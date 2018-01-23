Some tight battles in club top 100 goal-kickers

In my last article AFL Top 100: Its not just about games played!, I discussed the competition among current goal kickers around the middle of the top 100 all-time goal kickers in the AFL.

A similar situation exists at a number of clubs also.

Collingwood has Scott Pendlebury well ahead as the leading current day goal scorer, but down in the 50s and 60s, #52 Steele Sidebottom is only one goal ahead of #53 Jamie Elliott who is only five goals ahead of #54 Alex Fasolo.

A further 12 goals back is Jarryd Blair, currently sitting in equal 60th position.

At Essendon, David Zaherakis (equal #62) is only four goals ahead of Michael Hurley (#68).

At Hawthorn, two top 20 goal kickers are neck and neck as they seek to climb further up the ‘ladder’: Cyril Rioli (#14) is only three goals ahead of Jack Gunston (#15).

At North Melbourne – although the current day players are much lower down the list – three of them appear to be set for a competitive goal kicking year: Jack Ziebell (equal #64) has scored only one goal more in this career than Todd Goldstein (equal #66).

Lurking a further nine goals back is ex Carlton forward Jarrad Waite (#71) who – barring injury, suspension or loss of form – seems certain to move ahead of both his rivals.

St Kilda also have three players down in the low 50s and high 60s who are extremely close, and the pecking order could change week-by-week once the season is underway in 59 days time!

Currently, Jack Steven (in 58th position on the Saints all time goal kickers list) is three goals ahead of Tim Membrey, (equal #61) but only one goal separates Tim Membrey from David Armitage in 63rd position!

Of course, all three are well behind the leading goal kicker of all the current players at the club. Josh Bruce, who is tied in equal 34th position with left footer Harry Moyes who – despite losing three years of his career due to the first World War and finishing the last three at Melbourne (where he was a member of the 1926 premiership side) – managed to win St Kilda’s leading goal kicker four times, including his debut season.

At Sydney, three players are within ten goals of each other: Josh Kennedy (#48) who is three goals ahead of #51, Sam Reid who is seven goals ahead of Luke Parker (#53).

Kurt Tippett, who was 44th on the Swans list was also part of the mix, being ten goals ahead of Josh Kennedy. Although he announced his retirement today, his seat at the Swan’s Top 100 bash is guaranteed for a number of years to come (as it is at Adelaide also).

Of the newer clubs, the minimum goals needed to be scored to make the list is generally low (even at West Coast Eagles which is now in its 32nd year) and therefore potentially any new player who goes on a goal-scoring spree could make the list in his first season!

At the Gold Coast Suns and Greater Western Sydney there has not even been 100 goal kickers, so any goal scorers will automatically be added to the list.

At these clubs, the possibilities are endless, and the lists will be constantly updated during the season.