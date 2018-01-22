Selectors name two bowling bolters for South African Test squad

Australian selectors have made two surprising selections for the Test tour of South Africa, including left-arm orthodox spinner Jon Holland and young speedster Jhye Richardson in the 15-man touring party.

Holland has been one of the most incisive bowlers in the Sheffield Shield in recent years, finishing with 50 wickets in the 2016-17 season, behind only South Australian quick Chadd Sayers. Having struggled with injury early in 2017-18, Holland currently has 11 wickets at 18.6 from two first-class games this season.

Holland has made just two Test appearances in his career to date, both of which came on the ill-fated tour of Sri Lanka in 2016. Holland only picked up five scalps across four innings as he was unexpectedly drafted into the touring squad following an injury to Stephen O’Keefe.

Holland’s selection means Ashton Agar, who was the second spinner in Australia’s squad for the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney but didn’t play, has missed out on the Test team, but has instead been named in the T20 squad for the tri-series against New Zealand and England.

Unless first-choice spinner Nathan Lyon breaks down with an injury, the event of Holland actually playing in South Africa remains unlikely, given local pitches tend to favour seam and swing bowling. While the most recent Test between India and the Proteas did feature an unusually dry pitch at Centurian, Australia will not be playing at the venue on their tour.

“We envisage the wickets we will see in South Africa will not warrant the need to play two spinners,” selector Trevor Hohns said.

“Therefore, should Nathan not be able to play at any stage, we wanted to have the best specialist spinner available to us and based on current red ball form Jon warrants that spot.”

Unlike Holland, Jhye Richardson is yet to make his Test debut. The 21-year-old tearaway has played just five first-class matches for Western Australia, but has already captured 21 wickets at an impressive average of 25.7. Richardson made his ODI debut for Australia on Friday, taking 2-57 against England at the Gabba.

While the selection news is excellent for Richardson and Holland, it is far less so for Chadd Sayers. Despite being named in Australia’s Ashes squad earlier in the summer, and finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the 2016-17 Sheffield Shield with over 60 scalps, there’s no room in the side for Sayers, with Jackson Bird named as the other backup paceman.

The rest of the squad contains few surprises. While there were question marks surrounding the place of Cameron Bancroft, Joe Burns’ recent injury means there were no obvious in-form replacements at the top of the order, helping the Western Australian to keep his place in the squad.

Victorian Peter Handscomb has been named in the touring party as a backup batsman and wicketkeeper, while the rest of the squad is the same as what was used throughout the Ashes.

As for the T20 side, David Warner will captain the team in the absence of Steve Smith, who has been rested for the tri-series. Warner is the only member of the Test side who will play the T20s.

Aaron Finch will step up as vice-captain, while there are possible T20I debuts looming for Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis and D’Arcy Short. Glenn Maxwell has also made the squad after being overlooked for the current one-day series against England, as has Chris Lynn.

The first of Australia’s four Tests against the Proteas in South Africa will begin on March 1 in Durban, while the first T20 International of the tri-series will be played on February 3.

Australian Test squad for tour of South Africa

Steve Smith (c) (NSW)

David Warner (vc) (NSW)

Cameron Bancroft (WA)

Jackson Bird (TAS)

Pat Cummins (NSW)

Peter Handscomb (VIC)

Josh Hazlewood (NSW)

Jon Holland (VIC)

Usman Khawaja (QLD)

Nathan Lyon (NSW)

Mitchell Marsh (WA)

Shaun Marsh (WA)

Tim Paine (TAS)

Jhye Richardson (WA)

Mitchell Starc (NSW)

Australian T20 squad for tri-series against England and New Zealand

David Warner (c)

Aaron Finch (vc) (Melbourne Renegades)

Ashton Agar (Perth Scorchers)

Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers)

Ben Dwarshuis (Sydney Sixers)

Travis Head (Adelaide Strikers)

Chris Lynn (Brisbane Heat)

Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars)

Kane Richardson (Melbourne Renegades)

D’Arcy Short (Hobart Hurricanes)

Billy Stanlake (Adelaide Strikers)

Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars)

Andrew Tye (Perth Scorchers)

Adam Zampa (Melbourne Stars)