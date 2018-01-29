Has Glenn Maxwell redeemed himself?

For the last year there’s been plenty of talk the talk for Glenn Maxwell’s return to international cricket by his army of fans, but it was never going to happen until Maxwell walked the walk.

Having been left out of the Ashes series, and the ODI squad, it took Aaron Finch’s hamstring injury for Maxwell’s ODI return through the back door.

Last night in Perth for the fifth and final ODI against England, it was all about Glenn Maxwell.

Batting six following Mitchell Marsh’s extraordinary caught and bowled dismissal with Moeen Ali snaring a white hot straight drive between his thumb and index finger, it was Maxwell’s return to international cricket.

Will he be the Big Show, the No Show, or the very talented batsman who played every ball on its merits?

Apart from a reverse sweep on 28 that wobbled its way to the boundary, and wouldn’t have pleased his skipper Steve Smith who had warned him a month ago to give away the funky shots, Maxwell was very much the talented batsman playing every ball on its merits – that was until he missed a Tom Curran off-cutter than trapped him in front for 34 off 39 with just three fours, and a six.

If ever a game was set up for Maxwell heroics, and an Australian victory – it was last night.

Did Maxwell redeem himself in the eyes of his skipper, and the chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns?

Almost.

He had a 56-run stand with Marcus Stoinis, and while they were together the Australians only needed a run a ball with six wickets in hand.

When Stoinis was dismissed on Australia’s devil number 87, it was meant to be – he had an 87.87 strike rate.

But Maxwell still had keeper Tim Paine to keep him company, until the leg before that came as a shock with Maxwell in command.

So Australia lost by 12 runs.

Now it’s the T20 series with England and New Zealand where it’s hoped Maxwell will be given added responsibilities by batting higher, especially with Steve Smith being rested.

So how can Australia be so dominate in the Ashes series winning 4-0, yet go down 4-1 to England in the ODI series?

Very simply Steve Smith, David Warner, and Nathan Lyon.

Skipper Smith cracked 687 runs at 137.40 in the Ashes, yet was well out of sorts with just 102 runs at 20.40 in the one-dayers.

Vice-captain Warner was similar with 441 Ashes runs at 63, but only 73 ODI runs at 14.60.

There wasn’t one half-century between them in ten digs – you could bet your house that would not be possible.

And how can offie Nathan Lyon, as the world’s leading Test wicket-taker in 2017 with 63 ahead of Kargiso Rabada’s 57, and Ravi Ashwin’s 56, not be good enough to play even one ODI?

The spin selection was leggie Adam Zampa who captured two wickets costing 107.50 apiece.

And let’s not have the old chestnut that Test cricket, and ODIs, are poles apart.

World class cricketers like Steve Smith, David Warner, and Nathan Lyon are world class because of their adaptability.

Simply, Smith and Warner were rare failures, but Lyon was never give the chance.

So England won 4-1.