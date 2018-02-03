Australia’s T20 batting lineup is monstrous

Australia’s lack of batting dynamism may have been exposed in ODIs, but they will start the Twenty20 tri-series today with a line-up overflowing with ballistic hitting power.
A ferocious top six, in batting order, of Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis should be unleashed as that series starts today with Australia facing New Zealand in Sydney.
Although Warner and Finch have long been Australia’s first-choice opening combination in T20Is, both men have had success further down the order in the shortest format, so Chris Lynn and D’Arcy Short should be used at the top.
Finch showcased his versatility during the past two IPLs when he batted at four or lower in 17 matches for Gujarat Lions and adapted brilliantly, making 450 runs at 32, with a blistering strike rate of 156.
The Victorian underlined he is not just a top order slugger who likes to tee off against the new ball, but that he also has the ability to guide his side’s innings through the middle overs against spin.
Warner, meanwhile, has batted at three or four at times in each of his past four IPL seasons and, like Finch, has proved he can expertly control the tempo of an innings through the middle to late overs.
The flexibility of Warner and Finch allows Australia to bat Lynn and Short in their preferred position as openers.
Australia’s best XI for today’s match:
1. Chris Lynn
2. D’Arcy Short
3. David Warner
4. Aaron Finch
5. Glenn Maxwell
6. Marcus Stoinis
7. Alex Carey
8. Ashton Agar
9. Andrew Tye
10. Adam Zampa
11. Billy Stanlake
Short has been in extraordinary form at the top of the order for Hobart in the current BBL season, leading the competition in runs with 504 runs at 56, and a strike rate of 148.
The left hander has been remarkably destructive during the Power Play, blasting the ball through and over the in-field with ease.
Lynn, meanwhile, has long rode roughshod over the BBL, vaporising bowling attacks at will. Australian fans will be itching to see him unleash on international cricket, with Lynn having been limited to just five T20Is over the space of four years due to his fragile body.
Lynn and Short are as explosive an opening pair as exist in T20Is. If the fact they’re followed by two of the world’s best T20 batsmen in Warner and Finch isn’t intimidating enough, Australia then have two more muscular strikers at five and six in Maxwell and Stoinis.
Maxwell is the fastest-scoring batsman in the history of T20Is, with his jaw-dropping strike rate of 165 well clear of the next best – 157 by New Zealand’s Colin Munro
Finch (strike rate of 148) and Warner (139) also feature prominently on that list, giving Australia three of the swiftest scoring batsmen T20Is have witnessed.
Joining Maxwell in the middle order is Australia’s ODI ‘Man of the Moment’ Marcus Stoinis. No Australian ODI batsman over the past year has struck the ball more cleanly and powerfully than Stoinis, who in that time has churned out 566 runs at 62, with a strike rate of 104.
His career T20 record is decidedly ordinary, with a batting average of 22 and a bowling average of 26. But then again Stoinis’ domestic record in 50-over cricket is poor, too, yet he’s been dominant in ODIs.
Based on his scorching touch in ODIs and in this BBL – 179 runs at 45, with a strike rate of 144 – it won’t surprise me if Stoinis excels in the tri-series.
Rounding out this power-laden batting order, at seven and eight, are this BBL’s second-leading runscorer Alex Carey and bowling all-rounder Ashton Agar, who has 149 runs at 50 in this BBL.
So Australia have not just a wealth of boundary-clearing ability, but also great depth. It may just be the most exciting batting unit Australia have ever fielded in a T20I.
Of course, that’s just on paper. All of this hype will mean nothing if Australia can’t finally gel as a team. Australia are ranked a lowly seventh in T20Is although, such is the volatility of these rankings, they could leap to as high as second if they perform strongly in this tri-series.
Certainly they have no excuses on the batting front – if this top eight can’t succeed in T20Is then Australia are truly lost in this format.
February 3rd 2018 @ 7:02am
DJ DJ said | February 3rd 2018 @ 7:02am | ! Report
I would be interested to hear views on why Australia has performed so poorly in international T20s. Is it because we just don’t care enough and most of the focus is on test matches? This T20 side looks unbeatable on paper.
February 3rd 2018 @ 8:41am
Rats said | February 3rd 2018 @ 8:41am | ! Report
I guess it’s mostly because players dont care much about T20s. They realise they are playing it only for the economic reasons. Even a player like Warner would value and respect his test hundred over his T20 hundred. They may not admit it openly as it won’t be a good advert for T20s.
Regarding Australia performing poorly in T20s, I guess the gap between two teams in T20s doesn’t matter. U just need a crazy 10 or 15 mins from opponents to lose a match. Teams like SL and WI would always fancy beating Australia in T20s. But no match in ODIs. Tests are far fetched.. the shorter the games are, lesser the gap between two teams.
February 3rd 2018 @ 10:01am
shaun said | February 3rd 2018 @ 10:01am | ! Report
This is absolute rubbish. Any international representative should be taking every game they play for their country seriously. No one, especially not professional athletes, like to fail.
This also has further reaching consequences as you could see from the IPL auction. These guys would all want to do well as it may increase their value in the T20 circuit
February 3rd 2018 @ 8:47am
Rats said | February 3rd 2018 @ 8:47am | ! Report
Take India’s last tour of Australia for example. India lost the ODIs. But won T20s…
Chasing 170ish in T20s, they didn’t struggle. But in ODIs you need the same determination and application from batsmen for a longer time…
February 3rd 2018 @ 9:00am
Flemo said | February 3rd 2018 @ 9:00am | ! Report
We perform poorly because we also regularly rest some of our best T20 players due to test commitments ie Smith, khawaj, starc would be easy walk ins to that side but all are being rested due to the South Africa series
February 3rd 2018 @ 10:00am
NickBrisbane said | February 3rd 2018 @ 10:00am | ! Report
Smith should never be in this team
February 3rd 2018 @ 9:03am
Don Freo said | February 3rd 2018 @ 9:03am | ! Report
It’s because we don’t pick enough West Aussies.
Attacks that have included McKay, Hastings, Boland and Henriques were never going to keep things tight.
February 3rd 2018 @ 7:41am
Targa said | February 3rd 2018 @ 7:41am | ! Report
I don’t think it will swing for Boult and Wheeler/Southee so the interesting thing will be how the Aussie batsmen go if it is turning. Santner and Sodhi are a big step up from Rashid, Moeen and Root and Australia really struggled against the spinners in the one dayers against England.
February 3rd 2018 @ 8:18am
Jameswm said | February 3rd 2018 @ 8:18am | ! Report
They struggled pushing it around. Bit different hitting it. Different personnel too.
Santner is a big step up?
February 3rd 2018 @ 8:29am
Targa said | February 3rd 2018 @ 8:29am | ! Report
Santner is the no1 ranked T20 bowler in the world just ahead of Rashid Khan (Sodhi is 3rd). Santner is the 7th ranked ODI bowler but 2nd spinner (Imran Tahir is ranked no 1, then 5 seamers). Santner is basically a more athletic Vettori, who has developed a (left armer) carrom ball. He’s still struggling in test cricket, but excellent in white ball cricket.
February 3rd 2018 @ 8:39am
Targa said | February 3rd 2018 @ 8:39am | ! Report
Now I’ve written that he’ll probably get hit for 50 off his 4 overs!
February 3rd 2018 @ 10:00am
Ronan O'Connell said | February 3rd 2018 @ 10:00am | ! Report
Santner and Sodhi are quality T20 spinners – Santner so hard to get away, and Sodhi a born wicket taker.
They’re going to play a huge role today, particularly with Australia having several batsmen who don’t really like starting against spin – Head, Lynn and Short.
The last time Australia played NZ in a T20 – at World T20 2016 in Dharamsala, Santner and Sodhi combined to take 3-44 from their 8 overs.
February 3rd 2018 @ 9:10am
Basil said | February 3rd 2018 @ 9:10am | ! Report
Nice work Ronan. I agree with what you say.
The thing is, egos must be swallowed for that line up to eventuate.
February 3rd 2018 @ 9:31am
Ronan O'Connell said | February 3rd 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
Since I submitted this Finch has been ruled out and Head is back into the squad so I’d go with this top six:
1. Lynn
2. Short
3. Head
4. Warner
5. Maxwell
6. Stoinis
Head is a much better batsman, both in T20s and ODIs, when the ball is harder and he can start against the quicks, he needs to bat as early as possible, rather than coming in later when there could be two spinners bowling at him from the get go.
The same goes for Lynn and Short – you want them starting against pace if possible, and with the field up. Whereas Warner, Maxwell and Stoinis are all more comfortable starting against spin so keep them lower down.
Cricinfo is predicting Lynn will bat at 5, I think that would be a serious mistake. He is twice the batsman against pace as against spin, and NZ have two quality spinners. Let Warner and Maxwell bat in the middle order, they love facing spin in T20s.
February 3rd 2018 @ 9:48am
BurgyGreen said | February 3rd 2018 @ 9:48am | ! Report
I just read that Warner has said that he will open. A mistake but not an unexpected one. You’re right about Lynn, he’s a top 3 batsman for sure, both because of his slight weakness against spin and to give him the chance to do maximum damage. Seeing him at 5 would be a joke.
February 3rd 2018 @ 9:44am
BurgyGreen said | February 3rd 2018 @ 9:44am | ! Report
Finch has been ruled out of tonight’s match, right? Which makes it very strange that they decided to release Head, and only Head, for the BBL semis – he’s the only reserve batsman in the squad! My feeling is that they plan to play Agar somewhere in the top 7 to give them an (unnecessary) extra bowler.
I have a little bit of an issue with an opening pair of Lynn and Short, as both of them slow down drastically against spin. I’d consider opening with Finch (when fit) or Maxwell and sending Lynn to first drop.
My side without Finch:
1. Short
2. Maxwell
3. Lynn
4. Warner
5. Head
6. Stoinis
7. Carey
8. Agar
9. Tye
10. Zampa
11. Stanlake