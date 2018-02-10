Sydney underline dominance with 4-0 thrashing of City

If you are a Sydney FC fan, enjoy this. You are watching, potentially, the best team we have ever seen in the A-League and Sydney threaten to become an even more dominant force than the Brisbane Roar teams that swept all before them under Ange Postecoglou.

The only thing missing for the Sky Blues is another title and after the performance they put on at AAMI Park against an in-form Melbourne City, it would be hard to suggest that another toilet seat isn’t on the cards.

Numbers are one thing, but the manner in which the Sky Blues were able to dominate the home team after some good early play from City was astonishing. Alex Brosque ran all night and Bobo’s first goal came from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute after Brosque was brought down on one of those runs.

Milos Ninkovic will show his grandkids the second goal after again producing the sublime to double the lead and seemingly break the hearts of City.

Valiant in the first half and playing up-tempo football was a credit to Melbourne yet it may have backfired on them as the chasm between the two teams became wider and wider as the minutes ticked on and a more conservative approach to the first period may have been a more prudent play.

The clinical nature of the third goal for Bobo after brilliant work down the left from Zullo, summed up the effectiveness of Sydney and the furious defenders standing forlorn and frustrated was clear evidence of the precision the sky blues had used to tear them apart.

Deservedly, Adrian Mierzejewski found the net late in the game and seemed to send a signal to a few of the City defenders after scoring, feeling that he may have been targeted unfairly at times.

There was some real passion in the contest and it did appear that Sydney made a concerted attempt to match the physicality of City. In fact, they matched it easily and imposed themselves on the home team throughout the last hour of the game.

Sydney march on and City will lick their wounds knowing a chance has slipped by. The race for the top four spots is well and truly alive yet the Premiers Plate is done and dusted for season thirteen. Sydney FC will finish atop the league for the second year running.