnant of tradition. Just take 12 or 13. Nothing a plane flight can’t fix. Without lead up games of substance, the additional tourist is exactly that…a tourist. Holland will simply be watching and providing net practice.
Much prefer Agar to be doing his stuff in the Shield. Besides, he’ll be auditioning for Oz honours in the shorter form in NZ.
I’m staggered that Ashton Turner didn’t get a cap for NZ. Compare his form to Chris Lynn’s.
Geoff from Bruce Stadium said | January 22nd 2018 @ 3:22pm | ! Report
Agree about Ashton Turner – he’s been carving it up in the BBL. And I’m liking the way Ben McDermott is playing for the Hurricanes as well. Its taken me a while to be convinced about Ashton Agar but his spell against the Canes on Saturday was amazing plus he provides some hitting power down the order.
Don Freo said | January 22nd 2018 @ 3:25pm | ! Report
He has done that all BBL. 5.5 an over with the ball and averaging 71 @132 with the bat.
armchair expert said | January 22nd 2018 @ 3:33pm | ! Report
71@132 Don? you must be well into your happy hour!
Don Freo said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:05pm | ! Report
You don’t believe that? Averaging 71 with the bat @ 132 strike rate.
Douglas Jardine said | January 22nd 2018 @ 6:06pm | ! Report
It`s only domestic cricket the BBL- big step up to international level
George said | January 22nd 2018 @ 6:16pm | ! Report
It’s all just $logging BS.
Chris Kettlewell said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:14pm | ! Report
I suspect that Holland would be much more considered as a backup for Lyon than as a second bowler to supplement him. And batting comes into that a bit. I suspect the idea of having a tail of Lyon, Hazlewood, Holland just seems like a very weak tail, and when it comes to a second spinner the might think about that a bit, while when it comes to replacing the main spinner, who’s already a #10 or 11, then that becomes less of an issue.
Geoff from Bruce Stadium said | January 22nd 2018 @ 2:34pm | ! Report
Can’t imagine they would ever play two spinners in SA.
Chris Kettlewell said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:24pm | ! Report
Selection just announced and Holland is in – with Hohns stating that, since the second spinner is purely a back up for Lyon in case anything happens to him, then wanted the best spinner as the back up and went with Holland, suggesting that they do look differently, as per my above comment, if they are picking a spinner to be a second spinner in the team along with Lyon – along with Jhye Richardson. So 15-man squad, 1 back up batsman, 1 back-up spinner, 2 backup quicks.
Lyon is unlikely to miss any of the tests, so Holland likely won’t play other than tour matches.
Interestingly, on the T20 side, the squad features someone by the name of Ben Swarshuis. CA really should get someone to check their posts before putting them up!
John Erichsen said | January 22nd 2018 @ 5:36pm | ! Report
With flights leaving regularly and limited lead up games to the test series, what does taking cover for possible injuries actually achieve that flying out a replacement if injury occurs doesn’t?
We have seen in fairly recent times that an injury, on tour, resulted in a replacement flown out and played ahead of the player in the touring squad anyway. Perhaps Holland and Richardson could both benefit more from playing Shield cricket, than net bowling. If Starc, Cummins or Lyon breaks down, they could be flown over as required.
Ryan H said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:28pm | ! Report
I presume Richardson’s inclusion is to be the tearaway quick bowling backup to Starc/Cummins which I don’t mind at all. But do feel for Sayers – I feel like I have said this before too, multiple times.
After Jackson Bird’s disappointing showing in the Boxing Day test – despite a far from assistive pitch – I almost think Sayers would be more of a handful on RSA pitches with a little bit of nibble where Philander will be dangerous.
jameswm said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:49pm | ! Report
Yep – any pitch that helps Philander would help Sayers. But should help Bird too, and Hazlewood.
Basil said | January 22nd 2018 @ 2:09pm | ! Report
We’re still none the wiser on what Sayers can bring to the table in International cricket. A swing bowler in the mold of Philander could be handy for us over there. I don’t mind the idea that Richardson is cover for Starc/Cummins though.
Geoff from Bruce Stadium said | January 22nd 2018 @ 2:37pm | ! Report
I like the Richardson selection. Looks very promising. He bowled really well in his second spell on Sunday. Looked the one Aussie most likely to take a wicket. I think Sayers would be more suited to slowish seaming English pitches.
Bakkies said | January 22nd 2018 @ 3:48pm | ! Report
Mentioned on Scott’s article that lack of first class Cricket since December hurts Sayers. He is out of sight and mind playing grade Cricket.
Would like to see him go the way of Stuart Clark and play a few years of County Cricket. That was invaluable for Clark when he was on the fringes. When he came back he was on another level it made it even harder for the selectors to leave him out. Finally got his chance in SA and took a big bag.
Timmuh said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:32pm | ! Report
I don’t mind the Holland choice, but Richardson seems another case of plucking a BBL performer and hoping it works in five day stuff. He would be far better off with long form match time than net bowler and hang around the change rooms. And it’s not like there are a few tour games he might play. There is one, which he probably won’t play.
Why the squad was chosen before the Shield resumed is another mystery, but one game wouldn’t really change much.
Don Freo said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:32pm | ! Report
If The Warriors had a fully available squad, Richardson would be playing grade cricket. He sits behind NCN, Behrendorff and Paris. He is probably slightly behind Mackin and slightly ahead of Kelly.
Despite that, he’s really good too. I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets the gig ahead of Bird if there is a need for a replacement. For a start, he is a genuine #8 batsman.
Ronan O'Connell said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:54pm | ! Report
Jhye can really bat. No idea how he got stuck at 11 behind Tye the other day.
Ryan H said | January 22nd 2018 @ 2:05pm | ! Report
Unfortunately I think for the same reason White awkwardly was thrust in at number 7 at the Gabba and why Paine hasn’t been pushed higher up the order – Smith doesn’t seem to know his team that well
BurgyGreen said | January 22nd 2018 @ 2:56pm | ! Report
Let’s not forget, this is the same guy who had last year’s leading Shield runscorer dropped for the first round cos 27 year old Daniel Hughes was a young gun with a possible Test future
JohnB said | January 22nd 2018 @ 5:27pm | ! Report
Nearly 29
John Erichsen said | January 22nd 2018 @ 5:42pm | ! Report
If only that were true…
Daniel Hughes is closer to 29 than he is to 27. He has scored 287 runs from 10 innings this shield summer, after averaging 36 for his 16 shield innings last season.
Neither a young gun or a real test prospect.
I know you already know this. Just wanted to add some substance to your sentiment.
Our test skipper can bat but his positive attributes pretty much end there. its a scary proposition when our selection panel have more credibility than our captain does.
jamesb said | January 22nd 2018 @ 3:05pm | ! Report
Has Richardson scored runs at grade or futures league levels?
Don Freo said | January 22nd 2018 @ 3:14pm | ! Report
Scored a very important 71 in a Shield game earlier this season.
George said | January 22nd 2018 @ 6:21pm | ! Report
Ah yes your endless conveyor belt of overrated quicks. NCN – give me a break.