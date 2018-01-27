UFC’s 2018 predictions

2017 was an interesting for MMA fans, but not entirely for MMA reasons. Much of the year was dominated by the circus that was McGregor versus Mayweather.

Credit to Conor McGregor, though; trash talking his way into one of the biggest fights in history that he had no business being in.

Besides that, we saw Demetrius Johnson break the record for most consecutive title defences and well and truly into GOAT discussions with one of the best submissions you’ll ever see, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones probably destroyed his legacy beyond repair, after testing positive after knocking Cormier senseless in his Light Heavy Weight title fight, and GSP made a successful return to the octagon, beating veteran Michael Bisping for the middleweight title.

Let’s take a look into what 2018 may bring.

Heavy Weight Division

Current Champion: Stipe Miocic

End of Year: Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic recently defended his Heavy Weight Belt for a record third consecutive time and claimed the title of “Baddest Man on the Planet” with a clinical performance against up and comer (and over hyped – seriously guys, he was never going to beat Miocic) Francis Ngannou.

There is only one man left for him to beat, and that is Cain Velasquez. Velasquez is back in the gym, and I’d love to see him return mid year against a top ranked opponent, and then fight for the title in December.

There’s talk of Cormier stepping up to the plate against Miocic, but while Velasquez is in the picture, Cormier has ruled out setting foot in the division of his good friend.

Light Heavy Weight

Current Champion: Daniel Cormier

End of 2018 Prediction: Daniel Cormier

In the Co-Main event of the UFC’s opening card for 2018, Cormier put 2017’s turbulent year behind him, with a dominant victory over Volkan Oezdemir. With Cormier’s only losses in his career coming against Jon Jones, he doesn’t have a lot left to prove.

It’s just such a shame that his career will always be spoken about alongside that of his nemesis, the troublesome Jon Jones, and he probably won’t quite get the respect that his impeccable record suggests.

With Jones no certainty to ever return to the octagon after his latest positive drug Test (still waiting to find out the length of suspension), Cormier has stated that he’s past the idea of a trilogy, with age not on his side. Cormier has recently said he’s got 12 months left in him, so I’d give him two fights in that time frame. Who that will be against is anyone’s guess.

Middleweight

Current Champion: Robert Whittaker

End of 2018 Prediction: Robert Whittaker

What a mess this division has become in a short period of time. Michael Bisping started 2017 as the champion, and managed to score a mega fight against the returning legend in Georges St-Pierre, which he lost in what was an impressive return to the octagon for the former welterweight champion.

While Bisping was out, Robert Whittaker defeated Yoel Romero for the interim title. GSP then vacated the middleweight title days after defeating Bisping, and Whittaker was promoted to champion without throwing a punch.

Whittaker was due to face Luke Rockhold at UFC 221 in Perth, Australia, but has been forced out with a staph infection, and Romero has stepped in for the interim title, with a win for either man booking a date later in the year for Whittaker should he return. I suspect Romero will be too big and too strong for Rockhold, and we will see Whittaker versus Romero for the title in the second half of the year.

Welterweight

Current Champion: Tyrone Woodley

End of 2018 Prediction: Georges St-Pierre

Yes, Tyrone Woodley is stacking up wins and title defences, but man, oh man, is he boring to watch. So much so, that it is causing great friction between himself and Dana White. He started the year with a rematch against Wonderboy Thompson after the majority draw between the pair saw Woodley retain the belt in 2016. Woodley won, and then defeated Demian Maia in what was certainly the most boring title defence in 2017.

I think the UFC would love to see a new box office champion in the division, and I would love to see GSP return to the division he once reigned over before vacating the title and stepping away from MMA. This is the fight the UFC need to make but depends greatly on GSP overcoming injuries sustained in his middleweight bout against Bisping.

Lightweight

Current Champion: Conor McGregor

End of 2018 Prediction: Khabib Numagomedov

It appears current champion, Conor McGregor has all but been stripped of his belt, following Dana White’s announcement that the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight interim champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 223 for the undisputed title. Interestingly enough, Dana wouldn’t confirm Conor had been stripped, but they’re very conflicting statements.

Either way, I can see Khabib defeating Ferguson, and fully establishing himself as the best lightweight in UFC history. In doing so, setting up a huge fight card in Russia against Conor in September, with the venue already booked by the UFC for September 14th and 15th.

But Conor is very much motivated by money, and could well seal a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz, who has recently suggested he will return in the middle part of the year via Instagram posts. No doubt this would be the biggest PPV of all time.

Another possibility for Diaz is a fight against the “most violent man” in Eddie Alvarez, who won an absolute war against Justin Gaethje in 2017. This would be an incredible spectacle.

No doubt Diaz is gaining a lot of bargaining strength, with less and less draw cards lining up in the first half of 2018. It could also put him in the mix for a title shot later in the year.

Featherweight

Current Champion: Max Holloway

End of 2018 Prediction: Max Holloway

Max “Blessed” Holloway was arguably the fighter of 2017. He ended 2016 with an interim title, and unified the titles with a third round stoppage against Jose Aldo in July. Aldo was a late replacement for a scheduled fight with Frankie Edgar in December, with Holloway again dismantling Aldo with clinical striking and getting the stoppage.

Holloway is scheduled to fight Frankie Edgar, who I think will be a better challenge than Aldo, but still fall short against someone who I believe will be at the top for a significant amount of time. After Edgar, I think the undefeated Brian Ortega may earn a shot after a victory against fellow ranked opponent in Cub Swanson, if he can continue his ascension with a victory in the first half of 2018.

At the recent press conference, Holloway suggested he would be happy to fight at lightweight, and take on Khabib or Tony; whoever wins the title. This champion versus champion fight matches up with the UFC trend for big PPV’s.

Bantamweight

Current Champion: TJ Dillashaw

End of 2018 Prediction: Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt and newly crowned champion TJ Dillashaw just have to run back their last fight in 2018. No questions. Cody was within seconds of a TKO and retaining his belt, before TJ was saved by the bell. TJ regained composure and managed to get the KO against his former teammate, and now bitter rival.

While Cody will no doubt win the title back at some stage, it depends largely on TJ Dillashaw’s plans which I’ll get to in a minute. However, I see TJ and Cody slugging it out once again, with Garbrandt getting the victory and ending the year as champion.

Flyweight

Current Champion: Demtrious Johnson

End of 2018 Prediction: Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson is arguably the GOAT. If he wasn’t in discussions, he certainly is now. He racked up a UFC record of 11 title defences, with his submission victory over Ray Borg truly one of the best submissions you’ll ever see.

There’s been a lot of talk that Johnson’s division is weak, and TJ Dillashaw is more than happy to give him the fight that seals his legacy by dropping down to flyweight. Johnson can no longer run. This is a fight that will be made in 2018. It just has to. Dillashaw’s chances come down to how well he handles the weight cut.

He needs to be feeling at the top of his game to compete with someone who may well solidify his GOAT claims. The other possibility is that DJ moves up to bantamweight, but he has been very reluctant to say the least so far.

Women’s strawweight

Current Champion: Rose Namajunes

End of 2018 Prediction: Joanna Jedrezjczyk

Rose dethroned Joanna during 2017, by forcing her to tap due to strikes in the first round of their encounter. Joanna believes her history is deserving of an immediate rematch, however the newly crowned champ thinks otherwise.

Jessica Andrade (ranked number 2) is probably the only women deserving of a title shot at this stage, having only lost to Joanna in a title fight in her last five fights. The other women in the division need to stamp their authority, or it’ll be the aforementioned three who continue to battle for the title.

Women’s Bantamweight

Current Champion: Amanda Nunes

End of 2018 Prediction: Amanda Nunes

Nunes ended 2016 with a monumental victory, absolutely annihilating UFC’s glamour girl, Ronda Rousey with a barrage of punches. She fought once in 2017, defending her title in a split decision victory of Valentino Schevchenko.

Cris Cyborg; arguably the scariest, most devastating female mixed martial artist in the world and current featherweight champion, has seemingly agreed with Dana White’s desire to see her fight Amanda Nunes, most likely due to a lack of competition at her own weight class. Cyborg is no doubt a big draw, and a Champion versus Champion showdown only adds to the intrigue. At this stage, it’s unknown if it would be at Featherweight or Bantamweight.