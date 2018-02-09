AFL’s memo to AFLW coaches shows a worrying lack of wisdom

In the wake of the AFL’s extraordinary memo telling AFLW coaches to loosen up their coaching style, several things spring to mind.
It was the AFL’s decision to bring the AFLW’s commencement forward by three years. They were warned that the talent pool was not deep, but the AFL decided that commencing the league early would be the best thing to accelerate the recruiting of new players to the game.
In this, they’ve been proven spectacularly correct, as the explosion in female participation around the country since the AFLW’s opening season has demonstrated.
But having made that mostly-positive call, the AFL must now live with the short-term consequences — a game where, in the first season at least, barely ten percent of the players could qualify as elite.
This season that ten percent has grown considerably, but still many of the new players are in the infancy of their footballing careers, and will only become truly elite with playing time and experience.
The fact that they’re playing only seven elite-level games per season isn’t helping, as it’s not easy for players to achieve elite standards playing most of the year in non-elite state competitions.
As Bulldogs coach Paul Groves said in his Round 1 post-match press conference, the easiest thing for athletes new to the game to pick up is defensive pressure.
Therefore the AFLW, in its second year, is a league full of fit, well-coached athletes whose excellent pressure defence is executed, on average, at a higher level than their ball handling.
Predictably, this is leading to some games where the high-pressure tackling and congestion tactics of competitive football is killing the spectacle.
The only way to fix this properly is to let the game, and its players, evolve in skills and standard.
Because for all the media focus on the one bad game of the round — between Collingwood and Carlton — the standard of the other three games ranged from okay to excellent, with the Melbourne vs GWS game being a genuine cracker.
Yes the Dockers failed to score in their first half, but the Dogs made up for it (unless you’re a Dockers fan) by putting on an entertaining show, and while the match wasn’t close, it was far from dull.
Already we’re seeing the emergence of players who, in combination with similar players, can break through congested play, like Chloe Molloy with her tackle-busting power, or Izzy Huntington and Monique Conti with their dancing footwork.
Collingwood and Carlton made an ugly game not primarily because of their coaches, but because they’ve got the two worst midfields in the competition, with very few elite skills on display.
Instead of trying to ‘fix’ everything with a new rule or ten, in typical AFL style, the AFL needs to accept that any thinness of ball handling talent is a natural consequence of their decision to start the league early, and give it time to improve.
Instead, they’ve given a gift to the negative publicity hounds in the media and public who’d love nothing more than to see the league struggle, and have reacted solely to the one bad game of the weekend while ignoring the other three, attempting to impose a sledge-hammer fix on a problem that may not actually exist.
This faintly hysterical overreaction could make a person wonder if a) any matches that don’t involve Collingwood and Carlton actually matter in AFL HQ, and b) if any of the AFL’s top people actually watched any games that were not televised on Channel Seven.
It also smells disturbingly of buck-passing, with the AFL attempting to blame coaches, whose careers depend on winning games, for a perceived lack of spectacle that is entirely the AFL’s own fault.
Even more disturbingly, it suggests that the AFL lacks faith in the ability of female players to evolve in standard and eventually fix the problem themselves, which is not a good look for a competition that proclaims to be the high watermark in respecting female athletes.
It demonstrates a just-as-disturbing lack of patience, when patience was always going to be the number one requirement from the people managing the game, particularly once they’ve made the decision to ignore advice and start the league early.
Or maybe they’ve looked at the six-team expansion over the next two seasons that they’ve also committed to, further diluting the talent pool just when it needs to strengthen, and realised that it means they’ll be stuck with this problem for a long time yet.
Someone’s going to be blamed for it, and it can’t be them, so they’ll make it the coaches’ fault.
At this point, actual football people need to tell the managers and fixers in AFL HQ to get a grip. They can’t impose their spread-sheet and pie-chart reality onto every aspect of the world’s best and toughest game, and attempting to do so may end up damaging the new competition’s credibility just when it needs it most.
In addition to his interest in sport, Joel Shepherd is a professional Science Fiction author. You can read more by him here.
February 9th 2018 @ 6:41am
Slane said | February 9th 2018 @ 6:41am | ! Report
It’s to be expected of the AFL. They are the most knee-jerk reactionary organization I’ve ever worked with/seen. We are talking about an organization that not only changes the rules from season to season but changes the ‘interpretation’ of the rules from week to week.
February 9th 2018 @ 7:57am
Maggie said | February 9th 2018 @ 7:57am | ! Report
Thank you Joel for an incisive analysis of this issue. I watched at least part of each of the first round matches and agree with all the points you have made.
The Melbourne v GWS match showed how good this competition could be. It was an exciting, highly entertaining match, fiercely contested with both teams fighting it out right to the end. And with a scoreline matching many men’s matches (taking into account the shorter playing time).
The competition should have been allowed time to develop and consolidate without hasty over-reaction after just one round of what is only the second year of the comp.
February 9th 2018 @ 8:59am
Sumo said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:59am | ! Report
What a sexist farce. The AFL has become one of the most boring games to watch because, when coaches employ a man behind play, ‘collection zones’ each end of the ground occur. Thus causing long kicking to the forwards to cease. They should ban this behind play practice at all centre bounces and limit the forward press by making it mandatory for sides to have at least three players in one half of the ground at all times.
But what does the ignorantly sexist AFL admin do? They criticize the AFLW game only. Unbelievable. It is the same game you idiots. I prefer the female game over the male game because of it’s brutal honesty. The women are fearless which is hardly surprising as they are gender that nature has designed have our babies.
The AFLW game at the moment comprises of some ‘bullies’ who gravitated to the game because of their personalities but who have no skill whatsoever. But eventually skill will win out.
But for the AFL to think it is only the women’s game that needs fixing is the height of sexist arrogance and ignorance. Either fix the lot – as illustrated by my solution above – or shut up.
February 9th 2018 @ 10:15am
I ate pies said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:15am | ! Report
Hahahaha
February 9th 2018 @ 12:27pm
Sumo said | February 9th 2018 @ 12:27pm | ! Report
Very droll
February 9th 2018 @ 9:00am
Penster said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:00am | ! Report
Thanks for a well written article Joel, agree with all points, particularly this one:
“Instead, they’ve given a gift to the negative publicity hounds in the media and public who’d love nothing more than to see the league struggle, and have reacted solely to the one bad game of the weekend while ignoring the other three, attempting to impose a sledge-hammer fix on a problem that may not actually exist.”
Knee jerk alright.
What happened to patience? A start up enterprise like a league takes time, money, enthusiasm, hard work, dedication from volunteers, realistic expectations, support and patience. Review, improve, review, improve etc. As Maggie pointed out in another thread, the GCS are an utter basket case after how many seasons, cash and an embarrassing display in China – but no public directives issued. AFLW is long overdue, as shown by massive growth in the teenage comps since it’s inception, the best thing they could do is let it grow without artificial engineering. Showing a lot more signs of life than the Suns, that’s for sure.
February 9th 2018 @ 9:09am
Pope Paul VII said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:09am | ! Report
While they are at it could the AFL send a memo to the AFL coaches to increase the scoring? I grew up in the era of the goalfest and I miss it. Nowadays most teams crack 20 goals in a match only once or twice a year. Some struggle to crack the ton. There is very little chance of seeing both teams rollicking to 20 plus goals each. North and Melbourne managed it with the assistance of a gale in Tassie in 2016 but I can’t think of any others recently.
February 9th 2018 @ 9:55am
BigAl said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:55am | ! Report
those days of “the goalfest” were just a massive unsophisticated big boys school yard end to end kick fest !
Rollicking indeed.:
February 9th 2018 @ 11:01am
Pope Paul VII said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:01am | ! Report
The reduction of the quarters from 25 to 20 mins, the 4 on the bench and defensive flooding have all conspired to spoil the fun.
February 9th 2018 @ 11:42am
Kangajets said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:42am | ! Report
Pope
I agree , the game is poorer with all the congestion around the ball .
It’s like watching a rugby scrum sometimes.
February 9th 2018 @ 1:07pm
Darren said | February 9th 2018 @ 1:07pm | ! Report
Well written Joel.
In addition, if the AFL wanted to increase opportunities to score/decrease congestion (which is something they should be looking at as custodians of the game) they could have imposed rule changes before the year starts. Memos to coaches are a complete waste of time. Coaches and players job is to try and win within the rules. If the AFL wants to change the product they have to change the rules. They have done it for the U18 competition (e.g. no. of fwds inside 50 at centre bounces) and it may make sense fo a year or two until more elite juniors come through the grades. But they needed to do that in the off season and enable all teams to prepare for this. It also would have not caused such a furore as once the games stated everyone would just play to the rules agreed.
The way they have done it this week is very disappointing, unprofessional and reflects a lack of leadership.