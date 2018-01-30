What we would all give for five minutes in Bert van Marwijk’s head

I have been on the road with my wife and two girls for the last three weeks. Sydney to Adelaide, on to Melbourne and back up the coast to the big smoke, clocking up over 3750 kilometres.

Conveniently, I managed to squeeze in a couple of A-League matches.

Just pure luck, I guess, that I managed to see Sydney FC draw 0-0 away from home in Adelaide, and soak up the Adelaide versus Melbourne City clash a week later in Melbourne.

Surely a case of coincidence rather than deceptive manipulation of the itinerary by yours truly?

Experiencing some unreliable WiFi connections in remote locations, it was tough keeping up with developing football stories, yet I caught the announcement of Bert van Marwijk’s appointment as the new Socceroos boss.

It caught most on the hop, with the announcement originally slated for mid-February, however with the clock running it is probably a case of the sooner the better.

The Dutchman now has a little extra time to psychologically grapple with the players at his disposal and build a blueprint for Russia.

Travelling afforded more time to read than usual, so I took the chance to re-discover Ange Postecoglou’s autobiography, Changing the game: Football in Australia through my Eyes.

It felt cyclical to hear the announcement of the new manager, as I fingered my way through Postecoglou’s story; something of a transition and a handover.

Revisiting the coaching strategies of Postecoglou and the manner in which he built rapport and spirit within the squad was a worthwhile exercise. The value he placed on empathy and the encouragement of players to understand each others’ journey, and subsequently work in unison, is fascinatingly explained.

As unapologetic a character seen in Australian sport, the ex-gaffer’s steadfast drive for success, belief in his players and criticism of where football gets it wrong in Australia are the cornerstones of who he is as both a man and manager.

Van Marwijk’s appointment planted a seed that will undoubtedly sprout in the minds of many over the coming weeks: what will the new man’s approach be, as friendlies loom and the planning process ramps up?

There are a number of ways he could play it and, no doubt, criticism will follow irrespective of his choices. However, it will be intriguing to see what the mind of such an astute and experienced footballing thinker sees when he looks at the squad available to him.

One obvious approach would be to resist tinkering early on. Of course he has watched the Australians in action throughout the recent campaign, it would be remiss of an Asian manager to fail to do so, yet living and breathing with the Aussies will reveal far more about the individuals than what occurs on the pitch and what the media relay.

Tackling the first friendly, against Norway on March 23, with the same team and set-up that conquered Honduras in Sydney could be a smart and politically correct ploy. Providing consistency of structure for the squad would give the manager a chance to evaluate the team and then cite its strengths and weaknesses.

Slow tweaking from that point on might be a prudent approach, rather than extensive changes from the get-go.

Alternately, with such a footballing pedigree, does Van Marwijk automatically have the mandate to ruffle some FFA feathers and reshape and reinvent the team?

One compelling question will obviously be the Tim Cahill dilemma. As our loyal servant shops his wares around Europe in the frantic search for first-team football, the new manager will be overseeing his progress.

Perhaps the Dutchman will draw curtains on Cahill. Bluntly and finally. As much as it might hurt many of us, if the new manager is given complete power, it might happen.

Is the new man sitting there shaking his head and laughing at our attempts to compete internationally with the much-maligned back three of Postecoglou; a system that played a role in our epic qualification battle?

Are there players that he will avoid? Will Tomi Juric and James Troisi struggle to make the squad based on flawed performances in front of goal?

Additionally, are there players about to receive an international lifeline after seemingly having been cashiered as Socceroo players? Could an Alex Wilkinson or Luke Brattan type be stunningly recalled into the fold?

If the changes are wholesale, youth could potentially be the motivation and with much local interest around Daniel de Silva, Daniel Arzani and Andrew Nabbout, Van Marwijk might have them all kitted out for Russia as a shrewd investment for the future.

One would have to think the nucleus will remain. Surely Aaron Moody, Massimo Luongo and Tom Rogic will form the key components in the midfield?

However, once again, the Dutchman may have a starkly different view and reignite the international career of Jackson Irvine, Josh Brillante or even find a defensive-mid position for the promising Brandon O’Neill.

Aziz Behich deserves the call, as do Bailey Wright and Trent Sainsbury, and the captain’s heroics in Sydney must surely have proven how influential he is. The reality is, the Socceroos rarely lose in Asia with Mile Jedinak at the helm and he is the man to lead them to Russia.

Once the selection map starts to look clearer, the interest will shift to style. With a reputation tinged with negativity and conservatism, and the potential reintroduction of a back four, the Socceroos might look a very different team when they take the park against France in their opening group match on June 16.

Just as Andy Harper did a wonderful job in his recording of the Postecoglou era, I hope someone keeps tabs on Bert van Marwijk’s thinking throughout this process.

It would be a rare insight to know the players he sees as automatic selections and those whose continual selection befuddles him.

I find it hard to believe his choices will mirror those made by Postecoglou. No two coaches are the same yet we may be witnessing the case of a caretaker, instructed to maintain a consistency of set up, holding the fort and anticipating the post-World Cup appointment of Graham Arnold.

Alternatively, if given free rein, look out. All bets would be off and the squad may change dramatically.

I’ve got my boots at the door Bert, just in case.