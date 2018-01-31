Is Peter Beattie brave or naive?

Politics is a ruthless, take-no-prisoners business. Australian rugby league? According to those who’ve had a go at both, it’s far worse.
That’s why I wonder – after reading a Q&A with Peter Beattie that colleague Phil Rothfield did in Sydney’s Daily Telegraph – whether the former Queensland premier knows what he’s got himself into.
Firstly, he says he won’t take the job unless the new club and state delegates on the Australian Rugby League Commission vote for him. That’s tempting fate.
But secondly, he straps himself to the mast marked ‘expansion’ – the favourite word of many fans and the least favourite of many clubs.
Asking the current clubs to vote for expansion is like, as they say in the classics, asking turkeys to vote for Christmas. A TV rights pie that is tipped to get smaller, divided more ways.
These are clubs, remember, who are trying to stop their players travelling internationally for internationals on a weekend where there are no club games. Who killed off the World Club Series after three years. Who screwed every last cent out of the NRL.
It seems woefully naïve of Beattie to say he’ll “stake my future in the game on this. We can’t have the clubs and head office at loggerheads. We are only going to make this game even better if we work together.”
If it is true “if we’re having barnies, we’re only undermining the game” then Peter better invest in a spade and one of those hardhats with a light on the front. There’s plenty of mining to be done.
Hope you’re renting at Balmain, Peter. Your move south may prove somewhat premature; your professed love of Wests Tigers home games at Leichhardt is about to be put to the test. You could be there lining up for the gates to open and be the last person out, you’ll have so much time on your hands.
I like Beattie’s idea of, essentially, promotion without relegation. You show in the state leagues that you are up to it, and you might get the 18th franchise (assuming Perth is the 17th).
This sort of incentive for NSW and Queensland Cup teams is what those competitions need – imagine associating every success and failure of the Hunters, Fiji, the West Coast Pirates, Ipswich and Central Queensland with ‘that will/won’t help their chances of an NRL licence’. Fantastic.
Perth is an interesting one. Everyone involved in the WARL is now an NRL employee, so it would be difficult for them to accept an offer to join, say, Super League – even if Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest is willing to finance it.
But with direct flights soon to start from Perth to London, the NRL doesn’t have infinite time to make its intentions known.
Also, I’d like Beattie to take an interest in the International Federation – certainly more of an interest than the ARLC is currently showing by allowing itself to be represented there by a soon-to-be-former chairman. Ideally, Beattie should sit on the RLIF himself.
Of course, the clubs won’t openly oppose Beattie’s appointment. They’ll probably even vote for him. Then they’ll try to wear him down, play politics, give with one hand a take with the other. He’ll think that a lifetime in politics has prepared him for it, but…
As someone I know is fond of saying, with the clubs what’s theirs is theirs and what’s yours is theirs too. And now they’re getting two seats on the ‘independent’ commission.
Now, I’ve had a couple of clubs complain that I’ve painted them unnecessarily negatively, got phone calls and emails insisting they love the game and aren’t the sticks in the mud I’ve portrayed them to be.
But the Denver game still isn’t on. Work with Beattie just the way he says he wants to, guys.
Prove me wrong.
January 31st 2018 @ 7:29am
AR said | January 31st 2018 @ 7:29am | ! Report
“Asking the current clubs to vote for expansion is like, as they say in the classics, asking turkeys to vote for Christmas. A TV rights pie that is tipped to get smaller, divided more ways.”
In the AFL, I believe all 16 clubs voted “yes” to expansion, knowing that the TV rights pie would get bigger. And it did.
January 31st 2018 @ 8:36am
RandyM said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:36am | ! Report
not sure how long that pie is going to last with seven west media’s share price at near penny stock levels and 9 not fairing much better
January 31st 2018 @ 8:53am
Justin Kearney said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:53am | ! Report
It’s expand your markets or die now. That is why the afl is desperately promoting AFLW and the new shorter version of the game. The NRL has to expand now. It has no choice and it has willing markets. Question is how cleverly it responds. Alternatively it can stay in its little havens and wither on the vine.
January 31st 2018 @ 7:41am
RandyM said | January 31st 2018 @ 7:41am | ! Report
Beattie was a great politician, not sure if he was such a great Premier though… In saying that I think he is passionate about the game. Don’t think he would put himself in this role if he wasn’t. At least he’s talking about vision and expansion and growth etc which Grant never did…
January 31st 2018 @ 7:53am
BA Sports said | January 31st 2018 @ 7:53am | ! Report
I read the interview with Rothfield.
You can see Beattie is a politician. By the time he has answered every question he has said at least one thing that every reader relates to. – “The new stadiums are fantastic”, “we have to find a way to retain local grounds”. Spin, spin spin.
Yes “the crowds have stagnated” and “the TV ratings are down”… but we need to expand…? So lets try and expand while the existing clubs are broke and the product clearly isn’t being optimised because less people are interested..?! How about – Improve the product and the overall package (through relocation) and then go forward.
Of course the Sydney clubs will support him, he is a politician, he is never going to cause distress for a group of the constituents by cutting a club. He will do what politicians do (and what Peter specifically has done in the past), listen to squeaky wheels, force a policy on everyone, watch it fail, then make excuses…
January 31st 2018 @ 9:11am
Oingo Boingo said | January 31st 2018 @ 9:11am | ! Report
Yep , just another grubby political elite , being handed some cushy highly paid position , where he’ll flounder about for a couple of years while travelling the country at the expense of the ARL , keeping a low profile ( Greenburg) and achieving nothing, or possibly overseeing the game contract even more .
January 31st 2018 @ 8:30am
Justin Kearney said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:30am | ! Report
Well if he fails there is always a cushy job waiting for him at the RLIF. Nigel Wood and John Grant say hello!
January 31st 2018 @ 8:56am
DLKN said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:56am | ! Report
Beattie’s tenure is likely to make people pine for “the good old days” under Grant. His career has been remarkable only for the absolute dominance of self-interest over the greater good. Like most politicians.
And allowing the clubs to have two seats on a supposed ‘independent’ commission is like inviting a player’s mum to sit on her son’s judiciary panel.