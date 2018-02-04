WBBL Final live scores, blog: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers

Match result:
The Sixers are the champions for the second year running after beating the Scorchers in a convincing display at Adelaide Oval.
The Scorchers never got going in their innings and struggled to form partnerships throughout, If not for some nice hitting from Piepa Cleary at the death, the Sixers could have been chasing an even lower total that the one they did.
The opening partnership for the Sixers effectively ended the match with Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry’s making the task for the Scorchers near impossible. Ashleigh Gardner came to the crease and finished the match off in style with some great hitting.
Final score
Perth Scorchers 99
Sydney Sixers 1/100
Match preview:
The Sydney Sixers and the Perth Scorchers meet in the third WBBL Final to decide the champions for 2018. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 12:20pm (AEDT).
Another cracking season of women’s T20 cricket comes to a head in the final at Adelaide Oval. The Sixers have been the form team throughout the competition and shown consistency and class, however, there is a strong sense that the Scorchers may have their measure on the big stage in a one-off clash.
The Western Australians have beaten the Sixers twice this season and that will play on Sydney’s mind as they seek consecutive titles. Despite that fact, Sydney have a powerful squad that will truly believe they have the class to turn the tables on Perth.
With class and skill in spades for both squads, the final stands to be a classic and the chance for individuals to stand up and prove their superstar status.
After easy victories in the semi-finals, both teams will come in confident of victory; the perfect recipe for a final.
Because of the match being a double-header to lead into the men’s final between the Strikers and the Hurricanes later tonight, the game is being played at Adelaide Oval, a ground with which neither side will be particularly familiar.
Who adjusts best to playing at South Australia’s premier stadium may well prove to be a big factor in deciding which side takes the trophy.
Prediction
In a match that will go down to the last over or two, the Sixers will reign for the second year running and claim the WBBL title.
Sixers by 4 wickets or 8 runs.
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the 2018 WBBL Final between the Sydney Sixers and the Perth Scorchers on Sunday at Adelaide Oval, starting from 12:20pm AEDT.
2:57pm
Stuart Thomas said | 2:57pm | ! Report
Thanks for being on board for the blog. Despite not living up to the expectations of a final, T20 cricket is like that sometimes and today was just one of those days.
Well played to the Sixers and commiserations to Perth who will come back for another shot at the two time champions next season.
2:50pm
Stuart Thomas said | 2:50pm | ! Report
FOUR!
Four to win for the Sixers and Perry cuts for a boundary. The Sydney Sixers are the WBBL champions.
Score: 1/100
2:49pm
Stuart Thomas said | 2:49pm | ! Report
FOUR!
After a dot, Perry smashes King down the ground for four.
Over: 14.5
Score: 1/96
2:48pm
Stuart Thomas said | 2:48pm | ! Report
Single to Perry.
Over: 14.3
Score: 1/91
2:48pm
Stuart Thomas said | 2:48pm | ! Report
She works to leg for a single.
Over: 14.2
Score: 1/90
2:47pm
Stuart Thomas said | 2:47pm | ! Report
FOUR!
King continues to Gardner. She lofts down the ground for four.
Over: 14.1
Score: 1/89
2:45pm
Stuart Thomas said | 2:45pm | ! Report
The over ends with a single to Gardner.
Score: 1/85
2:45pm
Stuart Thomas said | 2:45pm | ! Report
Perry drives for one.
Over: 13.5
Score: 1/84
2:44pm
Stuart Thomas said | 2:44pm | ! Report
Perry on strike. Defends well.
Over: 13.4
Score: 1/83