South Africa has much to reflect on

India achieved the No.1 spot in ODIs after defeating the Proteas at Kingsmead in the highest ever successful chase of 270 by six wickets.

Both the innings had one common thing in that the captain of both teams pulled their teams out from the wood. Faf Du Plessis, the South African captain, did it when his team was struggling at 142-5 after David Miller was gone at the end of 28 over.

In next 20 overs in partnership with all-rounder Chris Morris and Andile Pheuklawayo, Du Plessis took the team to the score of 269 on the slow surface which aided the spinners.

The Indian spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav combined to give only 98 runs in their 20 overs while taking five wickets. A lot was expected out of Imran Tahir, the No.1 ODI bowler, and much of the Proteas’ success in the home condition which includes five series wins was attributed to him.

But he was ineffective. So were the pacers. If the wickets fell at all early in the innings they were due to poor shot selection from Rohit Sharma and run out of Shikhar Dhawan because of poor judgement from his partner at the other end, Virat Kohli.

Then Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane combined to stitch a 189 runs partnership to take team closer to victory before both fell in trying to finish the game sooner.

Virat, in particular, was magnificent for his 33rd ODI ton and 20th in chases out of which 18 have been in winning the cause. The chase master, as he is fondly known in the cricketing circle, brilliantly calculated which bowler to take on and when.

So did the calm and composed Rahane who scored his fifth consecutive half-century in ODIs.

Du Plessis tried all his resources at his disposal but unfortunately, nothing worked, and he accepted the fact that the Indians were clinical in their performance in the first ODI.

But the loss could be blessing in disguise for the Proteas as it would give them the chance to reflect on preparation for the World Cup in 2019.

Quinton De Kock no doubt is a man short of confidence. But with the talent and class he’s got, he should be back among runs sooner or later.

Nevertheless, South African will need the second wicketkeeper in case of De Kock cannot keep wickets and the replacement should be good enough to merit a place in the playing XI even as a batter.

So it’s imperative South Africa start to look after that slot sooner.

David Miller and JP Duminy played international cricket after a while and looked rusty. With more games under their belt, both will keep getting better. Without AB Devillers yesterday, the Proteas middle order does look vulnerable.

In the bowling department, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir are doing well. But with the World Cup in England and how pitches are playing nowadays, there is need to groom another spinner. Keshav Maharaj is worth giving a chance to.

Hashim Amla isn’t looking his former self, and perhaps age is catching up with him. Aiden Makaram or Temba Bavuma could be groomed in for the opening slot.

In the bowling department, Lungi Ngidi has shown great promise in Test series and so have Chris Morris and Andile Pheukalwayo as all-rounders. Dale Steyn, even if he makes the comeback, isn’t an automatic choice in the playing XI.

Looking at the long-term, the Proteas still look unsettled. But for the series, expect Proteas to roar back into the in the second match with a much-improved performance.

Other teams have started rebuilding with an eye on the 2019 World Cup. England and India have the most balanced teams as of now.

England, in particular, looks great to conquer their first ever 50 over trophy. The South African performance in England in the Champions Trophy, T-20s, Tests and ODIs were poor and some allowance in results while rebuilding the team for World Cup would help the Proteas in long run.