Jake Weatherald and D’Arcy Short strike a huge blow for indigenous Australians and Territorians

When the dust settles on Big Bash 07, D’Arcy Short and Jake Weatherald will forever be in spotlights.

Born 317 kilometres apart in Katherine and Darwin respectively, they are the first indigenous cricketers to dominate the BBL, which has made Territorians very proud.

Hobart Hurricane Short was not only the leading run-getter with a record 572 runs, smashing the old mark of 412 scored by Shaun Marsh in the 2012-13 season, but he’s also the new record-holder for the highest score in BBL history (122*), cracking the most fours (53) in a season, and the most sixes (26).

For his stunning performances, the 27-year-old Short was rightfully named the Man of the Series, despite missing the semi-final while on Australian T20 duties.

But the 23-year-old Weatherald pushed Short all the way in the end, despite a shaky start to the tournament.

In his first five digs, Weatherald only managed 79 runs at 15.80 and was in danger of being dropped.

But skipper Travis Head and coach Jason Gillespie believed in him and were repaid in full when Weatherald stormed home with 296 runs from his last five digs to average 59.20, with his 115 yesterday the highest score in a BBL final, earning him the Man of the Match award, and indisputably so.

His nine fours and eight sixes (a record in a final) were mainly right out of the screws with superb timing that had the Strikers faithful in raptures on the way to the City of Churches’ first BBL crown.

Even though the Perth Scorchers were the white-hot favourite to win a fourth BBL title in seven attempts, the Hurricanes and the Strikers were the top team scorers with 2075 and 1952 runs respectively to become very worthy finalists.

The Hurricanes also cracked the most fours (165), and most sixes (74), with the Strikers second in both categories with 153 fours, and 72 sixes.

But it was the Strikers’ final thanks to Jake Weatherald, coach Jason Gillespie, and a 40,000-plus Adelaide Oval crowd that willed them home.

For ‘Dizzy’ Gillespie, it was another notch on his cricketing belt.

Another indigenous standout in his 71 Tests and 97 ODIs, with his scraggy long hair in an elastic band, he will long be remembered for coming in as a nightwatchman in Chittagong against Bangladesh in April 2005, and wasn’t dismissed for a staggering 201, still by far the highest score by a nightwatchman.

That will be as seemingly impossible to beat as The Don’s Test average of 99.94.

So the salutes for BBL 07 are shared by D’Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald, and Jason Gillespie.

Bring on BBL 08.