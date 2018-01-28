Update: Australia are through to the men’s final tonight after a 28-0 thrashing of Argentina in the semi-final – they’ll play South Africa in the ultimate match.

Update: Australia have won the 2018 Women’s Sydney Sevens with a 31-0 victory over New Zealand. They didn’t concede a point at any stage in the tournament.

Update: Australia’s mens team is through to the semi-finals after a 24-12 win against New Zealand. They will play Argentina.

Australia's men and women have some big matches ahead of them on the final day of the 2018 Sydney Sevens. Join The Roar for a live blog of all of Australia's most crucial matches, starting from 12:12pm AEDT.

12:12pm AEDT – Men’s Cup quarter-final – Australia vs New Zealand

The Aussies finished on top of pool D after three wins in the pools stages, a great start to their tournament and it has put them in a good position.

That said, they’re on a very tough side of the finals draw, which is shown clearly by the strength of their opponent in New Zealand as their first matchup.

The Kiwis dominated both Russia and Samoa in their pools stage campaign, not conceding a point against either, but were narrowly beaten 19-17 by Fiji.

2:37pm AEDT – Womens’ Cup final – Australia vs New Zealand

By far the two strongest sides so far in the 2018 Women’s Sydney Sevens, Australia and New Zealand will meet to decide the title in the early afternoon.

Australia’s women have been as dominant as you could possibly ask for so far in this campaign – in five matches so far including their two finals, they’re yet to conceded a point.

Of course, New Zealand have been almost equally as impressive, they’ve dominated their opponents too, and this promises to be a titanic showdown.

5:58pm AEDT – Men’s Cup semi-final

If the Aussies are able to best New Zealand, then they’ll make it through to this semi-final and will be up against either Argentina or England. If Australia are in the match, we’ll have a live blog of it here.

8:48pm AEDT – Men’s Cup final

Should Australia go all the way to the final, they’ll find themselves here up against one of Fiji, USA, South Africa or Kenya. Regardless of who is in this match, we’ll have a live blog of it here.

