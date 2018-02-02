BBL07 finals: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades preview and prediction

The Adelaide Strikers host the Melbourne Renegades, with the winner earning the right to host the BBL07 grand final, against the Hobart Hurricanes, on Sunday.

Adelaide Strikers (7-3) vs Melbourne Renegades (6-4) – Adelaide Oval

Head-to-head: Adelaide Strikers four Melbourne Renegades 3

Last five: Melbourne Renegades three Adelaide Strikers 2 Adelaide Strikers 13-man squad

Travis Head (c), Harry Nielsen Wes Agar, Jono Dean, Colin Ingram, Rashid Khan, Ben Laughlin, Jake Lehmann, Liam O’Connor, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells Melbourne Renegades 13-man squad

Cameron White (C), Dwayne Bravo, Tom Cooper, Marcus Harris, Brad Hogg, Jon Holland, Tim Ludeman+, Kieron Pollard, Chris Tremain, Matt Short, Jack Wildermuth, Mackenzie Harvey, Beay Webster

Adelaide responded to two poor seasons by making the finals with a dominant 7-3 record, finishing the regular season in second place. They have been outstanding at the Adelaide Oval this season, winning all four games at the ground, and can look forward to a sold-out crowd cheering them on.

The Renegades have also broken into the finals for the first time in three seasons, after winning two crucial matches against the Thunder and Heat on the road in the past two games.

Big batting battle: Jake Weatherald vs Cameron White

Jake Weatherald has found form late, after struggling through the first seven rounds of the tournament. The clean-striking left-handed opener has scores of 65 against the Hurricanes and 56 against the Scorchers. Without no Alex Carey, he needs to fire.

Cameron White returned to captain the Renegades after a less-than-satisfying return to the Australian one-day side, having been dropped for the final ODI after two scores under 20.

However in BBL07, White has 302 runs at a stunning average of 100.

Big bowling battle: Rashid Khan vs Dwayne Bravo

Rashid Khan wasn’t supposed to be available for the finals, but Adelaide have clearly done some work behind the scenes to keep their prolific Afghani leg-spinner.

Khan is the leading wicket-taker this season, with 17 scalps at an average of 13, and a remarkable economy rate of just 5.52.

Dwayne Bravo is equal leading wicket-taker, and has shown, despite his advancing years, he has lost none of his guile and subtlety. The West Indian has gone at 8.13 runs per over, but nearly always bowls at the death.

Ground Dynamic: Adelaide Oval

For the Australia Day ODI game, the Adelaide Oval had a lot more in it for the seamers, with England being reduced to 5-8 early in the game, and Australia struggling to chase a score of under 200.

With the straight boundaries far bigger, expect the fast bowlers to bowl a lot fuller than at other grounds around the country.

The Prophet’s pick (21-19): Adelaide Strikers

“The Strikers are a well-drilled team and play the home conditions so well.”