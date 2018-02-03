What you missed in the Super Rugby trials: Part 1

Before the quest to glory kicks off in earnest on February 17, I’m looking at preseason form from the teams that will compete this year.

Stormers vs SWD Eagles

This game started off as a typical second tier v third tier matchup – no real contest.

It didn’t take long for the Stormers to assert their dominance with two of their 11 tries coming in the first few minutes of the game.

The Stormers were never really troubled, with a couple of penetrating runs being the extent of the Eagles attack.

Stormers 77-0 SWD Eagles.

Bulls vs Sharks

This game had a pretty strange feel to it in that the Bulls had split up the squad between two games played on the same day. The Sharks on the other hand had divided their squad into two first half/second half teams.

In the first 40 minutes neither side made many inroads with a 7-all scoreline seeing us into the break.

After oranges the Sharks makeshift lineup made the most of their extended game time as the Durban-based side zipped out to a 12-point buffer.

The game went into a scoreless period for some time before the final 10 saw the Sharks asserting their dominance with a few more points.

Sharks 31-14 Bulls.

Lions vs Bulls

Clearly the weaker Bulls side, and the Lions didn’t fail to take full advantage with a massive win.

Even though the boys from Pretoria showed a lot of attacking intent in the first 40, they were never really in it, and gave the game away in the second half ultimately losing by 44.

A comprehensive Lions victory, and one that could mirror the Bulls season.

Lions 66-22 Bulls.

Chiefs vs Blues

Both teams in the lead-up named pretty unexperienced teams for the first 20, with the replacements kicking in after that.

In what has been dubbed the Battle of Bombay, the Chiefs and Blues traded tries for the first quarter, to finish at 14-14.

A tough 20 minutes in the second period didn’t lead to to any scoring, before the third saw the Blues’ young guns strike twice in a pretty short time to take a close lead into the fourth.

After the break, the Blues stormed away to put some weight onto the scoreboard – eventually winning with ease over the Chiefs.

Blues 45-19 Chiefs.