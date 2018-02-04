Five quick takes from AFLW Round 1

Footy’s back – and I’m wondering how on earth I lived a whole four months without it. And you know with footy comes quick takes, so here’s five from the first round of AFLW 2018.
Brisbane lead the race early
Although they had the worst accuracy of any team in front of goal in the opening round, the Brisbane Lions finish the week looking like the top contender off a very, very small sample size.
Melbourne – who entered the season as the flag favourites according to many – enjoyed a win, but were really quite lucky not to cop a draw or even a loss at the hands of what looks like a much improved GWS side.
It was only a goal from Richelle Cranston in the final minutes of the game that put them ahead and given that they were at home against last year’s wooden spooners, a greater margin really would’ve been expected.
Brisbane, on the other hand, took a road trip and defeated the reigning premiers which is always a good way to start the year, and most impressively they did it in dominant fashion.
A 12-point margin doesn’t tell the full story about a match where the Crows were held goalless in three out of four quarters, and managed only four scoring shots in total to Brisbane’s 11.
The Lions impressed in a number of ways. Their defense was rock solid for the vast majority of the game and they were comfortably on top in the middle of the ground for all but a few spare patches.
In particular though their ability to dominate the aerial element of the game caught the eye. 54 marks was the most of any team in Round 1, ten of them coming from Sabrina Frederick-Traub alone.
Where the Lions didn’t get a tick however was kicking for goal, and Frederick-Traub gets a mention here too, kicking 0.3 off some gettable chances (though she did set up two other goals).
A fit Bella Ayre might help the Lions a bit here though and there’s no doubt the way they’re playing creates plenty of chances – convert them, and they’ll be hard to stop.
Probably their biggest worry – that the loss of Tayla Harris would hurt them badly – seems to have been averted. They still have a contested marking beast in Frederick-Traub, and a handful of players who can kick goals, like Kate McCarthy, Jess Wuetschner and Kaitlyn Ashmore.
Adelaide will hope that Erin Phillips is right to return next week and that can be the catalyst for getting their season on track. In the meantime, the Lions look to be the league’s apex predator – although…
The Bulldogs aren’t far behind
If Brisbane look like the top team in it off one round, it’s probably only because the Western Bulldogs’ first-half demolition of the Fremantle Dockers wasn’t as much of a scalp as beating the reigning premiers.
With the form they were in though, the Bulldogs – led by a masterful three-goal performance from Katie Brennan – might well have bettered any other team in the competition on Sunday.
The Dogs were something of a disappointment last year, managing to start 2017 off with a win but only recording one more victory before the end of the season, and falling well short of any chance at making the grand final.
Some injuries to key players didn’t help, and while this season has started in almost the exact same fashion as last year did – a thumping win over Fremantle at home – maybe the path it takes from here will be different.
If so, the Bulldogs look every bit a contender.
Collingwood needs more from Mo
Moana – better known as Mo – Hope entered the inaugural AFLW season as arguably the game’s most well known and certainly most marketable personality alongside Melbourne captain Daisy Pearce.
Where Pearce is the kind of clean-cut elite talent that commands respect, Hope has an eye-catching style and personality all of her own, boasting all the tattoos and talent needed to become a Collingwood legend.
So far it just hasn’t really happened for her though. Four goals in the last two rounds saved her 2017 season from being a total bust, but being held scoreless in the season opener for the second time on Friday night would’ve been a bitter pill to swallow.
The Pies said they would play her through the midfield a bit more this year but it didn’t happen to any great effect – she finished the night with six touches, one tackle, and little in the way of a real impact on the game.
That’s a shame because Collingwood more than probably any team in the league really needs someone to stand up and be a star goalkicker, and no doubt thought they had exactly that when they signed Hope for 2017.
The Pies managed only a little over seven points per hundred disposals on the weekend, every other team managing at least 11, the Bulldogs topping the table with more than 24. They were the only team in the league not to score at least one point per clearance.
Perhaps a fix would be to try moving Chloe Molloy forward. She debuted as a backman on Friday and was probably best on ground in a losing cause, but has been a proven goalkicker in the VFLW and TAC Cup.
Molloy could become Collingwood’s centrepiece forward and maybe with the opportunity to play as second banana and have less attention on her, Hope could flourish.
If not, and she has another disappointing season in 2018, it’ll be interesting to see how Collingwood picture her long term role at the side, and whether perhaps one of the four new Victorian clubs joining the league in the next two years offer her a change of scenery.
Tayla time at Carlton, but will the forwards get enough service?
Carlton fans had good reason to be excited about Tayla Harris making her debut for the club on Friday night, and she didn’t disappoint.
Harris showcased her great contested marking ability and kicked the Blues’ second goal of the night, with the only real knock on her performance being that the inaccuracy in front of the sticks that troubled her at Brisbane still seems to be a problem.
It’s not the end of the world though – it’s something you’d expect will improve over the course of her career. Even Levi Casboult kicks relatively straight now.
Between Harris and last year’s leading goalkicker Darcy Vescio it’d be hard to argue that Carlton don’t have the most superstar forward talent in the league, and Alison Downie impressed on Friday night as well.
However it’d be fair to ask the question as to whether or not the Blues have really come out ahead in their off-season moves, as the departures of Nat Exon and Bianca Jakobsson have left their midfield cupboard a little bare.
The Blues conceded just about every key stat against Collingwood, particular disposals (-46) and clearances (-6), with their saving grace being their ability to put on pressure, and their confidence to play direct footy (which having some good targets no doubt helps).
Still, they could count themselves a little lucky to have played a team with such forwardline struggles. Against a better side, it might not be enough.
Early look at the last touch rule promising… so far
We saw the last touch out of bounds free kick rule come into effect in the AFLW this week and if anything it was probably less noticeable than I expected it to be.
That said, it seems to show some real promise so far. This year’s matches already seem to be less stoppage heavy, more fast-paced, and while increased fitness is probably the main factor in that, the last-touch rule has an impact too.
The more I think about the concept, the more I’m a fan, and the fact that it has come in relatively seamlessly here and without seeming to interrupt the flow of the game too much – if at all – is to me very promising.
That said, we’re only one round in so far and that’s not nearly enough data to make a big call on whether or not the rule has a future in the game. For now though at least, I’m very much keen to be keeping an eye on it.
February 4th 2018 @ 7:56pm
Maggiea said | February 4th 2018 @ 7:56pm | ! Report
I’ll get in early before all those negative, carping blokes from the other AFLW threads start piling in.
I watched (TV and online) three of the matches (plus a small part of today’s match as I was in a plane for most of it). And I am delighted by the step-up in skills, fitness, game sense and team cohesion that was evident in all matches. Crowds were great at all four games and the addition of the outside big screen and picnic atmosphere at Ikon Park was brilliant.
This competition is so important for very many women, girls and their families. While some men commenting on The Roar seem desperate for it to fail they are going to be very disappointed.
Ps thank you to The Roar for excellent coverage of all matches and the competition more generally.
February 4th 2018 @ 7:58pm
Rissole said | February 4th 2018 @ 7:58pm | ! Report
You would also expect the skills to step up again in the next round as the players shed the rust. The skills in the opening round of the AFL season can be abysmal at times.
February 4th 2018 @ 8:13pm
ando said | February 4th 2018 @ 8:13pm | ! Report
Step up in skills? I watched an entire match with the outcome 3 goals to 2 (in ideal conditions) – 2hrs of my life that I will never get back. The skills are abysmal, comparable to u14s boys no matter how much you try and pump it up for some other agenda. Men and women are not equal, each is better than the other at different facets of life…accept it and move on rather than call black as white.
February 4th 2018 @ 10:46pm
Jack said | February 4th 2018 @ 10:46pm | ! Report
When Women had been developed from juniors through to firsts then the skills will just fine. Seen Elise Perry bat and bowl mate. No skills shortfall there. It’s a nonsense to compare with men who have years of development. Why death ride women having a red hot go? Ever play the game yourself?
February 4th 2018 @ 7:56pm
Rissole said | February 4th 2018 @ 7:56pm | ! Report
The team I support (Essendon) won’t have a team in the AFLW for a number of years. I’ve therefore jumped on Freo to support for the AFLW. Now I know how the supporters of the men’s team feel….
February 4th 2018 @ 7:59pm
Mat said | February 4th 2018 @ 7:59pm | ! Report
I’d say the take from the first round is that the TV ratings and general interest have tanked. It’s probably a good move from here if the AFL pull back and let the standard of play improve over a number of years before investing more time and money in marketing and promoting a lemon. Nothing against the girls, they are all real goers, but it is time to sit back and let the competition grow organically.
February 4th 2018 @ 8:14pm
Cat said | February 4th 2018 @ 8:14pm | ! Report
Last year VU Whitten Oval averaged 8,162 per game. This years match had 8,500
Last year Casey Fields averaged 4,322 a game. This years match had 5,100
Last year IKON park averaged 10,400 a game. This years match had 19,852
Last year Norwood Oval had 12,108 in its one game. This years match had 11,120
Where is this ‘tanking’ you speak of? Seems you are as interested this year as last. You just can’t wait to comment and prove yourself wrong time and again.
February 4th 2018 @ 8:08pm
Kavvy said | February 4th 2018 @ 8:08pm | ! Report
Watched at least a quarter or two of every game including getting out to Whitten Oval this arvo (great setup/atmosphere, big kudos to the Bullldogs staff).
Thought the quality varied significantly between games Dees v GWS and Dogs v Freo were high quality, Crows v Brissy was good not great and Carlton v Collingwood was poor.
Katie Brennan is a star, pack marks and set shot goals from range and angles that I didn’t see much of next year. The young forward from Melbourne Richelle Cranston was exciting and the Irish Gaelic star for GWS showed talent that you’d think will grow each week.
For mine a) I think the better games/better passages of play already showed a higher standard than 2017 so the upward trend will definitely continue
b) Bulldogs/Brennan flag/league B&F double would be my very early prediction
February 4th 2018 @ 9:23pm
Steve009 said | February 4th 2018 @ 9:23pm | ! Report
I watched the blues v pies and lions v crows game and enjoyed both.
As for the improvement in skill level it wasn’t really evident in the blue’s/ pies game, kicking around the ground and marking had perhaps improved a little, skills at ground level were rarely clean and the hanballing (particularly Carlton) was appalling . The pressure put on by both teams in the contest was outstanding and made gaining clean possessions executing skills difficult.
Definitely could see an improvement in skill in the Brisbane/Crows game though , particularly with Brisbane, who were a lot cleaner at ground level, hitting a target and marking than they were a year ago.
February 4th 2018 @ 10:30pm
Kavvy said | February 4th 2018 @ 10:30pm | ! Report
The Blues v Pies game was very poor compared to the others, everyone seemed gassed after qtr time and Collingwood’s ball use/finishing was not unnlike their men’s team. Today’s game and the Dees game were as good or better standard than any game I saw last season however
February 4th 2018 @ 11:12pm
Maggie said | February 4th 2018 @ 11:12pm | ! Report
I agree with all of the above posters that the standard of the Blues v Pies match was by far the poorest of the round. It was unfortunate that this was the opening match so some appear to have based their opinions of the whole round on this one match. However even here there were signs of improvement compared with last year.
The Dees v GWS match though was excellent, close fought right to the end with some outstanding individual performances (e,g. Cranston & Pearce for Melbourne, Farrugia for GWS). Lions v Crows was good (outstanding aerial work by S-FT). And it sounds as if Bulldogs v Freo also showed improved skills.
I’m looking forward to round 2.
February 4th 2018 @ 11:16pm
Aligee said | February 4th 2018 @ 11:16pm | ! Report
The traditional opening game of the AFL season between Carlton and Richmond hasn’t been flash lately either BTW.
February 4th 2018 @ 8:16pm
Steve009 said | February 4th 2018 @ 8:16pm | ! Report
Not a fan of the basketball, not Australian Rules style out bounds rule introduced to the AFLW this season.
The ball gets back into play quicker, but instead of both teams bringing players to a throw in that is a 50/50 contest defenders can now just run numbers back, filling in space and setting up their defence.
Other than a shot at goal thanks to a defender putting the ball out of bounds within range of a shot at goal I think it will have a negative impact on scoring in an already low scoring game.
February 4th 2018 @ 9:21pm
Stephen Chen said | February 4th 2018 @ 9:21pm | ! Report
The ghastly tattoos, the lack of skill, the boorish behaviour seeking to ape the men…there is no accounting for taste, I suppose.
February 4th 2018 @ 10:05pm
Cat said | February 4th 2018 @ 10:05pm | ! Report
Oh noes tattoos. When people start bringing up such nonsense you just know that they are looking for reasons to hate. Your mind was made up before you ever watched a minute … if you even did.
February 4th 2018 @ 10:30pm
Stephen Chen said | February 4th 2018 @ 10:30pm | ! Report
I confess I have not seen an entire match. I was at the home of some old friends from my MBA program and it was on the television in the background. I have never seen an entire match of any form of AFL (I am not a Victorian, you see, well at least not in the geographic sense, perhaps in my sensibilities!).
I had assumed that the decline of Western civilisation remained some years away. This politically driven nonsense seems to have somewhat hastened that fear.
And I can’t help but worry that as a tax payer my pocket is being picked to fund it…
February 4th 2018 @ 11:04pm
Cat said | February 4th 2018 @ 11:04pm | ! Report
Not sure what being Victorian or not has to do with anything but I am not from Victoria, not even Australian by birth but went to 20 games live last year and watched another 30 or so on TV as well. In the decade I have been in Australia I’ve watched probably 250 games live and at least double that on TV.
The AFL is funding the AFLW. Has nothing to do with taxpayer money.that is just another ridiculous straw man right up there with worrying about women having tattoos