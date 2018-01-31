Sydney can finally move on from black Swan Tippett

Though Kurt Tippett walked away from the SCG for the final time last week, the stink from his underwhelming time at the Sydney Swans remains.
The fallout for the Swans from its recruitment of Tippett – a rare misstep for a club with a modern day Midas touch – cannot be downplayed.
Looking back, Sydney’s big-money move for Tippett at the end of 2012 left many scratching their heads.
Fresh from an epic grand final win over the Hawks, Sydney was rightly being lauded for the latest incarnation of its famed ‘Bloods’ culture. This was a team renowned for honest toil and a club thought to boast a relatively egalitarian wage structure.
Contrast that with Tippett who, together with the Crows, was embroiled in a salary cap saga that ultimately saw him fined heavily and banned for the first half of the 2013 season for his part in the mess.
Throw in a reported $1 million per year salary with the Swans, coupled with the fact that Tippett, whose game was always based more on freak athletic ability for a big man, never came close to fitting the Sydney hard-as-nails mould.
Yet the Swans presumably recognised a rare opportunity to poach an experienced, highly skilled tall forward who could ease the burden on the ageing Adam Goodes and still green Sam Reid.
Tony Lockett and Barry Hall’s time in the harbour city had also demonstrated to the Swans the importance of star power in capturing the local public’s attention in rugby league heartland.
Not only that, any concerns held by the club about a perceived lack of physicality to Tippett’s game would have been dismissed in no small part by the continued presence of the club’s enforcer, ruckman Shane Mumford.
Yet if the Swans’ decision to recruit Tippett had initially been considered dubious, Buddy Franklin’s bombshell arrival in Sydney from the Hawks a year later made it look outright calamitous.
Suddenly the Swans had the key forward and transcendent star it could have only dreamed of.
Of course the kicker was that a huge chunk of its salary cap was now tied up with a key forward in Tippett, who the Swans would not have looked twice at had it known Buddy was remotely on its radar.
The first and perhaps most significant ripple was Sydney having no choice but to allow the out-of-contract Mumford to leave for cross-town rival GWS Giants.
Mumford stood virtually alone in remaining scary in the relatively comfortable surrounds of the modern sanitised AFL and the Swans never fully recovered from the loss of his steel.
That Mumford’s arrival at GWS coincided with the fledgling Giants gaining what was then an unthinkable upper hand physically over the battle-hardened Swans was a testament to his impact.
But the most telling example of the void left by Mumford was the Hawks’ obliteration of the Swans in the 2014 grand final, a game punctuated by extreme Hawthorn aggression and precious little Sydney remonstration.
While hard-pressed to suggest a different result given the lopsided margin, it’s difficult to imagine the Hawks reprising the same schoolyard bully role with Mumford in red and white.
If Mumford has been the headline casualty from the Tippett and Buddy deals, the health of Sydney’s list more generally has been another big loser.
Concerns about a lack of squad depth were realised in Sydney’s 2016 grand final appearance, where many felt that the Bulldogs’ bottom six players were the difference.
Of course, all of this would have been largely overlooked had Tippett lived up to his billing.
But despite flashes of brilliance, a combination of injuries and more recent spells of poor form have ultimately blighted Tippet’s time in Sydney.
Unlike the Bulldog Tom Boyd, Tippett also spurned his ‘cure-all’ moment by laying an egg in the Swans’ 2016 grand final defeat after Buddy was hobbled by an ankle injury.
The silver lining for the Swans has been the spectacular form of Buddy, which has seemingly justified his monster nine-year deal and in large part pushed the failed Tippett experience into the shade.
Yet if Sydney is not able to win a premiership during the remainder of Buddy’s tenure, it will be difficult not to conclude that the Swans’ Buddy chapter was over a year before it began.
Christo the Daddyo said | January 31st 2018 @ 7:41am | ! Report
I think this is an unfairly harsh view on the recruitment of Kurt Tippet to the Swans. It’s all very well to look back years later and say it was bad deal, but at the time it made a lot of sense. Until he got injured halfway through the 2016 season, he was in All Australian form – and that was as a ruckman!
January 31st 2018 @ 8:23am
Reservoir Animal said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:23am | ! Report
I think the biggest criticism is that recruiting him and Buddy killed off the club’s much-vaunted team ethic and gave wind to those who think the club just represents Bondi Billionaires. A club that spends so much on two players- forcing lesser lights to take pay cuts in the process- can only justify it in one way, and that is by winning a premiership.
January 31st 2018 @ 8:58am
Christo the Daddyo said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:58am | ! Report
Can you point to some evidence that proves the club has lost it’s team ethic? I just think this is a lazy, nothing statement that is used to bash the Swans.
January 31st 2018 @ 9:01am
Reservoir Animal said | January 31st 2018 @ 9:01am | ! Report
They still have a better team ethic than many clubs, but it’s no longer envied by the competition in the way it was under Roos. It used to be that no player was bigger than the club- you can’t tell me Tippett shared that attitude and he was meant to be a club role model.
January 31st 2018 @ 8:27am
tim said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:27am | ! Report
Tippets great strength at Adelaide was his crashing of packs. You could have 6 or 8 players going for the mark and most of them would hit deck along with the ball. In his last year there he had 5 concussions which made him rethink how he played the game.
Take out his strongest weapon and add 200k to his salary and you have a recipe for disappointment.
He won’t be missed.
January 31st 2018 @ 8:35am
Pope Paul VII said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:35am | ! Report
Good old hindsight, it’s a gift.
January 31st 2018 @ 8:37am
Birdman said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:37am | ! Report
Tippett’s poor legacy is really tied to the loss of COLA more than the myth of so-called ‘Bloods Culture’..
While Franklin’s recruitment was the final nail in the COLA, IMO the Swans could have held on to that massive concession if it hadn’t first landed Tippett.
I agree the loss of Mumford and the lack of flags (including Kurt’s underwhelming performances in the 2014 and 2016 grand finals) also reflects badly on this ‘lousy deal’.
January 31st 2018 @ 9:37am
Maggie said | January 31st 2018 @ 9:37am | ! Report
The abolition of COLA (which I agree with) was always going to happen with Eddie McGuire and no NSW club representative on the AFL Equalisation Sub-committee.
January 31st 2018 @ 9:31am
NJR said | January 31st 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
I think it’s a point well made that the Tippett move didn’t work, but I wouldn’t fault them for trying – It looked like a masterstroke at the time.