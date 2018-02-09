What difference will Mario Ledesma bring to the Jaguares in 2018?

The Jaguares have made an important change ahead of the 2018 Super Rugby season, with Mario Ledesma taking over from Aspirina Perez as coach.
Three-time World Cups scrumhalf Nicolas Fernandez Miranda – who played in the 2007 tournaemtn, when Argentina won the bronce medal, in France – will be Ledesma’s main assistant. As a coach, Miranda has taken Hindu club to several titles in Argentina’s top division.
The rest of the staff remains the same, with Martin Gaitan the defensive coordinator.
Ledesma has gained experience at international level as an assistant coach to Michael Cheika for the Wallabies, but he is a debutant in Super Rugby, which is a very different animal.
Pablo Matera will be the skipper this year, instead of Agustin Creevy, who remains the captain for los Pumas.
Outs
Santiago Cordero, Manuel Montero, Ramiro Herrera, Lucas Noguera Paz.
Ins
Sebastian Cancelliere, Bautista Delguy, Tomas Cubelli, Santiago Alvarez, Nicolas Leiva, Juan Pablo Zeiss, Franco Brarda, Javier Diaz
The 29-man squad is already in South Africa for a friendly against the Sharks, before their first game, against the Stormers. The following weekend they will face the Lions.
Again this year the Jaguares will have to travel extensively, but have the entire month of March at home, hosting teams from New Zealand and Australia.
The team aims for the play-offs in this, their third season of Super Rugby, however this is made tougher due to format changes.
Ledesma will likely be more concerned with results than style, and we can expect more rotation, giving more game time to all the players.
The former hooker will take advantage of the new scrum laws to resolve one of the weakest issues from last year.
Carlos the Argie said | February 9th 2018 @ 5:32am | ! Report
Interesting.
My brother is visiting from Argentina, and he is much more negative about the Jaguares/Pumas than even me.
There appears to be conflicts of interest between Ledesma and you know who, Nobrain. Also old animosities with Creevy, plus a pretty sour relationship between URBA and the professional organization of rugby. It seems that the Pro group is oblivious to the performance and criticism by the fans. They think (or appear to think) that everything is going fine. Stories about the absolute lack of respect for Greg Peters…
Oh well, some day someone can tell what is going on.
It seems that when Jorge Busico, the most important rugby journo in Argentina (this is for the Roarers) tried some mild criticism, he was pounded by the rugby pro group.
Plus ça change!
February 9th 2018 @ 5:41am
Nobrain said | February 9th 2018 @ 5:41am | ! Report
Most of things you bring are true in my opinion, results on the field will take care of things either way in my opinion.
I have the feeling that it is going to be a difficult year for you know who .
February 9th 2018 @ 10:32am
Carlos the Argie said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:32am | ! Report
I am just waiting for the time when I can…
February 9th 2018 @ 9:03am
Kia Kaha said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:03am | ! Report
I love how cryptic you guys are!
Thanks for the article, NB. I hope Ledesma can improve on last year’s disappointment.
February 9th 2018 @ 11:36am
Nobrain said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:36am | ! Report
Ledesma will find it very difficult. I expect a strong SA confernce and the temas from Australia should improve. NZ is a total different story. It is not the same to prepare for a test match or RCH than do it for SR.. It requires a different approach in my opinion. I hope Mario adapts quickly to this new challenge. Defence and set pieces must improve if Jaguares want to do better this year.
February 9th 2018 @ 9:31am
Harry Jones said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
Thanks, Nobes!
Looking forward to our conference being the strongest.
February 9th 2018 @ 10:39am
Fionn said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:39am | ! Report
What did Cordero go?
Does Matera speak English better than Creevy? I feel like Creevy’s limited English skills sometime hamper his captaincy.
February 9th 2018 @ 10:48am
Fionn said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:48am | ! Report
Where did Cordero go*
February 9th 2018 @ 11:08am
Carlos the Argie said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:08am | ! Report
Baaaa!
February 9th 2018 @ 11:28am
Nobrain said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:28am | ! Report
Exeter Chief, Premier League.
February 9th 2018 @ 11:30am
Nobrain said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:30am | ! Report
Matera should speak a bit better, but do not expect a lot better.