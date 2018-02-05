Why Lions fans deserve to be optimistic

For my birthday last December I got two presents: an RACQ membership and the news that Hugh McCluggage had re-signed with the Lions.
I found out Cam Rayner is living with Greg Swan, the Lions CEO. They obviously talked about contracts over dinner as they both re-signed in January. February was kicked off with the Lions girls getting revenge over the Crows and the signature of Alex Witherden for two more years.
I can now officially make this announcement: the go-home factor has left the building. These crucial signings have locked away the core group of youngsters.
I have watched every interview since Jarrod Berry signed in mid-2017 and they might as well have all read from the same script: “It’s a great environment, I love being around the players, the support staff are fantastic, I see a bright future for the club and I want to be a part of it.”
Already on board are Jarrod Berry, Harris Andrews, Eric Hipwood, Ben Keays, Rhys Mathieson, Jacob Allison, Hugh McCluggage, Cameron Rayner and Alex Witherden, with David Noble taking care of team stability as general manager of football.
Coach Chris Fagan has set about fixing the teams biggest weakness, contested ball. It was blatantly obvious that the Lions got crushed in this area, and since the team trip to Tasmania in December this has been the number one focus. I’ve watched a lot of their training drills – working close and under pressure has taken precedent.
I commented a lot about the positivity around the arrival of Luke Hodge to the squad. He was traded in as a leader and coach and has had a huge impact during the preseason. The first thing he brought with him was to train at full intensity. It shows. His voice is often heard calling out, “Harder”.
Dane Beams has settled into his captaincy role. Witherden commented that Beams had been the driving influence behind his decision to re-sign. His style is hard but fair, he leads by example and makes everyone feel welcome. He was the first player to call all the new draftees.
Touch wood, there has been no injury issues for the Lions over summer. Berry came back with a foot injury but no-one came back in poor condition. McCluggage and Mathieson have added size. Mathieson and Robertson ran all through their holidays. Rayner has shown the attributes he was drafted for.
Young and inexperienced this new squad may be, but purpose, intent and desire are the hallmarks of their endeavour. Chris Fagan is a great coach and a great teacher. Beams and Hodge are great leaders. The squad has class, speed, mongrel and an x-factor. Depth is hard to gauge, but competition for spots is high.
For fans of the Brisbane Lions, go buy a membership or some merchandise. Your team will provide you with hope and excitement in 2018.
February 5th 2018 @ 7:43am
Kane said | February 5th 2018 @ 7:43am | ! Report
In my opinion the Lions will be the biggest improvers this year followed by the Blues. They showed in patches last year that they were on the right track and Luke Hodge will make an enormous difference on and off the field just for his leadership and teaching their young fella’s the standard that they have to train. I’m looking forward to watching them.
February 5th 2018 @ 9:28am
TomC said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:28am | ! Report
I think Mick is on the money that getting things right off the field, fixing the retention issues, will lead to medium and long term success.
But I’m not sure the short term is all that promising for the Lions. They still rely too heavily on kids in important areas – God knows what happens if Harris Andrews gets injured – and they just don’t seem able to get the most out of the midfield.
It’s also worth bearing in mind that while there’s a positive sheen on a lot of what the Lions are doing, there are still some list management issues. They gave away a lot for Cameron, got virtually nothing for Schache, and while Hodge looks a smart pickup his output will surely be much less than Rockliff. One would think that a team down the bottom of the ladder as long as the Lions have been could enough cap space to aggressively recruit top line players, but that doesn’t seem to the case.
In that context no wonder retention is such an important issue.
It’s tough running an AFL club in Queensland, and unfortunately the legacy of mismanagement from 2002 to at least 2010 still casts a shadow. We can be optimistic, but we need to be patient as well.
February 5th 2018 @ 10:23am
Chris said | February 5th 2018 @ 10:23am | ! Report
Morning Tom (and Mick),
Well made points, but I hope you’re wrong… Both Richmond and the Dogs have proven in the past couple of years that you don’t have to have the most experienced or best list to succeed. I personally think coaching is becoming more important every year and in Fagen I think the Lions are finally well represented there.
Harris Andrews is a good call out. I hadn’t thought of that and his loss would prove devastating for the AFLs worst defensive unit.
I like to look at the draft a bit more holistically. Cameron was really a trade for Hanley, and pick 12 has historically only delivered a 79 game player (average), with Cameron likely to play 150+ for the Lions (win). Schache got us O’Brien via a late trade of picks, and the jury is out on that one.
With the new Collective Bargaining Agreement coming into force last year the marquee players all stayed put, so the Lions will take their cap space into the next few years as player movements loosen up.
My crystal ball says that the Lions will play an fast paced, break from the stoppages game this year and win surprise a few of their more fancied opponents. In 2019 look out…
And Mick – Loved your insight on Hodge telling the team to go harder.
#golions
February 5th 2018 @ 11:29am
TomC said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:29am | ! Report
When I’m daydreaming I like to imagine a Western Bulldogs-style rise up the ladder for the Lions.
On Cameron, your way of looking at that trade is perfectly reasonable. I rate him lower than most, I believe. Also, I think the value in an earlyish pick like 12 is not just the number of games they play (and that’s a great stat, btw) but also the possibility that you might pick a real star who elevates your team. Off the top of my head, Sam Docherty went at pick 12. Patrick Cripps went at 13 (I think?).
I just don’t see Cameron as offering significantly more than many players currently kicking around the rookie list at various clubs. I suspect Milera and Gallucci would have forced him out of the Crows first 22 at some point.
February 5th 2018 @ 11:42am
Mick_Lions said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:42am | ! Report
@TomC:
I’m not getting carried away with any predictions on the 2018 season. More wins would be great but a better percantage will be a great indicator of the teams progress.
Injury may be an issue and if Andrews (I have a hand on wood as i type this) goes down our depth will be tested but not a travesty as that depth needs to be tested.
Player retention has been appaulling until now. With such a large core group re-signing they now have a couple of years to show the rest of the competitions players that Brisbane is the place to be.
@ Chris:
Morning!
Coaching IS key. Fagan helped build Clarckson’s coaching university at the Hawks with Hodge as their primary ambassador. It’s no wonder all the kids want to stick around.
My crystal ball says your right on the money. One training drill I watched required 10 consecutive contested handball before freeing someone up to kick a goal. It went for 30 minutes.
Hodge doesn’t need to play a game such has been his influence so far “HAAARDER!”
I’M EXCITED 😀
February 5th 2018 @ 10:01am
Harsh Truth Harry said | February 5th 2018 @ 10:01am | ! Report
The Lions are the big improvers here and will show Carlton the way they should go forward. Brisbane secured three flags in a row, unbelievable performance by a new franchise club that should make Fremantle embarrassed of their woeful 22 year history. Forget Hodge though, he should have just gone up there to coach, he is done as a player.
February 5th 2018 @ 11:44am
Mick_Lions said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:44am | ! Report
Nor does he need to play as his coaching is already having an impact. But he will. And he will drive home the standards he preaches.
February 5th 2018 @ 12:02pm
AdelaideDocker said | February 5th 2018 @ 12:02pm | ! Report
Yeah, I think that Hodge will be very valuable both on and off the field.
He’s probably past his absolute best, but he’ll help your maturing defensive group in a magnitude of ways I reckon.
February 5th 2018 @ 11:00am
Jorge 🔍 said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:00am | ! Report
I shadow the comments of TomC. Hope and optimism are the right approach for the Lions in 2018. But many, many a season has been undone by misadventure and injury, especially when youth and depth are as disproportionate as they are in the current team. The comforting component about what Brisbane are doing is not attempting or claiming to be unrealistic or short term focussed. Hopefully, with a little luck and some combined dedication and fluent teamwork, they can reap some reward for all their endeavour. As a Lions fan, that will be my year’s gift ;)#
February 5th 2018 @ 11:48am
Mick_Lions said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:48am | ! Report
“Combined dedication” is the key.
I remember listening to a podcast from Stevie J talking about his early days at Geelong. Over 3 drafts they had picked up their core premiership group and it was these kids that got together and talked about what they wanted to achieve and brought that desire to training.
The results speak for themselves.
February 5th 2018 @ 12:27pm
Harsh Truth Harry said | February 5th 2018 @ 12:27pm | ! Report
There’s also numerous examples of clubs who did the same thing Mick Lions and didn’t taste success. It is more than just a talented core getting together and saying they are going to achieve. You need a lot of things to go right and a bit of luck along the way. Look at Geelong before their success. Nearly got rid of Mark Thompson, would’ve changed things. Then Richmond the same with Hardwick. Fact is there are four clubs who will have a shot at the 2018 flag, only four. Essendon, Port, Adelaide and Richmond. Brisbane won’t make the eight this year or next but are on the right track.