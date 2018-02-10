Sky Blues into W-League decider

Sydney FC has stretched their unbeaten run to 10 matches with a nervy 3-2 extra-time win over Newcastle Jets to reach next weekend’s W-League grand final, but the victory came at a high cost.

Star forward Caitlin Foord limped off at halftime with a foot injury, and faces an extended spell on the sidelines in what would also be a blow to the Matildas’ upcoming Asian Cup campaign.

The injury partly overshadowed Sydney FC’s win as they chase a first title for five years.

“It doesn’t look good,” said Sydney FC coach Ante Juric about Foord’s injury.

“She has had that kind of foot injury in the past and she was out for a long time.”

Foord scored a sparkling individual goal to set Sydney FC on their way in hot conditions at Sydney’s Leichhardt Oval on Saturday.

Midfielder Kylie Ledbrook then doubled the advantage with a scuffed shot that looped over the Jets goalkeeper.

When Newcastle defender Hannah Brewer was sent off for an apparent last-player foul just before halftime, it seemed everything was going Sydney’s way.

However, the Jets displayed impressive resilience to pull a goal back through Arin Gilliland, and then find an equaliser two minutes into injury time via substitute Tara Andrews.

The Jets could even have won it in an end-to-end extra time period, but instead it was Sydney FC who again went ahead as Lisa De Vanna converted at the end of a counter-attack.

It was tough luck for a gallant Jets side competing in their first finals match since the opening season of the W-League a decade ago.

Ledbrook also limped off during extra time after also suffering a foot injury, but Juric expects the veteran to be fully fit for next week’s decider against the winner of Sunday’s second semi-final between Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City.

“At 2-0 we were sort of cruising and I wasn’t happy that we copped two silly goals,” said Juric.

“I always felt we would get through, but we always do it the hard way and have done throughout the whole season.”