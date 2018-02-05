Why Lions fans deserve to be optimistic

For my birthday last December I got two presents: an RACQ membership and the news that Hugh McCluggage had re-signed with the Lions.

I found out Cam Rayner is living with Greg Swan, the Lions CEO. They obviously talked about contracts over dinner as they both re-signed in January. February was kicked off with the Lions girls getting revenge over the Crows and the signature of Alex Witherden for two more years.

I can now officially make this announcement: the go-home factor has left the building. These crucial signings have locked away the core group of youngsters.

I have watched every interview since Jarrod Berry signed in mid-2017 and they might as well have all read from the same script: “It’s a great environment, I love being around the players, the support staff are fantastic, I see a bright future for the club and I want to be a part of it.”

Already on board are Jarrod Berry, Harris Andrews, Eric Hipwood, Ben Keays, Rhys Mathieson, Jacob Allison, Hugh McCluggage, Cameron Rayner and Alex Witherden, with David Noble taking care of team stability as general manager of football.

Coach Chris Fagan has set about fixing the teams biggest weakness, contested ball. It was blatantly obvious that the Lions got crushed in this area, and since the team trip to Tasmania in December this has been the number one focus. I’ve watched a lot of their training drills – working close and under pressure has taken precedent.

I commented a lot about the positivity around the arrival of Luke Hodge to the squad. He was traded in as a leader and coach and has had a huge impact during the preseason. The first thing he brought with him was to train at full intensity. It shows. His voice is often heard calling out, “Harder”.

Dane Beams has settled into his captaincy role. Witherden commented that Beams had been the driving influence behind his decision to re-sign. His style is hard but fair, he leads by example and makes everyone feel welcome. He was the first player to call all the new draftees.

Touch wood, there has been no injury issues for the Lions over summer. Berry came back with a foot injury but no-one came back in poor condition. McCluggage and Mathieson have added size. Mathieson and Robertson ran all through their holidays. Rayner has shown the attributes he was drafted for.

Young and inexperienced this new squad may be, but purpose, intent and desire are the hallmarks of their endeavour. Chris Fagan is a great coach and a great teacher. Beams and Hodge are great leaders. The squad has class, speed, mongrel and an x-factor. Depth is hard to gauge, but competition for spots is high.

For fans of the Brisbane Lions, go buy a membership or some merchandise. Your team will provide you with hope and excitement in 2018.