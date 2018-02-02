Pre-season preview: Spoon headed the Warriors’ way in 2018

The Warriors’ 2017 season was a case of deja vu. Pre-season hype over a marquee signing. Talk of finally breaking the finals drought. Disappointing early season form before a spike over Origin. A season-ending injury to Shaun Johnson and it’s onto the next season.
It would be easy to recycle articles season to season about the Warriors since 2011.
They are onto their fifth coach since their grand final appearance against the Sea Eagles and haven’t looked like making the finals in that time.
Something is rotten in Auckland, right to the core. They have had a capable roster for a lengthy period of time but can never seem to do anything with it.
If anything demonstrates just how inept the Warriors were in 2017, it was their matches against the Panthers. In Round 10 they were up by 22 points, against a Penrith team with a 2-9 record, yet somehow Stephen Kearney’s side lost. Then, in Round 19, the Warriors were given a bath by Nathan Cleary, who had three tries and two assists.
How does their squad rate?
The spine of Shaun Johnson, Issac Luke, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and the incoming Blake Green is top-eight material. Keiran Foran is gone, but Green is coming off a much better season.
They have also lost depth in the forwards after Ben Matulino, Jacob Lilyman, Ryan Hoffman and Bodene Thompson’s departures, but that’s offset by the arrival of Adam Blair, Agnatius Passi and Tohu Harris. Peta Hiku and Gerard Beale also add depth in the outside backs.
On paper, it’s a solid squad with no real deficiencies.
Ins
Gerard Beale (Sharks – 2020), Adam Blair (Broncos – 2020), Tohu Harris (Storm – 2021), Peta Hiku (Warrington – 2020), Matiu Love-Henry (Broncos – 2018), Agnatius Paasi (Titans – 2019), Leivaha Pulu (Titans – 2020), Blake Green (Sea Eagles – 2020), Anthony Gelling (Wigan – 2018)
Outs
Bureta Faraimo (Hull), Kieran Foran (Bulldogs), Charlie Gubb (Raiders), Ryan Hoffman (Storm), Jacob Lillyman (Knights), Ben Matulino (Tigers), Toafofoa Sipley (Sea Eagles), Bodene Thompson (Leigh), Manu Vatuvei (Salford), Ofahiki Ogden (Bulldogs), Matthew Allwood (released).
Injuries
Beale suffered a leg injury in the World Cup and isn’t expected back until Round 10, but the club are equipped to cover the injury.
Key men
Green could perhaps be the best foil for Johnson since James Maloney left the club five years ago. He has a solid long-kicking game, often earning 40-20s for his side, and his short kicking-game delivers results too, especially in gaining repeat sets.
His professionalism and consistency were honed with the Melbourne Storm, being around the likes of Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk for a couple of seasons.
A great partner for Daly Cherry-Evans last year, enabling the No.7 to focus on his own game, which was a big part of why the Sea Eagles made the finals last year.
With Green in the team, Johnson should be free from the burden of tactics and game management, instead able to chime in with his lethal running game. Johnson and Tuivasa-Sheck need to be in a position of the field to play what they see and Green can hopefully provide that for the Warriors.
Where do they need to improve?
Consistency? Commitment? Attitude? Where to start for the Warriors.
It is telling when a team loses a key player and the rest of their season turns to dust. The Cowboys lost Johnathan Thurston mid-season and managed a grand final berth. The Warriors losing their last seven games is ordinary – the likes of Luke and Tuivasa-Sheck should have stepped up.
Coach Kearney promised to walk players to the gate if they weren’t committed to the club, but there’s been no evidence of that. Players who get worse or stagnate aren’t dropped from first grade.
This is a club in need of standards and accountability.
Top five clashes
Round 1: Rabbitohs versus Warriors, Perth Stadium, March 10
The Warriors play the Rabbitohs in the first of two matches at Perth Stadium – a city in which the Auckland side have never won – in the opening round of the season.
A victory would be a big statement.
Round 8: Storm versus Warriors, AAMI Park, April 25
Anzac Day football is a highlight of the NRL calendar, and the Warriors and Storm have established a tradition of drawing a solid crowd in Melbourne.
Kearney’s men only lost by six last year in this fixture, and will be hopeful ex-Storm five-eighth Green will lead them to a win.
Round 10: Warriors versus Roosters, Mt Smart, May 12
A Mitchell Pearce field goal put the Roosters ahead late in the corresponding game in 2017, but it wasn’t to be for the Chooks, as Johnson booted a late penalty.
It was a tight, low-scoring affair, and an example that the Warriors can win ugly and defend their way to victory. Can they get one over the premiership favourites this season?
Round 14: Sea Eagles versus Warriors, AMI Stadium, June 9
In an attempt to sign Mitchell Pearce, the Sea Eagles released Blake Green. Now a Warrior, he will be keen to show Manly the error of their ways. The Sydney side take this ‘home’ game to AMI Stadium in Christchurch, not making the fixture any easier for them.
Round 24: Warriors versus Panthers, Mt Smart, August 24
In the penultimate round of the regular season, redemption Will be on the Warriors’ minds. It is anyone’s guess where these two teams will be in the context of their season, but there is sure to be something on the line.
How will they go?
The results over the past five years point to something wrong at the Warriors. They have had multiple coaches, plenty of marquee players come and go, a home ground that should be a fortress and the resources to make it work.
It is a bold call to say they are going to win the spoon, but they have conned the league for years, promising so much but delivering so little. Maybe hitting rock bottom will make them wake up to some home truths.
The Auckland-based club will come dead last in 2018, and another coach will be out the door.
Predicted finish
16th
PanthertillIdie said | February 2nd 2018 @ 3:32am | ! Report
No doubt they’ll be trying their hardest to pick up a spoon. But there are some others I think will give them a good fight. Tigers, bulldogs and dragons are teams I think will give them a run for their money.
Green is a massively underrated player but there are too many problems throughout the club for him to turn them around. 14th.
February 2nd 2018 @ 7:01am
BA Sports said | February 2nd 2018 @ 7:01am | ! Report
You listed their top 5 clashes, but to me the toughest opponent the Warriors play is themselves. As you say, they fail to look hard at themselves and fix what is wrong. And now you have TVS hinting it is all too hard…
Green may have an impact but he has never had the responsibility of turning a club around. We don’t know if he actually has leadership skills.
Where they finish? They are $7 to get the spoon at the moment which is quite enticing but I am wary of jumping on. If Kearney is still there come around 15 then the Spoon is a highly probable finish. But if they wake up to themselves early enough, bring in a Maguire to get the house in order – and the players buy in, then maybe they salvage something from the season. .
February 2nd 2018 @ 7:29am
BA Sports said | February 2nd 2018 @ 7:29am | ! Report
Just to highlight Kearney; His 26% winning record is among the worst in the history of the game – Souths fans will remember Sean Mcrae who has a 25% winning record from his two seasons and Paul Langmack – but surely he just got a start because David Tapp lost a bet…. but here are some coaches who have better records than Stephen Kearney;
Tommy Raudonikis – oversaw the demise of the Magpies for the last 5 years of the clubs 90 year existence in the top flight and can literally barely construct a sentence – better winning record
Along similar lines, Craig Coleman – managed to contribute to the death of Souths and comparable communication skills to Tommy – better record
Wayne Pearce, 162 games as coach, not one finals game – still a better coaching record.
Terry Lamb great player – awful coach but better record
Andrew McFadden – the man he replaced, not only a better coaching record, 16% better!
Kearney has lost 48 of his first 66 matches as a coach. Jack Gibson lost 48 of his first 162 games as a first grade coach.
This guy isn’t fixing the problem at the Warriors
February 2nd 2018 @ 7:51am
Jack Aubrey said | February 2nd 2018 @ 7:51am | ! Report
Couldn’t have said it any better. The Warriors coaching strategy post Cleary has been quite unbelievable. One season for McClennan and he is out the door. Appointing Matt Elliot with an NRL coaching win record less than 50%, including 5 seasons at the Panthers for no finals wins. Appointing his untried assistant McFadden for 3 seasons. Then demoting him to assistant to bring in Kearney with the awful record you’ve highlighted. You never see a head coach stay on as assistant and run water.
February 2nd 2018 @ 8:03am
The Barry said | February 2nd 2018 @ 8:03am | ! Report
Agree that things are far from rosy at the Warriors but I just don’t see them as a wooden spoon side.
I think their signings more than offset the players they’ve lost.
Like the author I think Green could be a perfect foil for Johnson. Like BA I don’t think Kearney is the coach to get the most out of this team.
As the key man, Johnson gets a lot of stick about being inconsistent…but I don’t see it that way. I reckon he puts in most, if not every week. It’s the players around him that need to have a look at their efforts.
But what is the problem at the Warriors? They should have the NRL at their mercy by now.
Their recruitment and retention is ordinary. They definitely aren’t getting the best young NZ players coming through. More often than not they’re recruiting journey men hacks or players with baggage.
Kiwi national teams have a history of players stepping up and playing beyond themselves but the opposite seems to be true at the Warriors. Careers go there to die.
The way things stand now, I can’t imagine being a top level player or coach and seriously considering the Warriors as an option.
February 2nd 2018 @ 8:42am
KingCowboy said | February 2nd 2018 @ 8:42am | ! Report
Generally not a massive fan of kiwis but even I have some sympathy for their fans. Supporting this team would do my head in. For the sake of the game it would be good to see them do well but I wouldn’t be holding my breath waiting for them to come good.
Solution would be McGuire or Halser to come in and just crack the whip.
February 2nd 2018 @ 9:31am
Paul said | February 2nd 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
The Warriors new CEO is making all the right noises but while they have Kearney and a lot of unaddressed attitude problems, it’s hard to see them changing either their playing style or their losing habits.
It must be doing the NRL;s heads in watching these guys go around every week. They get significant TV time, yet still can’t play a decent brand of consistent football. Shame there’s no promotion and relegation in place.