Admit your error Aussie selectors, include Nathan Lyon in the ODI team

Everything the Australian selectors did during the Ashes series turned to gold. Despite criticisms, they included Shaun and Mitchell Marsh, as well as Usman Khawaja.

These batsmen did extremely well, all scoring centuries in the final Sydney Test, contributing significantly to Australia’s 4-0 victory.

Nathan Lyon performed consistently in all five Tests, taking 21 wickets at 29.23, with an economy rate of 2.36 – best among Australian bowlers.

If economy is a major criterion for ODI selection, Lyon should be the first bowler chosen, especially for the Australia Day match to be played at the spin-friendly Adelaide Oval.

But Lyon is not even in the squad.

At three-nil down, Australia has already lost the series – their first home ODI series defeat since 2010 – and have been bested in ten of their last 11 ODIs.

The Aussies had England under control in the third ODI on Sunday, restricting the tourists to 6-189 after 38.1 overs.

But Jos Buttler (100 not out) and Chris Woakes (53 not out) added 113 unbeaten runs in a hectic 11.5 overs. In all the pair smashed 11 fours and 6 sixes.

Then, when Steve Smith (45) was batting confidently, wicketkeeper Buttler caught him controversially, helping England to a 16-run victory.

Australia badly needs a wicket-taker to win the last two ODIs, especially to maintain morale ahead of the tour of South Africa starting next month.

The lion-hearted Lyon is the man for the job.

Aaron Finch has been sensational so far, hitting 107 at the MCG, 106 in Brisbane, and 62 in Sydney for a total of 275 runs (most runs from both sides) at an average of 91.66. But many other Australian batsmen have let themselves down.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been a disappointment so far, conceding 72 runs for no wickets in ten overs at Melbourne, then taking 1-55 in nine overs on Sunday. Lyon, the nation’s in-form off-spinner, can do much better.

Australian selectors, admit your error of judgement and include Nathan Lyon. Now!