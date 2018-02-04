Western Bulldogs vs Fremantle Dockers: AFLW live scores, blog

Match result:

The Western Bulldogs have begun their 2018 AFLW campaign in style with an emphatic 26-point win over the Fremantle Dockers at VU Whitten Oval.

Final score

Western Bulldogs 7.7 (49)

Fremantle Dockers 3.5 (23)

Match preview:

The Western Bulldogs host the Fremantle Dockers at VU Whiten Oval to finish off the first round of the AFLW second season. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4:35pm (AEDT).

The Bulldogs will be looking to improve enough this season to make the grand final after falling below expectations last year, while the Dockers have a lot to prove since also underperforming last season and finishing second last.

The last time these two met was in the corresponding fixture last year when the Bulldogs smashed the Dockers to the tune of 32 points. Dogs midfielder Erin Kearney had a day out on that occasion amassing 23 disposals, while Katie Brennan was the only multiple goalscorer with a double.

This time, the Dogs have trialled a new game style citing more kicking needed after an over-possession handball game last year.

With Ellie Blackburn in the middle, number one draft pick Isabel Huntington on debut, and Katie Brennan back to her best, there’s a lot to get excited about from the mid-level talent at the club.

Deanna Berry has come over from Melbourne and will become a handy inclusion in the forward line this weekend.

However, there’s a slight unknown with team chemistry given there are nine new faces in the Dogs lineup.

On debut: Aisling Utri (FA), Deanna Berry (Melbourne), Isabel Huntington (#1 pick), Monique Conti (#4 pick), Jenna Bruton (#11 pick), Daria Bannister (#19 pick), Emma Mackie (#27 pick), Naomi Ferres (#3 rookie pick), Bonnie Toogood (#11 rookie pick)

While the Dockers were set to be contenders last year, they’ll also need to see big improvement starting this weekend with Alex Williams on debut, since coming over from GWS.

Only one other player at the Dockers was ranked as elite last year being captain and star midfielder Kara Donnellan.

The Dockers defeated Adelaide in a preseason match in Darwin, giving the club confidence coming into this round, though they did lose recruit Kellie Gibson to injury that day.

Alicia Janz and Stephanie Cain were both delisted and re-recruited by the club paying faith in their form in the WAWFL last year.

Freo are predominantly midfield-heavy giving this matchup a good idea of where the game will be won.

On debut: Alex Williams (GWS), Evangeline Gooch (#10 pick), Jodie White (#18 pick), Ashlee Atkins (#26 pick), Leah Mascall (#44 pick).

Prediction

Western Bulldogs should again account for the Dockers like last year, but don’t expect the match to be a blowout this time as Freo have made inroads in the offseason.

Western Bulldogs by 10 points.

