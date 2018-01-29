Live scores
Australia
vs
England
| Australia 1st Inn 247 all out
 

Has Glenn Maxwell redeemed himself?

David Lord Columnist

By David Lord

    For the last year there’s been plenty of talk the talk for Glenn Maxwell’s return to international cricket by his army of fans, but it was never going to happen until Maxwell walked the walk.

    Having been left out of the Ashes series, and the ODI squad, it took Aaron Finch’s hamstring injury for Maxwell’s ODI return through the back door.

    Last night in Perth for the fifth and final ODI against England, it was all about Glenn Maxwell.

    Batting six following Mitchell Marsh’s extraordinary caught and bowled dismissal with Moeen Ali snaring a white hot straight drive between his thumb and index finger, it was Maxwell’s return to international cricket.

    Will he be the Big Show, the No Show, or the very talented batsman who played every ball on its merits?

    Apart from a reverse sweep on 28 that wobbled its way to the boundary, and wouldn’t have pleased his skipper Steve Smith who had warned him a month ago to give away the funky shots, Maxwell was very much the talented batsman playing every ball on its merits – that was until he missed a Tom Curran off-cutter than trapped him in front for 34 off 39 with just three fours, and a six.

    If ever a game was set up for Maxwell heroics, and an Australian victory – it was last night.

    Did Maxwell redeem himself in the eyes of his skipper, and the chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns?

    Almost.

    He had a 56-run stand with Marcus Stoinis, and while they were together the Australians only needed a run a ball with six wickets in hand.

    Glenn Maxwell Sad

    (AP Photo/Jon Super)

    When Stoinis was dismissed on Australia’s devil number 87, it was meant to be – he had an 87.87 strike rate.

    But Maxwell still had keeper Tim Paine to keep him company, until the leg before that came as a shock with Maxwell in command.

    So Australia lost by 12 runs.

    Now it’s the T20 series with England and New Zealand where it’s hoped Maxwell will be given added responsibilities by batting higher, especially with Steve Smith being rested.

    So how can Australia be so dominate in the Ashes series winning 4-0, yet go down 4-1 to England in the ODI series?

    Very simply Steve Smith, David Warner, and Nathan Lyon.

    Skipper Smith cracked 687 runs at 137.40 in the Ashes, yet was well out of sorts with just 102 runs at 20.40 in the one-dayers.

    Vice-captain Warner was similar with 441 Ashes runs at 63, but only 73 ODI runs at 14.60.

    There wasn’t one half-century between them in ten digs – you could bet your house that would not be possible.

    And how can offie Nathan Lyon, as the world’s leading Test wicket-taker in 2017 with 63 ahead of Kargiso Rabada’s 57, and Ravi Ashwin’s 56, not be good enough to play even one ODI?

    The spin selection was leggie Adam Zampa who captured two wickets costing 107.50 apiece.

    And let’s not have the old chestnut that Test cricket, and ODIs, are poles apart.

    World class cricketers like Steve Smith, David Warner, and Nathan Lyon are world class because of their adaptability.

    Simply, Smith and Warner were rare failures, but Lyon was never give the chance.

    So England won 4-1.

    David Lord
    David Lord

    David Lord was deeply involved in two of the biggest sporting stories - World Series Cricket in 1977 and professional rugby in 1983. After managing Jeff Thomson and Viv Richards during WSC, in 1983 David signed 208 of the best rugby players from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and France to play an international pro circuit. The concept didn’t get off the ground, but it did force the IRB to get cracking and bring in the World Rugby Cup, now one of the world’s great sporting spectacles

    The Crowd Says (2)

    • Roar Guru

      January 29th 2018 @ 7:41am
      JamesH said | January 29th 2018 @ 7:41am

      That reverse sweep on 28 was a lovely shot, played by a set batsman (with a set partner) who can hit them in his sleep. If Steve Smith wasn’t happy about that shot then Smith might be the problem.

      The reverse sweep is no longer ‘funky’, David, it’s just a shot. It’s only an issue if he picks the wrong time to play it.

      

      January 29th 2018 @ 8:31am
        Nudge said | January 29th 2018 @ 8:31am

        Maxwell’s dismissal last night shows he has learnt nothing from being dropped. Yes he is one of the most talented players in Australia but clearly also the dumbest. Oz need 70 to win off 90 balls with 5 wickets in hand. Stoinis has been dismissed 3 runs earlier. Don’t you just work the ball around for singles in that situation? Hit the bad balls for 4? Not Maxi. Morgan brings mid on and mid off up, it case Maxwell is dumb enough to try and hit over the top, Curran who’s bowling reverse swing bowls the ball the perfect length top of middle and leg and he tries to hit a 6 straight over his head. Ridiculous.

        

