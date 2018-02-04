Western Bulldogs vs Fremantle Dockers: AFLW live scores, blog

Match result:
The Western Bulldogs have begun their 2018 AFLW campaign in style with an emphatic 26-point win over the Fremantle Dockers at VU Whitten Oval.
Final score
Western Bulldogs 7.7 (49)
Fremantle Dockers 3.5 (23)
Match preview:
The Western Bulldogs host the Fremantle Dockers at VU Whiten Oval to finish off the first round of the AFLW second season. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4:35pm (AEDT).
The Bulldogs will be looking to improve enough this season to make the grand final after falling below expectations last year, while the Dockers have a lot to prove since also underperforming last season and finishing second last.
The last time these two met was in the corresponding fixture last year when the Bulldogs smashed the Dockers to the tune of 32 points. Dogs midfielder Erin Kearney had a day out on that occasion amassing 23 disposals, while Katie Brennan was the only multiple goalscorer with a double.
This time, the Dogs have trialled a new game style citing more kicking needed after an over-possession handball game last year.
With Ellie Blackburn in the middle, number one draft pick Isabel Huntington on debut, and Katie Brennan back to her best, there’s a lot to get excited about from the mid-level talent at the club.
Deanna Berry has come over from Melbourne and will become a handy inclusion in the forward line this weekend.
However, there’s a slight unknown with team chemistry given there are nine new faces in the Dogs lineup.
On debut: Aisling Utri (FA), Deanna Berry (Melbourne), Isabel Huntington (#1 pick), Monique Conti (#4 pick), Jenna Bruton (#11 pick), Daria Bannister (#19 pick), Emma Mackie (#27 pick), Naomi Ferres (#3 rookie pick), Bonnie Toogood (#11 rookie pick)
While the Dockers were set to be contenders last year, they’ll also need to see big improvement starting this weekend with Alex Williams on debut, since coming over from GWS.
Only one other player at the Dockers was ranked as elite last year being captain and star midfielder Kara Donnellan.
The Dockers defeated Adelaide in a preseason match in Darwin, giving the club confidence coming into this round, though they did lose recruit Kellie Gibson to injury that day.
Alicia Janz and Stephanie Cain were both delisted and re-recruited by the club paying faith in their form in the WAWFL last year.
Freo are predominantly midfield-heavy giving this matchup a good idea of where the game will be won.
On debut: Alex Williams (GWS), Evangeline Gooch (#10 pick), Jodie White (#18 pick), Ashlee Atkins (#26 pick), Leah Mascall (#44 pick).
Prediction
Western Bulldogs should again account for the Dockers like last year, but don’t expect the match to be a blowout this time as Freo have made inroads in the offseason.
Western Bulldogs by 10 points.
Join The Roar for all the action from 4:35pm (AEDT).
7:07pm
Damien Peck said | 7:07pm | ! Report
MATCH REPORT:
The Western Bulldogs have begun their 2018 AFL Women’s campaign in style with an emphatic 26 point win over the Fremantle Dockers at VU Whitten Oval.
The Bulldogs were led by Ellie Blackburn (23 disposals), Emma Kearney (18 disposals) and Katie Brennan (3 goals) to be in command at every change to win 7.7.49 to the Dockers’ 3.5.23.
After a sluggish start by both teams, the Bulldogs scored three goals — including two from captain Brennan (one from the boundary) — in the back half of the first quarter to take control. A breeze blowing across the ground caused havoc for both sides with wayward kicking playing a part in the match.
Coming into the half time break, Fremantle remained scoreless as the Bulldogs took a commanding 34 point lead in what was looking to be a lopsided victory.
After half time, the Dockers came out a completely different side and took the game on, showing resistance by scoring the first three goals for the half. Amy Lavell scored two goals in successive minutes, but unfortunately for Fremantle, it wasn’t enough as the Dogs regained ascendancy. Asta O’Connor and Brennan both scored long-range goals to bring the match back on their terms.
The Bulldogs recorded a 201-145 disposal advantage going at 65% disposal efficiency (up from Fremantle’s 50%), but the real story was the telling statistic of 70 marks to 17, showcasing the Bulldogs new style of gameplay and leaving behind their handball-happy game of 2017. They also led Inside 50s by 30 to the Dockers 20, and marks inside 12-3.
The Dogs ended up with eight players amassing double figures in disposals, while Kara Donnellan and Dana Hooker provided relief for the Dockers with 12 disposals each. Forward pressure was another count, with the Dogs leading 14 to 5 tackles inside 50.
Both sides suffered significant injuries with Ebony Antonio coming off the ground, and Nicole Callinan being stretchered off for the Bulldogs.
Looking to next week, the Dockers will be hoping to turn up in front of a massive record attendance at Optus Stadium, while the Bulldogs to maintain their top of the ladder position in a tough Sunday fixture in Brisbane.
Western Bulldogs 7.7 (49)
Fremantle Dockers 3.5 (23)
6:20pm
Damien Peck said | 6:20pm | ! Report
6:19pm
Damien Peck said | 6:19pm | ! Report
Full Time
And that’s the game! Western Bulldogs win by 26 points after a spirited second half from Fremantle.
Western Bulldogs: 7.7 (49)
Fremantle Dockers: 3.5 (23)
6:17pm
Damien Peck said | 6:17pm | ! Report
01:07 – Brennan cramps up now on the wing. Injuries galore from both sides.
Western Bulldogs: 7.7 (49)
Fremantle Dockers: 3.5 (23)
6:16pm
Damien Peck said | 6:16pm | ! Report
Ellie Blackburn has been outstanding today. Well supported by captain KB, Kearney and Conti.
Western Bulldogs: 7.7 (49)
Fremantle Dockers: 3.5 (23)
6:15pm
Damien Peck said | 6:15pm | ! Report
Behind
3:37 – A running shot down the other end now and the Dockers get a behind under pressure. Not long to go now.
Western Bulldogs: 7.7 (49)
Fremantle Dockers: 3.5 (23)
6:14pm
Damien Peck said | 6:14pm | ! Report
Behind
4:40 – Brennan goes for another shot and misses. A behind to the Dogs.
Western Bulldogs: 7.7 (49)
Fremantle Dockers: 3.4 (22)
6:10pm
Damien Peck said | 6:10pm | ! Report
Goal
7:45 – Asta O’Connor drills one from 45 metres out with the breeze. Big kick, and big goal that settles the match.
Western Bulldogs: 7.6 (48)
Fremantle Dockers: 3.4 (22)
6:07pm
Damien Peck said | 6:07pm | ! Report
8:47 – Play stopped as the stretcher comes out for injured Tasmanian Daria Bannister of the Bulldogs.
Western Bulldogs: 6.6 (42)
Fremantle Dockers: 3.4 (22)
6:05pm
Damien Peck said | 6:05pm | ! Report
Goal
10:19 – Bonnie Toogood gets a goal on debut. Great running goal.
Western Bulldogs: 6.6 (42)
Fremantle Dockers: 3.4 (22)
6:02pm
Damien Peck said | 6:02pm | ! Report
Behind
13:15 – A behind to the Dockers gets the scoreboard ticking over for the quarter.
Western Bulldogs: 5.6 (36)
Fremantle Dockers: 3.4 (22)
6:00pm
Damien Peck said | 6:00pm | ! Report
15:00 – Last quarter begins and Brennan is in the guts!
Western Bulldogs: 5.6 (36)
Fremantle Dockers: 3.3 (21)