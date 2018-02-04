WBBL Final live scores, blog: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers

Match result:

The Sixers are the champions for the second year running after beating the Scorchers in a convincing display at Adelaide Oval.

The Scorchers never got going in their innings and struggled to form partnerships throughout, If not for some nice hitting from Piepa Cleary at the death, the Sixers could have been chasing an even lower total that the one they did.

The opening partnership for the Sixers effectively ended the match with Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry’s making the task for the Scorchers near impossible. Ashleigh Gardner came to the crease and finished the match off in style with some great hitting.

Final score

Perth Scorchers 99

Sydney Sixers 1/100

Match preview:

The Sydney Sixers and the Perth Scorchers meet in the third WBBL Final to decide the champions for 2018. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 12:20pm (AEDT).

Another cracking season of women’s T20 cricket comes to a head in the final at Adelaide Oval. The Sixers have been the form team throughout the competition and shown consistency and class, however, there is a strong sense that the Scorchers may have their measure on the big stage in a one-off clash.

The Western Australians have beaten the Sixers twice this season and that will play on Sydney’s mind as they seek consecutive titles. Despite that fact, Sydney have a powerful squad that will truly believe they have the class to turn the tables on Perth.

With class and skill in spades for both squads, the final stands to be a classic and the chance for individuals to stand up and prove their superstar status.

After easy victories in the semi-finals, both teams will come in confident of victory; the perfect recipe for a final.

Because of the match being a double-header to lead into the men’s final between the Strikers and the Hurricanes later tonight, the game is being played at Adelaide Oval, a ground with which neither side will be particularly familiar.

Who adjusts best to playing at South Australia’s premier stadium may well prove to be a big factor in deciding which side takes the trophy.

Prediction

In a match that will go down to the last over or two, the Sixers will reign for the second year running and claim the WBBL title.

Sixers by 4 wickets or 8 runs.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the 2018 WBBL Final between the Sydney Sixers and the Perth Scorchers on Sunday at Adelaide Oval, starting from 12:20pm AEDT.